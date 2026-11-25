Brazil has more room to spend this year, but part of the money behind that room may not arrive. The government’s own tax lawyers say a key programme is unlikely to run in 2026.

Fachada do bloco A, na Esplanada dos Ministérios, o qual fazem parte o Ministério da Cidadania e o Ministério da Mulher, da Família e dos Direitos Humanos. Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s government released R$3.43 billion (about US$586 million at R$5.8573 per US$, the central bank’s PTAX rate of 24 November) of frozen 2026 spending on Tuesday 24 November 2026, according to the Planning and Budget Ministry’s fifth bimonthly report. The freeze shrinks, yet staff of the federal audit court warn that part of the money behind the 2026 budget target may never arrive.

The total freeze, the sum of two tools, falls from R$16.1 billion (about US$2.75 billion) to R$12.6 billion (about US$2.15 billion) in the Tuesday report. Technical staff of the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União, the federal audit court) flagged in an analysis reported on 24 November that R$8.4 billion (about US$1.43 billion) of one-off revenue may be overestimated.

Key Facts What. Brazil frees R$3.43 billion (about US$586 million) of frozen spending in the budget.

Risk. About R$8.4 billion (about US$1.43 billion) of one-off revenue may never arrive.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: 88.5% for a December rate hold (a bet; 25 November, 01:02 ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 06:10 GMT.

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Brazil has more room to spend this year, but part of the money behind that room may not arrive. The government’s own tax lawyers say a key programme is unlikely to run in 2026.

Brazil freezes spending through two tools that work differently. Bloqueio, tied to the spending cap, drops from R$2.4 billion to about R$0.3 billion (about US$52 million), while contingenciamento, tied to the fiscal target, falls from R$13.6 billion to R$12.3 billion (about US$2.10 billion), roughly 10% lower.

Part of the relief is an accounting choice. A diesel subsidy of up to R$10.5 billion (about US$1.79 billion) is excluded from the 2026 target, under a law President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed this week.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The 2026 target is a primary surplus, meaning the budget balance before interest payments, of 0.25% of GDP, about R$34.3 billion (about US$5.86 billion). With a tolerance of 0.25 percentage point either way, the legal floor is zero.

Planalto Palace, the presidential office in Brasília. File photo. Imagens de Brasília - Fachada do Palácio do Planalto, local de trabalho da presidência do Brasil. É onde está situado o gabinete do presidente da República. O prédio também abriga a Casa Civil, a Secretaria-Geral e o Gabinete de Segurança Institucional da Presidência da República. Concebido pelo arquiteto Oscar Niemeyer com projeto estrutural do engenheiro Joaquim Cardozo, é a sede do poder executivo do Governo Federal brasileiro. Localizado na Praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, o Palácio do Planalto faz parte do projeto do Plano Piloto e foi um dos primeiros edifícios construídos na capital. Foto: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado

The ministry’s report reportedly projects a primary deficit of R$89.3 billion (about US$15.25 billion) before legal deductions, up from R$80.9 billion in the earlier report. We could not confirm how much of that gap the deductions cover.

The audit court’s staff say the doubtful revenue comes from a tax-settlement programme run by PGFN, the Treasury Attorney-General’s office, which lets debtors settle federal tax bills on agreed terms. The government projected R$20 billion (about US$3.41 billion) from it for 2026, of which R$8.43 billion was expected between September and December.

PGFN itself told the audit court that carrying out the programme in 2026 was unlikely, citing operational difficulties and an unstable economic, political and electoral climate. If the revenue fails without an offset, the analysis warns, the freeze must grow.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the staff analysis, and the Planning Ministry did not respond. The audit court’s rapporteur, the judge who steers the case, and any ruling are not yet known.

Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti said on 12 November that next year will bring a spending freeze of at least about R$13 billion (about US$2.2 billion). He also rejected criticism that the fiscal package breaks campaign promises, saying: “Não há estelionato eleitoral”, or “There is no electoral fraud”.

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That package is a complementary law, a statute above ordinary law, known as the Moretti plan; it passed the Chamber of Deputies late on Monday 23 November. From 2027 it allows real spending growth capped at 2% a year under conditions, and the ministry estimates a saving of up to R$56 billion (about US$9.6 billion) that year.

For US holders of Brazilian bonds and American depositary receipts (ADRs, shares traded in New York) such as Petrobras, Itaú and Vale, budget credibility shapes the real, the central bank’s interest-rate path and asset prices. The central bank’s reference rate, PTAX, fell 1.9%, from R$5.9708 per US$ on 23 November to R$5.8573 on 24 November.

A programming decree with the ministry-by-ministry breakdown is reportedly due on Friday 27 November. That decree is the next test of which ministries absorb the freeze.

We could not open the full report, so the figures are as published by the ministry. Whether the PGFN revenue arrives, how the freeze is split by ministry and the size of next year’s freeze all remain unknown.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a real-money prediction platform, traders put “No Change” at 88.5% for Brazil’s central bank decision in December, with about US$164,000 traded, as read on 25 November 2026 at 06:02 UTC. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Further reading: Brazil Signs Fiscal Law With Spending Cap · Lula’s Fiscal Bill Clears Brazil’s Congress

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a spending freeze in Brazil?

The government holds back part of approved spending during the year to protect its budget target. It releases the money when revenue looks safe.

Why does the audit court warning matter?

The target counts on revenue that the government’s own tax lawyers doubt will arrive. If it fails, ministries would face a bigger freeze.

What should investors watch?

Budget credibility influences the real and Brazilian asset prices that US holders follow. The signal to watch is whether the one-off revenue arrives.

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Sources Planning and Budget Ministry, fifth bimonthly report on revenue and spending, 24 November 2026 (figures as published) · TCU technical staff analysis, 24 November 2026 · Bruno Moretti, Minister of Planning and Budget, interview of 12 November 2026 · Central Bank of Brazil PTAX, 23 and 24 November 2026 · Polymarket, read 25 November 2026

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