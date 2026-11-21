Algeria Steel Holding Eyes Sudan Market
A cooperation framework could open Sudan’s farm projects, such as Zadi 1, presented by Sudan’s ZADNA International Investment Company, to Algerian steel and irrigation equipment, but no figures have been published.
Trade: Algeria
Algeria’s state steel holding has reportedly agreed to explore the Sudanese market with a Sudanese firm. Algerian news reports of Saturday 21 November 2026 say Société Nationale de Sidérurgie (SNS), the state iron and steel holding, and SENIMAR Engineering Co. Ltd, a Sudanese company that works in power, telecoms and water networks, signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday 19 November.
The reports say the two want to sell SNS iron and industrial goods in Sudan and study joint projects, including EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts. Implementing agreements and commercial contracts would follow once projects are agreed, and no values were given.
Key Facts
- Who. Slimane Arar (SNS, Algeria’s state steel holding) and Khaled Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Hajj (SENIMAR, Sudan).
- What. Memorandum of understanding signed on 19 November 2026 to sell SNS iron and industrial products in Sudan.
- Status. Reported on 21 November; no values or tonnages given. We found no company statement.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT.
A cooperation framework could open Sudan’s farm projects, such as Zadi 1, presented by Sudan’s ZADNA International Investment Company, to Algerian steel and irrigation equipment, but no figures have been published.
The reports say the visit was organised by CREA, the Algerian Economic Renewal Council. The Sudanese delegation included officials of the social-insurance fund for Sudan’s armed-forces personnel.
We found no statement from either company on the signing itself. SNS’s own website, in an item of 8 October 2026, says the two directors general met on 9 August to discuss steel structures and irrigation equipment.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a memorandum of understanding?
It is a cooperation framework between the two companies. Implementing agreements and commercial contracts would follow once projects are agreed, according to the reports.
Which Sudanese project could use the steel?
Zadi 1, an integrated farming project in River Nile State presented by Sudan’s ZADNA International Investment Company, needs irrigation pipes and metal structures that SNS and its subsidiaries may partly supply.
Sources
SNS website, news item of 8 October 2026 (holding-sns.dz); Algerian news reports of 21 November 2026.
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