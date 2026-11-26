Almost every Brazilian municipality now has drains, but a full defence of dikes, floodgates and pumps exists in only a few dozen, according to the national statistics office. The survey counts only systems where dikes, floodgates and pumps work together.

Heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro flood streets across fifteen neighborhoods in the city, photo by Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil.

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Only 34 of the 5,424 Brazilian municipalities that run drainage services have a full flood protection system, IBGE, the national statistics office, said in its survey released on Wednesday 25 November 2026. That is 0.6% of them, and the survey finds that most cities rely on drains and canals instead.

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The National Basic Sanitation Survey (PNSB), with 2024 as its reference year, counts a system only when dikes, floodgates and pumps work together to protect a defined area. A lone dike, wall or reservoir does not qualify.

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Key Facts Who. IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics office, in its sanitation survey with 2024 as reference year.

What. Only 34 municipalities, 0.6% of those with drainage, have a full flood protection system.

Numbers. Just 26.1% of municipalities with drainage have contingency protocols for floods.

Where. Systems include Porto Alegre, Canoas, São Leopoldo, Curitiba, Teresina and Macapá.

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Almost every Brazilian municipality now has drains, but a full defence of dikes, floodgates and pumps exists in only a few dozen, according to the national statistics office. The survey counts only systems where dikes, floodgates and pumps work together.

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The survey series shows how far basic coverage has come. IBGE said in the 25 November release that 97.4% of municipalities had some drainage or rainwater service in 2024, against 78.6% in 2000.

Coverage, however, is not protection. Of the 5,424 municipalities with a service, only 1,414 have contingency protocols for floods, IBGE said, with the Southeast (36.5%) and the South (34%) showing the highest shares.

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Hellen Cano, an IBGE technologist, said that the consequences of intense rain episodes “do not depend only on the volume of water”. They also depend on how a city is built, on local conditions and on the infrastructure available, she said.

Storm damage after torrential rain in Rio de Janeiro. File photo, 2019. Photo: Fernando Frazão.

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The cities with a full system include Porto Alegre, Canoas and São Leopoldo in Rio Grande do Sul, and the state capitals Curitiba, Teresina and Macapá. IBGE counts them by municipality, so a large city and a small town each count once.

IBGE also found 28 municipalities with retention structures that use pumping but reported no backup power or alternative systems for mechanical failure. Cano said of such a system: “It needs maintenance and a series of all these elements working perfectly for the system to work properly.”

Most cities rely on simpler tools. Retention basins, known in Brazil as piscinões and built to hold stormwater, exist in 11.9% of municipalities with drainage.

Green infrastructure such as permeable paving and rain gardens exists in 33.3% of municipalities, and in 70.8% of cities over 500,000 inhabitants. That is the kind of soft defence that slows rainwater before it reaches the drains.

Among the 1,414 municipalities with protocols, 870 (61.5%) include help to move furniture, and 854 (60.4%) plan to evacuate people living in areas protected by dikes and walls. Another 600 (42.4%) plan to keep people in place with water, food, light and communication, while 490 (34.7%) plan patrols to prevent looting.

The survey lists the triggers for those protocols as mostly simple. In 742 municipalities the trigger is a physical mark, such as a sign on a wall or bridge pillar, and in 734 it is a river-gauge ruler.

IBGE’s published figures do not say how many people live behind these systems or in what condition each one is. Whether they would hold in a record storm is therefore not known.

The picture is a wide but thin layer of protection: nearly every municipality drains, and few defend a whole area. How a storm ends depends as much on the city that receives it as on the rain itself.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What counts as a flood protection system in the survey?

IBGE defines it as a delimited protected area with an integrated set of dikes, walls, floodgates, barriers, pipes and pump houses. A single reservoir, dike or wall does not count.

Does having drainage mean a city is protected?

No, because drainage carries everyday rainwater while a protection system defends a whole area. Most municipalities have the first and only a small group has the second.

What is still unknown after the survey?

The release does not say how many people live behind the systems or what condition each one is in. Those gaps limit how far the figures can judge real flood risk.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: IBGE, Pesquisa Nacional de Saneamento Básico 2024, released 25 November 2026

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