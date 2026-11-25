Senators want executives, not only companies, to face prison for falsified accounts, nearly four years after Americanas shook Brazilian markets.

Markets: Brazil

Brazil’s Senate is a step closer to making falsified company accounts a specific crime, with up to six years in prison. The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), the Senate’s legal gatekeeper, approved the bill 15 to 0 on 18 November 2026 and confirmed it in a final round on 25 November.

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The bill answers the Americanas affair of 2023, when the big Brazilian retailer disclosed R$20 billion (about US$3.41 billion at R$5.8573 per US$, the central bank’s PTAX sell rate of 24 November) of accounting inconsistencies. For investors in Brazilian shares, including American depositary receipts (ADRs, Brazilian shares traded in New York), personal prison risk for false books raises the cost of manipulation.

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Key Facts What. A Senate committee voted 15 to 0 on 18 November to make accounting fraud a crime.

Penalty. Two to six years in prison plus a fine, rising with losses and repeat offences.

Next. The bill goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, unless senators demand a floor vote.

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As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Senators want executives, not only companies, to face prison for falsified accounts, nearly four years after Americanas shook Brazilian markets.

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Senator Augusta Brito of the Workers’ Party, President Lula’s party, from Ceará state, filed the bill on 24 April 2023, about three months after the Americanas disclosure. It amends Law 6,385 of 1976, the securities-market law, and the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) approved a substitute text on 12 May 2026.

Americanas disclosed its accounting gap on 11 January 2023, and later revised it to R$25.3 billion (about US$4.32 billion). Chief executive Sergio Rial, in the job for less than two weeks, resigned, and the shares fell 77% in the next session.

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The retailer filed for judicial recovery, Brazil’s chapter 11-style court process, around 19 January 2023, initially owing about R$43 billion (about US$7.34 billion) to about 16,300 creditors. Creditors approved a rescue plan in December 2023, and the court confirmed it in February 2024, with a R$24.5 billion (about US$4.18 billion) capital increase.

Brito, the bill’s author, argues that existing law falls short. “The crimes provided for there are insufficient to punish the earlier steps leading to such socially harmful results,” she wrote, in a text that accompanied the vote (translated from Portuguese).

The B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo, where Brazilian company shares are traded. File photo.

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The new crime covers defrauding a company’s accounts or giving false documents to independent auditors, including recording operations that never happened or omitting real ones. The penalty is 2 to 6 years in prison plus a fine.

The sentence rises by half, and up to double, depending on losses, illicit gain, damage to confidence in the financial system or the number of victims. A judge may also bar a convict for up to five years from running a company or sitting on its board, counted from the final judgment.

A tightened offence for misleading shareholders, investors or public bodies about a company’s finances carries the same 2 to 6 years. The bill is general and applies to all companies with shares on the stock exchange.

Oriovisto Guimarães, the senator who reported on the bill in committee, gave a favourable opinion with a substitute text on 12 August 2026. The committee approved that substitute on 18 November.

Senator Professora Dorinha Seabra asked on 11 November for a delay to study the text, known as a vista. The vote followed a week later, on 18 November.

The main change for investors is that executives would face personal prison risk for falsifying books, not only civil or regulatory cases. The Brazilian securities regulator, the CVM, accused former Americanas chief Miguel Gutierrez and seven other ex-executives of insider trading in October 2024, and Gutierrez denies wrongdoing.

In mid-October 2026 a federal court made 12 former executives defendants in the criminal case. On 19 October 2026 a Rio de Janeiro business court ended the judicial recovery, a ruling that can be appealed.

Brazilian criminal law cannot be applied retroactively against a defendant (Constitution, Article 5), so the bill cannot reach Americanas. Those cases proceed under current law.

The CCJ’s approval was “terminativa”, meaning final at committee level, so the bill moves to the Chamber of Deputies unless senators file an appeal for a Senate floor vote. Senators can still file that appeal within the period set by Senate rules, and no Chamber committee or date is set.

If the Chamber passes the text, the president must still sanction it before it becomes law. Until then, Brazilian companies and their auditors face no new criminal rule.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the bill make a crime?

It targets falsified company accounts and false documents given to independent auditors. Executives who commit it would face prison and a fine.

Does it apply to Americanas?

No, the bill is general and does not target one company, and Brazilian criminal law cannot be applied retroactively against a defendant. The criminal case already under way is governed by current law.

What should investors watch?

Whether senators appeal for a floor vote, and how the Chamber of Deputies treats the text. Stronger penalties for false accounts could raise trust in company reports.

Sources Brazilian Senate, bill PL 2,091/2023 page · Constitution and Justice Committee, Ofício 56/2026 of 25 November 2026 · Securities regulator CVM, accusation of October 2024 · Federal court and Rio de Janeiro business court rulings of October 2026 · Central Bank of Brazil PTAX, 24 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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