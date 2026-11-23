The minister’s pitch centres on steadier public finances and incentives for investment. It also stresses protecting household purchasing power.

File photo, 2009. Algiers and its harbour on the Mediterranean coast, seen from the International Space Station. (Photo: NASA astronaut, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRIEF · ALGERIA · ECONOMY

Algeria’s finance minister, Mohamed Lamine Lebbou, presented the 2027 finance law on Monday 23 November 2026 to the economic and financial affairs committee of the Council of the Nation, parliament’s upper house. It is the committee stage of a text the lower house adopted on Monday 16 November.

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Lebbou told members the government expects revenue above 9,251.1 billion dinars (about US$67.6 billion), up 7.4% on 2026, and economic growth of 4.2% in 2027. Dinar amounts here use 136.82 dinars per US$, the 23 November market rate from the data provider RT.

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Key Facts What. Finance Minister Mohamed Lamine Lebbou presented the 2027 budget law to the upper house’s economic committee.

Revenue. Above 9,251.1 billion dinars (about US$67.6 billion), up 7.4% on 2026.

Growth. The government forecasts 4.2% growth in 2027.

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

The minister’s pitch centres on steadier public finances and incentives for investment. It also stresses protecting household purchasing power.

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Spending is set at 17,882.65 billion dinars (about US$130.7 billion) in payment appropriations, the cash the state may actually pay out, Lebbou said. Revenue would therefore cover a little over half of payment spending, about 51.7%.

For investment, the text reorganises the institutional framework and consecrates a single investment desk for companies. It would also exempt investment funds created under international agreements from corporate profit tax for 10 years from the start of their activity.

File photo, 2011. A road sign for Arzew, the Mediterranean port town on Algeria’s west coast, with the shoreline beyond. (Photo: Maya-Anaïs Yataghène, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The bill would extend to 31 December 2029 the exemption from value-added tax (VAT) on imports and sales of pulses, and on locally produced fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs and poultry. Taxpayers under the single flat tax, the regime for small businesses, would have to file and pay online.

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Lebbou said the budget was drawn up amid geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressure and swings in energy markets. The date of the full upper-house vote has not been confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Council of the Nation?

It is the upper house of Algeria’s parliament. It reviews the finance law after the National People’s Assembly, the lower house, has adopted it.

Which foods keep the VAT exemption?

Pulses, plus locally produced fresh fruit and vegetables, eggs and poultry. The exemption would run to the end of 2029.

Sources Finance Minister Mohamed Lamine Lebbou, presentation of the 2027 finance law to the economic and financial affairs committee of the Council of the Nation, 23 November 2026 · National People’s Assembly, adoption of the 2027 finance law, 16 November 2026 · RT, USD/DZD rate, 23 November 2026

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