Campo Largo Flood Kills Elderly Couple
Floodwater trapped an elderly couple in their home in southern Brazil, during a week of storms that has hit Paraná state hard.
Disasters: Brazil
An elderly couple drowned on Monday 23 November 2026 when floodwater entered their home in Campo Largo, near Curitiba in Paraná state. The Paraná State Fire Brigade, the state firefighting corps, said the water reached about 1.6 metres inside the house.
Firefighters were called shortly after 18:00 to a low-lying street where the water had risen quickly. Residents gave the woman first aid, but she died, and the man was found dead inside.
Key Facts
- Who. An elderly couple died; their son, about 40, was lightly injured.
- What. Floodwater about 1.6 metres deep filled their home in Campo Largo on Monday 23 November 2026.
- Where. Campo Largo, Curitiba metropolitan region, Paraná state, southern Brazil.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 24 November 2026, 17:55 GMT.
Floodwater trapped an elderly couple in their home in southern Brazil, during a week of storms that has hit Paraná state hard.
Both had trouble moving; the Fire Brigade said one used a wheelchair and the other was bedridden. Their son, about 40, was lightly injured trying to rescue them.
Four fire brigade vehicles and an advanced-support ambulance from Samu, Brazil’s mobile emergency medical service, attended the scene. Reports differ on the victims’ ages, with 81 and 76 given in most accounts.
Curitiba, the state capital, also flooded on Monday, with the city’s Civil Defence counting 12 flood points by its 05:30 bulletin on Tuesday. Paraná Civil Defence, the state emergency agency, has since reported storm damage across the state.
Storms have battered Paraná since the Black Consciousness holiday (a national day honouring Afro-Brazilian history) on Friday 20 November 2026. They damaged more than 250 houses and affected 907 people, according to state authorities.
Two tornadoes of F1 category on the Fujita scale, which ranks tornado strength, struck Foz do Iguaçu and Manoel Ribas on Friday 20 November 2026, according to Simepar, the state weather monitoring system. The tornadoes came on the first day of the long holiday weekend.
Inmet, Brazil’s national weather institute, issued a red alert for storms, its “great danger” level, covering 287 Paraná municipalities until 23:59 on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Red is the highest of its three storm levels, above orange and yellow, which cover eastern Paraná and the coast.
Inmet’s red alert for Tuesday was not limited to Paraná, and it covered storms across several states of southern Brazil. The warnings followed the Monday evening storm that flooded Curitiba and Campo Largo.
The family says the house had flooded five times before, and relatives say the couple had asked City Hall for works to stop it. City Hall says this was the first time the house flooded.
A daughter, about 50, who uses a walker, was taken to hospital with injuries and a near-drowning, according to accounts citing the Fire Brigade. The son was treated at the scene and declined transfer to hospital.
Officials have not given a cause for the house flooding beyond the heavy rain. They have not said when the alerts will lift after Tuesday night.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is Campo Largo?
It is a city in the Curitiba metropolitan region of Paraná state in southern Brazil. The deaths happened inside the couple’s home.
What do the weather alerts mean?
Red is Inmet’s “great danger” level for storms, the highest of three. Orange and yellow are lower warnings.
What is still unknown?
Officials have not given a cause beyond heavy rain. They have not said when the alerts end.
Sources
Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Corpo de Bombeiros Militar do Paraná; Defesa Civil do Paraná · Simepar · Inmet
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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