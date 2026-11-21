The seizure follows a presidential warning about drugs and a shooting on the Moroccan border, and leaves the identity of the suspects unknown.

File photo, 2023. The minaret and arcaded wall of the Great Mosque of Algiers, in the Algerian capital. (Photo: Rachid Hamatou, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Algeria

Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence, the government department that runs the army, said on Saturday 21 November 2026 that soldiers had dismantled a smuggling network this week and seized 19 quintals of cannabis resin from Morocco. A quintal is 100 kg, so the haul weighs 1,900 kg.

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Army security services in the 2nd Military Region, one of the army’s regional commands, arrested 17 suspected drug traffickers. The Defence Ministry did not say where or on which days the arrests happened.

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Key Facts Who. Algeria’s Defence Ministry says army security services arrested 17 suspected drug traffickers.

What. 1,900 kg of treated kif (cannabis resin), which the ministry says came from Morocco, and 50 vehicles.

Where. The 2nd Military Region, an army command area; the ministry gave no towns.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

The seizure follows a presidential warning about drugs and a shooting on the Moroccan border, and leaves the identity of the suspects unknown.

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The land border between the two neighbours has been closed since 1994, and Algeria cut diplomatic relations with Morocco in August 2021. Against that background the ministry said the results “reaffirm” the “determination and resolve” of army units to keep fighting smuggling and organised crime “firmly”.

Six days earlier, on Sunday 15 November 2026, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told the opening of the 2026-2027 judicial year at the Supreme Court in Algiers that flooding Algeria with drugs is “a real war against our people and youth”. In President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s warning of 15 November he warned that Algeria might be compelled to go to the source of drug production, citing legitimate self-defence, but he named no country and announced no measure.

A street market in Tlemcen, a city in western Algeria. (File photo; Photo: Yacine K, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The haul is far larger than the more than 500 kg of kif that the ministry said on Wednesday 18 November it had foiled attempts to bring across the Moroccan border. The two figures cover different periods and the earlier one is a floor, so they do not show a trend.

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Kif is the North African word for cannabis resin, the drug that the ministry says the network tried to bring across the border. The ministry did not describe how the network worked or how the drugs were to be moved.

The ministry described its aim as to “tighten the noose” on drug traffickers. Tebboune’s warning is conditional, a statement of what Algeria might do, and no operation against any foreign source has been announced.

Besides the cannabis resin, the units seized 50 utility vehicles, five motorcycles, a jet ski, mobile phones and cash of 2.73 million Algerian dinars (about US$20,000 at 136.47 dinars per US$, the market rate of 21 November). The ministry gave no estimate of the drugs’ street value.

Kif is the North African word for cannabis, and the ministry uses “treated kif” for the processed resin. Naâma, where the shooting took place, is a province in western Algeria that borders Morocco.

The ministry has now issued three reports on the Moroccan border in four days, on 18, 20 and 21 November. Taken together, they show an army that is publicising its results quickly, though they do not show whether smuggling is rising or falling.

The ministry did not say who the 17 suspects are, where they are held or what nationality they hold. Until it does, nothing public shows who ran the network.

On Friday 20 November the ministry said Algerian border guards shot dead two men it called Moroccan drug traffickers in the Naâma area, near the western border strip. It said they “refused to comply” while trying to bring in more than 50 kg of treated kif.

That account comes from the ministry alone, and no independent witness has been named. To our knowledge Morocco’s government had not commented by the time of publication.

The ministry named a military region but no town, so the arrests cannot be placed on a map from its statement. It also left open whether the vehicles, the jet ski and the cash all belonged to the suspects.

Border security is one of several threads in Algeria news this month. The country also holds local elections on 28 November, a separate event with no link to the seizure in the ministry’s statement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Algeria’s army seize?

It seized 19 quintals of treated kif, a form of cannabis resin, and arrested 17 suspects. The ministry says the network tried to bring the drugs in from Morocco.

Is the Naâma shooting confirmed?

Only by the ministry’s own account so far. No independent witness has come forward in what we found.

How does this connect to the president’s warning?

The ministry’s statement does not mention it. The two follow each other in time, and the president has announced no action.

Sources Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: Algerian Ministry of National Defence communiqués of 20 and 21 November 2026; Presidency of the Republic of Algeria, speech of 15 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error