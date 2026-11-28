The dates from 7 to 8 December and 25 December are settled, but the bank and public-sector schedule for 24 and 31 December is not yet confirmed.

Guide: Argentina

Argentina has two national holidays in December 2026: Tuesday 8 December (Immaculate Conception) and Friday 25 December (Christmas). Monday 7 December is a government-designated non-working day (“día no laborable”), which turns the first weekend of the month into a four-day break from Saturday 5 to Tuesday 8 December.

Banks close on 7, 8 and 25 December, and the Buenos Aires stock market, run by BYMA (Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos), is also shut on Thursday 31 December. Friday 1 January 2027 is a fixed national holiday, and our Argentina coverage will track any change to the year-end schedule.

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Key Facts Holidays. Tuesday 8 December and Friday 25 December 2026, both fixed by national law.

Non-working day. Monday 7 December, giving a four-day weekend from 5 to 8 December.

Closures. Banks shut on 7, 8 and 25 December; the stock market shuts on 8, 25 and 31 December.

As of. 28 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

The dates from 7 to 8 December and 25 December are settled, but the bank and public-sector schedule for 24 and 31 December is not yet confirmed.

Argentina Holiday Dates, December 2026 to 1 January 2027

Each card below gives the date, its legal status and what is confirmed to close. Where an official body has not yet published a decision, the card says “not yet confirmed”.

Non-working day for tourism (national) Monday 7 December 2026 Legal basis: Resolution 164/2025 of the Chief of Cabinet’s office (Jefatura de Gabinete de Ministros), published in the Boletín Oficial (official gazette) on 26 December 2025.

Resolution 164/2025 of the Chief of Cabinet’s office (Jefatura de Gabinete de Ministros), published in the Boletín Oficial (official gazette) on 26 December 2025. Banks: closed; the date is on the central bank’s 2026 bank-holiday list.

closed; the date is on the central bank’s 2026 bank-holiday list. Stock market: BYMA lists it as a trading day without settlement (settlement is the step in which shares and cash change hands).

BYMA lists it as a trading day without settlement (settlement is the step in which shares and cash change hands). Shops, supermarkets, transport, tourist sites: opening hours are not yet confirmed.

Immaculate Conception (national holiday, fixed date) Tuesday 8 December 2026 Legal basis: Law 27,399, the national holidays law.

Law 27,399, the national holidays law. Banks: closed; the date is on the central bank’s 2026 bank-holiday list.

closed; the date is on the central bank’s 2026 bank-holiday list. Stock market: closed, according to BYMA’s 2026 calendar.

closed, according to BYMA’s 2026 calendar. Shops, supermarkets, transport, tourist sites: opening hours are not yet confirmed.

Christmas Eve (not a national holiday) Thursday 24 December 2026 Stock market: BYMA lists it as a trading day without settlement; trading hours are not yet confirmed.

BYMA lists it as a trading day without settlement; trading hours are not yet confirmed. Banks: not on the central bank’s 2026 list. Not yet confirmed whether branches open.

not on the central bank’s 2026 list. Not yet confirmed whether branches open. Public sector: no 2026 decree on a day off for 24 December was found. Not yet confirmed.

Christmas (national holiday, fixed date) Friday 25 December 2026 Legal basis: Law 27,399.

Law 27,399. Banks: closed; the date is on the central bank’s 2026 list.

closed; the date is on the central bank’s 2026 list. Stock market: closed, according to BYMA’s 2026 calendar.

closed, according to BYMA’s 2026 calendar. Weekend: a three-day break from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 December.

New Year’s Eve (not a national holiday) Thursday 31 December 2026 Stock market: no trading and no settlement, according to BYMA’s 2026 calendar.

no trading and no settlement, according to BYMA’s 2026 calendar. Banks: not on the central bank’s 2026 list. Not yet confirmed whether branches open.

not on the central bank’s 2026 list. Not yet confirmed whether branches open. Public sector: no 2026 decree on a day off for 31 December was found. Not yet confirmed.

New Year’s Day (national holiday, fixed date) Friday 1 January 2027 Legal basis: Law 27,399.

Law 27,399. Banks and stock market: the 2027 calendars of the central bank and BYMA are not yet published. Not yet confirmed.

The Bolsa de Comercio building in central Buenos Aires. (File photo)

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What Banks Close and What Keeps Working

The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) publishes the list of bank holidays each year, and its 2026 list was last updated by communications issued on 1 October. For December it contains 7, 8 and 25 December, but no entry for 24 or 31 December.

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All three tourism days of 2026, 23 March, 10 July and 7 December, are on the list as bank holidays. That means branches close on Monday 7 December even though it is not a national holiday.

On a bank holiday, the central bank says, e-wallet payments and transfers, ATM withdrawals, online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card payments remain available.

Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945

— Market breadth · 14 names 50% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Soybeans 1,266 +1.79% Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +2.53% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology +2.45% GLOBANT Financials +2.20% GGAL, COME, BYMA Mining -0.71% TXAR Materials -1.33% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Energy -1.88% YPF, TGS Utilities -2.12% PAMPA, CEPU Telecom -3.16% TELECOM ARG Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,637.33

+1.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.92

+1.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — YPF 5,785 -2.69% +4.14% 5,945 6,250 5,620 2,469,814 GGAL 4,973 +1.27% -36.57% 4,910 5,355 4,910 3,829,670 PAMPA 4,520 -1.42% -16.90% 4,585 4,750 4,410 896,088 TXAR 701.00 -0.71% -13.59% 706.00 725.00 698.50 1,157,461 ALUAR 846.00 +0.42% -17.68% 842.50 859.00 815.00 824,331 TGS 7,400 -1.07% -20.51% 7,480 7,595 7,000 321,389 CEPU 1,869 -2.81% -20.20% 1,923 2,060 1,842 1,003,533 MIRGOR 1,745 +0.58% -93.37% 1,735 1,790 1,725 46,292 COME 30.47 +4.82% -59.58% 29.07 30.50 27.90 7,586,708 LOMA NEGRA 3,070 -3.08% -18.30% 3,168 3,250 2,995 387,308 BYMA 196.00 +0.51% -34.12% 195.00 204.25 190.00 10,218,688 TELECOM ARG 3,680 -3.16% +0.14% 3,800 3,765 3,615 75,147 GLOBANT 51.42 +2.45% -19.22% 50.19 52.18 50.17 569,626 MERCADOLIBRE 1,533 +4.47% -26.01% 1,467 1,555 1,510 448,226 Largest moves today COME

30.47

+4.82% MERCADOLIBRE

1,533

+4.47% TELECOM ARG

3,680

-3.16% LOMA NEGRA

3,070

-3.08% CEPU

1,869

-2.81% YPF

5,785

-2.69% GLOBANT

51.42

+2.45% PAMPA

4,520

-1.42% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth evenly split — 7 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Telecom lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 28 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Saturday, November 28, 2026 Read →

The 24 and 31 December Question

Last year the government gave national civil servants a day off on 24 and 31 December through Decree 883/2025, a decree on year-end days off. Article 3 of that decree stated that the measure does not apply to banks and financial entities.

No equivalent decree for 2026 has been found, so neither the public-sector days off nor the branch schedule for 24 and 31 December is confirmed. BYMA’s 2025 notice for those two days announced trading until 15:00 on 24 December and, for 31 December, said there would be no trading at BYMA or at Caja de Valores, the securities depository.

How the Stock Market Treats the Holidays

BYMA’s 2026 calendar marks 8 and 25 December as national holidays with the market closed, and 31 December as a “Jornada sin Negociación ni Liquidación”, a day without trading or settlement. It marks 7 and 24 December as days when shares trade but trades do not settle.

For 2025, BYMA said trades due to settle on 24 December would settle on Friday 26 December, and the 2026 settlement date is not yet confirmed.

What This Means for Visitors and Residents

A traveller landing around 5 to 8 December should expect a long weekend in which banks are closed on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 December; the central bank says cards, ATMs and online banking keep working. Residents with payments due on 24 or 31 December should not assume that branches or public offices are open on either day, and should check with their bank or office.

For markets, see how a previous holiday played out in our report on Argentina’s market closure and the latest Argentina market report.The wider backdrop, including inflation and exchange-rate policy, is in our Argentina economy guide.We will update this guide when the central bank or the government publishes its year-end decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is 7 December 2026 a public holiday in Argentina?

No. It is a non-working day for tourism set by Resolution 164/2025, but the central bank lists it as a bank holiday.

Are Argentine banks open on 24 and 31 December 2026?

Not yet confirmed. The central bank’s 2026 list does not include either date, and last year’s civil-service decree excluded banks.

Is the Argentine stock market open at year-end 2026?

BYMA’s calendar shows trading without settlement on 24 December and no trading or settlement on 31 December.

Is 1 January 2027 a holiday in Argentina?

Yes. New Year’s Day is a fixed national holiday under Law 27,399, and it falls on a Friday in 2027.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error