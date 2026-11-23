Algeria's cabinet approved one new sports project and gave instructions on four other files, according to the presidency's official communiqué.

Algiers, the capital, seen over its bay in December 2023. Photo: Muhammed amine benloulou / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Algeria: Cabinet

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired a Council of Ministers, Algeria’s cabinet meeting, on Sunday 22 November 2026. It approved an Olympic village and a multi-sport complex in the eastern province of Constantine and gave instructions on four other files.

The agenda also covered a mining railway to the port of Annaba and a national plan to adapt to climate change. It shows which projects the presidency chose to put on the record this week.

Key Facts Who. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired the Council of Ministers, Algeria’s cabinet.

What. The cabinet approved an Olympic village and a multi-sport complex in Constantine.

Also. Instructions on a mining railway, social data, climate adaptation and a planned African startup conference.

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “South Africa's first woman deputy president dies at 71” Get the brief

Algeria’s cabinet approved one new sports project and gave instructions on four other files, according to the presidency’s official communiqué.

The presidency’s communiqué says the Council approved creating an Olympic village in Constantine wilaya (province), together with a multi-sport complex. The text gives no cost or start date for either.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

On the mining railway line from Bled El Hadba and Oued El Kebrit to the port of Annaba, and a mineral quay in the port’s extension, the president welcomed the level of progress. He also renewed orders to speed up the start of operations of a national port-cleaning company, whose creation he had earlier ordered to replace foreign firms doing that work.

File photo: the Sidi M’Cid suspension bridge in Constantine, Algeria.

For the African Startup Conference, Tebboune instructed that its results “must not fall below” those of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF), a continental trade show held in Algiers. He widened the consultations to the prime minister and the foreign affairs and higher education ministries, under the supervision of the presidency’s chief of staff.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

He told ministers to continue work on a national social map, with “total coordination” between sectors, and ordered an Algerian reference framework for social data rather than imported models. He also praised the work done on the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan.

The communiqué gives no budgets for any of the five items, so further detail would have to come from the ministries concerned. More on the country is on our Algeria page, including our earlier report on Tebboune’s car pledge.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Algeria’s Council of Ministers?

It is the cabinet meeting chaired by the president, where ministers present projects and receive instructions. Decisions are published afterwards in an official communiqué.

What did the council actually approve?

It approved an Olympic village and a multi-sport complex in Constantine. The other items were mostly instructions on existing or planned work.

Sources Presidency of the Republic of Algeria, communiqué of the Council of Ministers, 22 November 2026 (full text, in French). Quotations are our translation.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →