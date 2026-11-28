Peru’s Christmas cake makers are trying to turn a once-a-year purchase into a snack, while food prices climb and El Niño threatens supply.

Photo: Cárdenas Coronado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Companies | Business: Peru

Alicorp, a Peruvian food group of Grupo Romero listed in Lima, is launching a snack version of its Christmas cake for the 2026 season. Alexandra Sarria, its marketing manager for flour-based foods, set out the line-up in an interview published on Saturday 28 November 2026.

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Panetón is the Italian-origin Christmas cake, and most of its sales in Peru fall in the last quarter of the year. The new product costs far less than a whole cake, and Alicorp wants it to sell well beyond December.

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Key Facts Who. Alicorp, Peruvian food group of Grupo Romero, launches Blanca Flor Picoteo.

What. Eighty-gram snack of chocolate-coated panetón cubes, suggested 7.90 soles (S/7.90, US$2.28), in supermarkets first.

Why. Alicorp wants to test whether a Christmas cake brand can sell beyond December.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 14:00 GMT

Peru’s Christmas cake makers are trying to turn a once-a-year purchase into a snack, while food prices climb and El Niño threatens supply.

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Alicorp’s panetón range rests on two brands that Sarria said carry “differentiated proposals in terms of suggested price”. Blanca Flor is suggested at S/26.60 (US$7.67) in a bag and S/30.30 (US$8.73) in a box, while Sayon, another Alicorp brand, runs from S/18 (US$5.19) to S/20 (US$5.77) depending on the presentation, all converted at S/3.469 per US$, the close of Friday 27 November 2026.

The new product is Blanca Flor Picoteo, an 80 g snack of small panetón cubes with a chocolate coating. Alicorp suggests S/7.90 (US$2.28) and says supermarkets will get it first.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Sarria said Picoteo is a Christmas proposal that aims to de-seasonalise the category. “Rather than a specific target, Picoteo is designed around a new consumption occasion,” she said, which is why it comes as a snack.

She expects a lower ticket because Picoteo is an impulse buy to share with friends. A Blanca Flor orange edition, Naranja, also returns after three years.

Sarria said the category gains some weight mid-year around Fiestas Patrias, Peru’s national holidays of June and July, but most sales are expected in the last quarter. Alicorp’s campaign runs from about September to December and targets bodegas (corner shops), market stalls, convenience stores and supermarkets.

Christmas baskets are sold to wholesalers and one corporate client. Alicorp puts Blanca Flor’s share of the panetón market at 6.4%; it did not say who measured it or when.

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A March 2026 retail analysis of the 2024 and 2025 seasons found that shops’ own-label brands held about 58% of Christmas panetón sales in supermarkets and other modern chains in 2024, and about 61% in 2025. It also found that the box format took 45% of 2025 sales and that more than 55% of campaign sales are decided in three weeks.

The same analysis said the four traditional leaders, Alicorp, Nestlé, Gloria and Molitalia, together captured only S/4 million (US$1.15 million) of category growth. It named no market size, and we could not confirm any 2026 market size or growth forecast.

Nestlé Perú, which sells panetón under the D’Onofrio brand, has launched Panetón Triángulo, a 450 g cake with chocolate filling, at a reference price of S/29.90 (US$8.62) in supermarkets, according to November 2026 launch details. Natalia Chávez, its senior consumer marketing manager for panetones, said: “As category leaders, we seek to keep innovating with proposals that renew the panetón tradition.”

Nestlé’s other D’Onofrio launches for 2026 are Delicia Doble Tentación and Delicia Bites. Because Panetón Triángulo weighs 450 g and no Blanca Flor weights are published, the two prices cannot be compared per gram.

Alicorp’s third-quarter 2026 results, reported on 30 October, show Peruvian consumer goods sales of S/1,162.8 million (US$335 million), up 12.9%, with sales volume up 6.4%, a separate measure from market share. Group net sales were S/3,435.5 million (US$990 million), up 14.2%, while net profit fell 2.94% to S/180.2 million (US$52 million) from S/185.7 million (US$54 million).

Sales of its business-to-business bakery platform fell 1.3% to S/848.4 million (US$245 million), which the report tied to heat linked to El Niño. The report on those results does not mention panetón.

INEI, Peru’s national statistics office, said consumer prices in Lima rose 0.57% in October 2026, lifting the 12-month rate to 5.25%, the highest in more than three years. Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.62% in the month alone.

ENFEN, Peru’s multisectoral El Niño study committee, said on 31 October 2026 that the coastal El Niño should stay of “extraordinary” magnitude until February 2027 and weaken until June 2027. It forecast above-normal rain on the north and central coast from November 2026 to January 2027, and lower availability of anchoveta, a small fish.

Alicorp said it is taking steps to protect supply against El Niño across its portfolio, without giving detail. It declined to discuss growth targets and gave no sales volumes.

The strongest case against the snack sits in the retail analysis: shop brands already take about six in every ten modern-chain panetón sales, so a branded newcomer fights for the rest. Without a published target for Picoteo, the test is whether it keeps selling after Christmas.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Blanca Flor Picoteo?

A snack of small chocolate-coated panetón cubes, sold first in supermarkets. Alicorp hopes it will sell beyond Christmas.

Why does Alicorp want a snack format?

Most sales fall in the last quarter, so a snack could spread demand beyond Christmas. Alicorp has given no targets or volumes.

Does El Niño affect panetón prices?

Alicorp says it is protecting supply, and food prices are already rising. No panetón price effect has been published.

More: Peru news

Related coverage: El Niño hits Peru’s fishmeal and food firms

Sources Alicorp, statements by Alexandra Sarria, marketing manager for flour-based foods, 28 November 2026; Alicorp, third-quarter 2026 results, 30 October 2026; Nestlé Perú, D’Onofrio 2026 launches, November 2026; Instituto Nacional de Estadística e Informática (INEI), October 2026 consumer prices, 1 November 2026; ENFEN, communiqué of 31 October 2026; retail analysis of the 2024 and 2025 panetón seasons, March 2026; exchange rate: RT USD/PEN close, 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error