Argentina's appeals court cannot yet close the $LIBRA case, because who sits on the panel is in dispute. Two of its three judges were challenged, and both refused to leave.

ARGENTINA · POLITICS

Two of Argentina’s senior criminal appeals judges refused on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to step aside from the $LIBRA case, a fraud probe over a cryptocurrency token. Guillermo Yacobucci and Ángela Ledesma, judges of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, Argentina’s top federal criminal appeals court, rejected requests from both sides of the dispute to remove them.

Their three-judge panel, known as Sala II, will decide whether defrauded investors may return to a case in which President Javier Milei was cleared on 23 October. Their refusals may not end the fight, because reports differ on whether other judges must still rule on the requests to remove them, called recusals.

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Key Facts Who Judges Guillermo Yacobucci and Ángela Ledesma of Argentina’s Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, an appeals court.

What Both refused to leave the $LIBRA token case on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Why it matters Their panel decides whether investors can challenge the 23 October dismissal of President Javier Milei.

Next Reports differ on which judges will now rule on the requests.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentina’s appeals court cannot yet close the $LIBRA case, because who sits on the panel is in dispute. Two of its three judges were challenged, and both refused to leave.

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The case began after Milei promoted the $LIBRA token on X on 14 February 2025, and its price fell sharply within hours. Buyers lost money, and the file covers suspected fraud, abuse of authority and influence peddling.

On 23 October 2026 federal Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi dismissed every defendant, among them Milei, his sister Karina Milei and Hayden Davis, the businessman who launched the token. He acted at the request of prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, after the investors’ private complaints had been removed from the file.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

That dismissal is not final. In early November Sala II voted two to one to hear the investors’ appeal against their removal as complainants, with Slokar and Ledesma in the majority and Yacobucci dissenting.

Ledesma wrote that the investors had raised a sufficient federal question to open the appeal. If the court accepts them as complainants, they could challenge the dismissal in their own right, next to a pending request by the Administrative Investigations Prosecutor’s Office, which probes public officials.

Mauricio Novelli, a lobbyist and one of the defendants, asked to remove Ledesma because she sits on the advisory council of INECIP, a criminal-law research institute. INECIP and a partner group asked in July 2025 that Milei be questioned as a suspect.

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Ledesma answered that she takes no part in the institute’s internal deliberations, and that an advisory seat gives a judge no stake in a case. Novelli’s own filing concedes that she does not join those deliberations.

Lawyers for investors asked to remove Yacobucci because his son, Ignacio Martín Yacobucci, was appointed in late September to head the national programme against money laundering and terrorism financing. That programme sits in the Justice Ministry, which Juan Bautista Mahiques runs.

Yacobucci replied that a relative’s public post creates no pressure on his rulings and that the appointment rested on professional merit. The investors’ lawyers had said the request rested on a new fact and had nothing to do with his dissent.

Both judges found that the requests named no ground listed in Argentina’s Criminal Procedure Code, such as kinship with a party or a direct interest in the outcome. They called the arguments generic and recalled that recusal is an exceptional remedy, read narrowly.

Reports differ on which judges will now rule on the requests. The court has set no date for those decisions or for the investors’ appeal.

For US readers, the case tests whether a sitting head of state can face legal consequences for promoting a token that cost retail buyers money. It also shows how a single appeals panel can keep a politically sensitive file alive after a dismissal.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Milei still under investigation over $LIBRA?

No, Judge Martínez de Giorgi dismissed him on 23 October 2026. The dismissal could be challenged if the appeals court admits the investors.

Who decides whether the two judges stay?

Reports differ on which judges rule next, and no date has been set. The case stays open meanwhile.

Sources: Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, Sala II, recusal rulings, 24 November 2026; Federal court, dismissal order of Judge Martínez de Giorgi, 23 October 2026; recusal filings in the $LIBRA case, November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error