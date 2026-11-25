Brazil's Senate is moving to treat falsified company accounts as a crime in their own right. The bill now heads to the lower house.

File photo. The National Congress building in Brasília, which houses the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Brazil

A Brazilian Senate committee confirmed on Wednesday 25 November 2026 a new crime of accounting fraud in the stock market, with two to six years in prison. The vote follows the Americanas scandal, in which Brazil’s Federal Police, the national investigative agency, estimated alleged frauds at R$54 billion (about US$9.3 billion at 5.81 reais per dollar, the close of the market-data provider RT on 25 November).

Americanas is a large Brazilian retail chain listed on the São Paulo stock exchange, known as B3. For investors abroad, including those who hold Brazilian shares or bonds, the bill aims to deter false accounts before they reach shareholders.

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Key Facts Who. The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), which reviews bills, confirmed the bill.

What. Accounting fraud in securities markets becomes a crime: two to six years in prison plus a fine.

Where. Bill 2,091 of 2023 goes to the lower house unless nine senators demand a floor vote.

When. The committee confirmed it on 25 November 2026, a week after first approval.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Brazil’s Senate is moving to treat falsified company accounts as a crime in their own right. The bill now heads to the lower house.

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The bill, 2,091 of 2023, was filed that year by Augusta Brito, then a senator for the Workers’ Party (PT) from Ceará state, after the Americanas scandal. In her written argument for the bill, translated from Portuguese, she wrote: “The crimes foreseen there are insufficient to punish the preparatory stages before the completion of such socially harmful results.”

Brito argued that the Americanas case harmed investors, and that it is explained partly by the lack of criminal offences for stock-market fraud. The text creates a new offence for falsified books and raises the penalties of the older offences in the 1976 securities-market law (Law 6,385).

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Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília, home of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. (File photo) Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

The new crime covers three acts, the Senate’s press office said on 25 November. They are entering non-existent operations or inaccurate data in the accounts, failing to record operations that took place, and giving false documents to the independent auditor.

The Senate’s press office said the text also lets a judge raise sentences for all capital-market crimes, accounting fraud included, by half up to double. Judges would weigh the size of the losses, the illicit gain, damage to confidence in the national financial system and the number of victims, and repeat offenders face up to triple.

The older offences in that law are market manipulation, insider trading and irregular practice of the profession. Convicts can also be barred for up to five years from running a business or sitting on boards or in management.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,876.15

+0.48% L 164,042 day range H 166,751 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.43% EUR / BRL 6.39 -1.05% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.21 -1.30% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.73% AZZA3 Mining +3.67% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +2.90% ENEV3 Financials +2.72% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Energy +2.21% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials +0.75% WEGE3, RENT3 Materials -0.75% SUZB3 Consumer Staples -0.93% ABEV3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,876.15

+0.48%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,301.41

-0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,277.83

-0.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,876.15 +0.48% +6.91% 164,089.81 166,751 164,042 — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.43% +8.00% 5.91 5.96 5.80 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.33 +1.92% +28.07% 40.55 41.46 40.41 33,943,500 VALE3 56.97 +3.23% -13.19% 55.19 57.12 54.61 21,671,000 ITUB4 40.11 +0.93% +3.57% 39.74 40.13 39.27 21,594,900 BBDC4 14.09 +3.45% -25.65% 13.62 14.10 13.61 34,653,700 BBAS3 14.67 +3.46% -33.23% 14.18 14.68 14.06 33,917,500 B3SA3 14.61 +3.03% +3.11% 14.18 14.62 14.19 19,446,700 ABEV3 15.95 -0.93% +16.01% 16.10 16.22 15.94 16,683,200 WEGE3 49.81 -0.78% +15.90% 50.20 50.36 48.57 6,504,800 PRIO3 61.09 +2.50% +62.71% 59.60 61.11 59.33 4,465,200 SUZB3 55.72 -0.75% +16.63% 56.14 56.14 55.24 3,874,200 RENT3 29.16 +2.28% -33.00% 28.51 29.21 28.55 4,743,800 AZZA3 14.85 +4.73% -47.88% 14.18 15.07 14.20 3,193,100 CSNA3 3.37 +4.01% -59.57% 3.24 3.38 3.25 22,210,100 GGBR4 26.22 +3.76% +39.39% 25.27 26.22 24.81 11,630,200 ENEV3 27.32 +2.90% +40.70% 26.55 27.35 26.57 12,117,300 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.85

+4.73% CSNA3

3.37

+4.01% GGBR4

26.22

+3.76% BBAS3

14.67

+3.46% BBDC4

14.09

+3.45% VALE3

56.97

+3.23% B3SA3

14.61

+3.03% ENEV3

27.32

+2.90% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.48%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Brazil Panel Backs Prison for Fake Accounts Read →

The sentence must justify any such ban, and after a final conviction the Public Registry of Mercantile Companies, the national company registry, must be notified. Investors are the intended winners, since the aim is to deter accounting fraud before it hurts shareholders.

Executives, and anyone who gives false documents to an auditor, are the ones who would lose, because the prison term applies to the act itself. That is the mechanism the bill relies on: a criminal penalty meant to stop false books before losses spread.

On 18 November the rapporteur cut the original five new crimes to one, accounting fraud. He also added a five-year limit on bans from running a business or holding management posts.

The committee first approved the substitute text, written by Senator Oriovisto Guimarães of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), the senator who writes the committee’s report, known as the rapporteur, on 18 November 2026. Senate rules require a supplementary round when a committee that decides a bill finally approves a substitute, which is what happened on 25 November.

Because the committee decides the bill terminatively, meaning without a vote of the full Senate, it goes to the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house. It stays in the Senate only if at least nine senators file a request for a floor vote.

The bill has only just left the Senate, so no Chamber date is set. Until the lower house acts, the new penalties exist only on paper.

Frequently Asked Questions

What counts as accounting fraud under the bill?

Putting false or missing operations into company books, or handing false documents to an auditor. The bill treats the act itself as the crime.

Is the bill law now?

No. It still has to go through the Chamber of Deputies, and no date is set.

Why does it matter to foreign investors?

It aims to deter accounting fraud that hits shareholders, including those abroad who hold Brazilian shares and bonds.

Sources: Senate press office, 25 November 2026 (https://www12.senado.leg.br/noticias/materias/2026/11/25/ccj-confirma-aprovacao-de-crime-de-fraude-contabil-no-mercado-de-capitais); bill PL 2,091/2023 (https://www25.senado.leg.br/web/atividade/materias/-/materia/157057); Law 6,385 of 1976 (https://www.planalto.gov.br/ccivil_03/leis/l6385.htm); exchange rate: RT close of 25 November 2026 (5.81 reais per dollar).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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