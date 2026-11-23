A hotter Pacific is costing Peruvian companies twice, through fewer fish to catch and less bread to sell, and the government’s forecasters expect the warm spell to last into 2027.

The container port at Callao, next to Lima, in a 2013 file photo. Alicorp, founded in 1956, has its main plant in Callao; the photo does not show the company or the deal. Photo: Quado678 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Business: Peru

Warm seas off Peru are now visible in company accounts: the food group Alicorp reported for the third quarter that heat hurt its bakery business, and the fishmeal producer Austral Group caught only a fifth of its anchovy quota. The El Niño, a periodic warming of the Pacific that began off Peru in March 2026, has cut one of the world’s largest fish harvests and is now reaching income statements.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

For readers in the United States the link runs through the feed bag, because fishmeal is an ingredient in farmed salmon, shrimp and pig feed. The industry body IFFO, which represents fishmeal and fish oil makers, said in August 2026 that Peru’s output of these ingredients had stayed well below historical levels.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Alicorp, a Peruvian food group, and Austral Group, a fishmeal firm owned by Norway’s Austevoll Seafood.

What. Alicorp’s third-quarter net profit fell 2.94% to about US$52.5 million.

Fishing. Austral caught 20% of its anchovy quota before Peru closed the season on 21 August.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

A hotter Pacific is costing Peruvian companies twice, through fewer fish to catch and less bread to sell, and the government’s forecasters expect the warm spell to last into 2027.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Alicorp (Peru) Email address Follow

Alicorp, a Peruvian maker of cooking oil, noodles, detergents and animal feed, said third-quarter sales rose 14.2% to S/3,435.5 million (Peruvian soles, about US$1.0 billion), helped by its international arm, whose sales were 2.3 times the year before. Net profit fell 2.94% to S/180.2 million (about US$52.5 million) from S/185.7 million (about US$53.5 million) a year earlier, according to its filing with the SMV, Peru’s securities regulator.

The weak spot was Alicorp’s business-to-business arm, which sells flour and other inputs to bakeries and restaurants. Its sales slipped 1.3% to S/848.4 million (about US$247 million), and its adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit before depreciation, fell 21.3% to S/98.2 million (about US$28.6 million), cutting the margin from 14.5% to 11.6%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: cliffs on the Paracas coast, Ica region, on Peru’s Pacific shore.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Alicorp put the blame on the weather: it said in its results that higher temperatures linked to El Niño hurt its bakery business. Peruvian consumer brands did better, with sales up 12.9% to S/1,162.8 million (about US$339 million).

Soles are converted at the market rate from RT, a market-data provider, of 3.43 per US$ on 30 September 2026, and at 3.47 for 2025 figures. Alicorp has not said how much of the B2B decline comes from heat and how much from other causes.

The fishing story is starker: Peru’s Production Ministry opened the first 2026 anchovy season in the north-central zone with a quota of 1,914,049 tonnes, and IFFO reported that fishing was suspended on 10 June with about a quarter of it caught. Austevoll Seafood, the Norwegian-listed group that owns Austral, said in its third-quarter report that Austral caught 20% of its quota in that season, which “significantly impacted” its revenue and earnings.

The ministry closed the season from Friday 21 August after a survey by IMARPE, Peru’s marine research institute, found that juveniles made up 65% of sampled anchovies by number and 48% by weight. Production Minister Juan Carlos Requejo said, in translation, that “sustainability is above any short-term decision.”

There is a counterweight in the prices. Austevoll said fishmeal and fish oil markets stayed favourable with high prices, and that strong results at FoodCorp, its fish farming and food unit, largely offset the Peruvian shortfall.

The pattern, then, is fewer tonnes at higher prices for fishing firms and thinner margins for bakery suppliers, with the heat doing the damage in both. Exalmar, another Lima-listed fishmeal producer, had no third-quarter figures that could be checked against its own filing for this article.

ENFEN, the national committee that studies El Niño, said in its communiqué No. 20-2026 of Friday 13 November that the event would stay at “extraordinary” magnitude until February 2027. The committee dates the warm spell to March 2026.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Peru 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does El Niño hurt Peru’s fishing companies?

Warm water pushes anchovy away and leaves many young fish in the catch, so regulators close the season early. Boats and plants then sit idle while fixed costs continue.

Is Alicorp’s whole business suffering?

No, its consumer brands and international arm grew, so the damage is concentrated in the bakery supply unit. The company has not said how long the heat effect will last.

What should investors watch next?

The next ENFEN communiqué shows whether the warming is easing, and the next fishing season decision shows whether volumes can recover.

Sources Source: Alicorp third-quarter 2026 results; Austevoll Seafood third-quarter 2026 report; Production Ministry announcement of 20 August 2026; IFFO; ENFEN communiqué No. 20-2026 · Alicorp investors · SMV · Austevoll Seafood · PRODUCE · IFFO · ENFEN

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.