A Nigerian monitoring group counts a sharp rise in election violence since July, but its figures are unofficial and other groups count differently.

Politics: Nigeria

A Nigerian civil-society group says 22 people have died in election violence since July, with a presidential election less than two months away. The Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), a nonpartisan, youth-focused group, recorded 124 incidents in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) between 1 July and 23 November 2026.

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KDI issued the count through its Nigeria Election Violence Education and Reporting (NEVER) project in a statement in Abuja this week, and it is not an official toll. No comparable figure for July to November from the police or the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria’s election authority, had been published at the time of writing.

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Key Facts Who. Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), a Nigerian civil-society group that monitors election violence.

What. 124 incidents and 22 deaths in 35 states and the capital territory, 1 July to 23 November.

When. Presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday 16 January 2027; state governor votes on Saturday 6 February.

Open. No official count found and no prosecutions reported so far.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

A Nigerian monitoring group counts a sharp rise in election violence since July, but its figures are unofficial and other groups count differently.

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Campaigning for the presidential and National Assembly (parliament) races opened on 19 August 2026, and campaigns for governorship (state governor) and state assembly seats began on 9 September 2026, under INEC’s timetable. INEC set the presidential vote for Saturday 16 January 2027 and the governorship vote for Saturday 6 February 2027.

KDI’s monthly tally shows a steep climb. It logged 3 incidents in July, 48 in October and about 40 in the first half of November, which together account for 91 of the 124.

Physical assault made up 46.8% of cases and property destruction 28.8%, KDI said, followed by shootings at 10.2%, intimidation and harassment at 9% and kidnapping at 4%. The published shares add up to 98.8%, and the statement does not explain the gap.

Kano recorded 11 incidents and 3 deaths, KDI said, while Delta and Rivers each recorded 10 incidents, with 5 deaths in Delta and 1 in Rivers. Edo, Ondo and Kebbi were also named as significant.

KDI said the problem cuts across political parties and should not be blamed on any one group. KDI blamed political intolerance and inflammatory rhetoric, and said Nigerians must be able to take part “without fear of intimidation, coercion or reprisals”.

KDI warned that the trend could worsen as the election approaches without urgent measures. It asked parties and candidates to pledge peaceful campaigns, security agencies to deploy before trouble starts and enforce electoral law without bias, and INEC to step up voter education.

Under INEC’s timetable all campaigns must end 24 hours before election day. Presidential campaigning therefore stops shortly before the 16 January vote.

The Senate Asks INEC to Act

The Senate, Nigeria’s upper house of parliament, acted on Tuesday 17 November 2026 on a motion by Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi State. It asked INEC to disqualify any candidate whose supporters instigate or take part in violence, and told three committees to report within a week.

The motion cites an attack on the motorcade of President Bola Tinubu in Abuja, along with incidents in Abuja, Edo, Delta and Sokoto. Senate President Godswill Akpabio said, “No matter the political party, such a candidate should immediately be disqualified.”

Senator Ali Ndume of Borno State said, “We must stand firmly against every form of violence.” The motion is a request to INEC, not a ruling.

The statue group at the Delta State House of Assembly, the state parliament, in Asaba. Delta was among the states KDI named. (Photo: Tsquare07, CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Other Monitors Count Differently

A second monitor, the African Centre for Security, Governance and Development (CentreSGD), said on 9 November 2026 that it counted 70 physical attacks in 19 states and the capital between 1 January and 27 October 2026. It linked 27 deaths to 20 of those incidents, and its executive director Theresa Chigozirim Odinkalu-Okoro said, “Democracy cannot thrive in an environment governed by fear.”

The two counts cannot be added together, because the periods and methods differ. CentreSGD also cited a September 2026 survey by Yiaga Africa, an election-monitoring group, in which 61% of Nigerians feared violence could stop them voting.

KDI’s own record for 2023 offers a rough yardstick, because it covered the polling rounds themselves. KDI’s leader Bukola Idowu said in May 2023 that the group had looked at about 238 cases of election violence, and it counted 24 deaths around the February and March 2023 polls.

The 2026 count so far covers only the months before the vote, so a full comparison is not yet possible. Other reports of the 2023 count give slightly different totals.

It is not known whether anyone has been prosecuted for the attacks KDI counted. The reports of the statement do not say how KDI verified each case.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and its presidential vote is about seven weeks away. No US-specific consequence has been verified, but US citizens and companies in Nigeria live through the same campaign period as everyone else.

The Senate gave its committees a week from 17 November, and no report had been published at the time of writing. The next fixed step is the end of presidential campaigning, shortly before the 16 January vote.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is counting Nigeria’s election violence?

The Kimpact Development Initiative, a Nigerian civil-society group, publishes its own tally through a monitoring project. It is not an official figure, and another monitor, CentreSGD, counts differently.

Can the Senate disqualify a candidate?

The Senate has only asked INEC to act, and the committees’ findings are unpublished. The decision on any disqualification belongs to INEC, Nigeria’s election authority.

Why do the counts differ?

The monitors use different periods and methods, so their totals cannot be added together. KDI’s figures are best read as a trend, not a national total.

Sources Source: Kimpact Development Initiative statement of 24-25 November 2026; African Centre for Security, Governance and Development statement of 9 November 2026; Independent National Electoral Commission · Nigerian Senate

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