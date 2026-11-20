France Passes Police Weapons Law
The Senate voted 205 to 110 on 20 November to presume police use of weapons is lawful; left-wing opponents will seek a constitutional review.
Key Facts
- What. France’s Parliament gave final approval on 20 November to a law presuming police use of weapons is lawful.
- Vote. The Senate passed it 205 to 110 on Friday evening, Paris time, unchanged from the National Assembly text.
- Next. Left-wing opponents say they will ask the Constitutional Council, France’s constitutional review body, to examine the law.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket priced Marine Le Pen at 45.6% to win the 2027 presidency, as of 6:22 p.m. ET on 20 November.
This story is part of our coverage of the why France is in crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
Latest: France Poll Puts Le Pen, Mélenchon in Runoff
Parliament Gives Police a Stronger Legal Shield
France’s Parliament gave police a stronger legal shield on Friday evening, Paris time. It gave final approval to a law presuming that an officer’s use of a weapon is lawful.
The Senate, the upper house, voted 205 to 110 and left the National Assembly text unchanged. The vote follows weeks of unrest that we explain in why France is in crisis.
In plain English, the law starts from the assumption that police used their weapon lawfully. The interior minister says investigations will still begin at once.
Who Backs the Law, Who Wants It Reviewed
Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez defended the text in the Senate debate. He said it does not treat an officer’s use of a weapon as unlawful from the start.
Left-wing opposition groups called the law a “permis de tuer”, French for a licence to kill. They say they will ask the Constitutional Council, the body that checks laws against the constitution, to review it.
Protest Numbers Have Fallen Since 5 November
The interior ministry counted 146,000 demonstrators nationwide on Tuesday, 17 November, down from 575,000 on 5 November. The CGT, a major French trade union, claimed more than 500,000 for 17 November.
The Paris police prefecture, the capital’s police headquarters, counted 28,000 marchers in Paris that day. The union figure is more than three times the ministry’s.
Le Pen and Mélenchon Lead the 2027 Polls
An Ifop-Fiducial poll published on 18 November put Marine Le Pen, leader of the nationalist National Rally, at 32% to 36% in the first round. Ifop-Fiducial is a French polling firm, and it put Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of the left-wing La France Insoumise party, at 17% to 19.5%.
Le Pen and Mélenchon reach the runoff in every scenario the poll tested. Our France 2027 election odds and polls page tracks the race.
What Prediction Markets Say
As of 6:22 p.m. ET on 20 November, Polymarket priced Marine Le Pen at 45.6% to win the 2027 presidency. It put David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes, at 17.8% and Mélenchon at 14.5%, with about US$180 million traded on the market.
These prices are bets, not polls. Kalshi, a rival market regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), also lists the race.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
France is a NATO ally and a large market for US companies, so a long standoff over policing matters beyond Paris. The constitutional review could change or delay the law.
Travellers in Paris should check local transport updates before heading out, since marches can disrupt the city. Our guide to why France is protesting sets out the background.
What Is Not Known
The exact time of the Senate vote was not published, only that it came on Friday evening. Whether the Constitutional Council has formally received the referral is not yet known.
The Council’s timetable for a ruling has not been announced. No official turnout count for 20 November had been published when we wrote.
Sources
Published Friday, 20 November 2026 · Source: French Senate, French interior ministry, Paris police prefecture, Ifop-Fiducial, Polymarket.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Frequently Asked Questions
What does France’s new police law do?
It presumes that an officer’s use of a weapon is lawful. Parliament gave it final approval on 20 November 2026.
Is the law now in force?
Not necessarily. Left-wing opponents say they will ask the Constitutional Council to review it, and no timetable has been announced.