Herders and remote villagers in the south are due to vote first, because distance makes a single polling day impractical for them. The main vote follows three days later.

File photo, 2013. A rock outcrop in the Sahara near In Guezzam, the Algerian town closest to the Niger border. (Photo: Abderrezzak koriche, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ALGERIA · LOCAL ELECTIONS

Voting opens on Wednesday 25 November 2026 at mobile polling stations in Algeria’s southern wilayas, or provinces, three days before the national local vote. The stations serve nomadic people and residents of isolated areas, who cannot easily reach a fixed polling place on the day.

Algerians elect their communal councils (APC) and wilaya assemblies (APW) on Saturday 28 November 2026. Algeria is Africa’s largest country by area and a major gas supplier to Europe, so a calm local vote is a marker of stability.

Key Facts Who ANIE, Algeria’s National Independent Authority for Elections, runs the early voting.

What Mobile polling stations open for nomads and isolated residents in the south.

Where Southern wilayas, including Tindouf in the far south-west.

When Early opening Wednesday 25 November 2026; general vote Saturday 28 November 2026.

As of 25 November 2026, 08:19 GMT.

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Herders and remote villagers in the south are due to vote first, because distance makes a single polling day impractical for them. The main vote follows three days later.

The early opening rests on article 132 of the Organic Law on the electoral regime. It lets the president of ANIE, the National Independent Authority for Elections, bring voting forward by at most 72 hours in communes where distance and scattered populations rule out same-day voting.

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The change is made at the request of the ANIE coordinator for the wilaya. ANIE is led by its president, Saad Arous.

File photo: Ghardaïa, a city in southern Algeria. The photo does not show the mobile polling stations. Photo: Camille Gillet, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Convoys with equipment and supervisory teams left for remote areas from Monday 23 November 2026. ANIE says they carry all the means needed to run the vote.

The campaign for the local elections opened on Thursday 5 November 2026 and ended on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Further departures from other southern wilayas are continuing in stages.

Tindouf, a wilaya in the far south-west that borders Western Sahara and Mauritania, shows the scale of the task. ANIE’s Tindouf delegation said the first caravan left on Monday 23 November 2026 toward El-Henk, El Hekal and Chenachene, remote desert settlements, on a route of more than 800 km.

The first mobile office there has more than 2,700 registered voters and 24 staff, including two scrutineers, the officials who oversee the count. Tindouf has 12 mobile offices in all, four in Tindouf commune and eight in Oum Lassel, another commune of the wilaya, with 47 staff in total.

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A mobile office is a polling station that travels to scattered settlements, so voters who live far from any town can still cast a ballot. For the legislative election of 2 July 2026, ANIE said it deployed 134 mobile offices across 15 southern wilayas.

We found no nationwide count of mobile stations for this vote from ANIE. We also found no list of the wilayas besides Tindouf that use them.

Our earlier report on the approved candidate lists explains how the contest is set. The Algeria section collects the rest of our coverage.

The next dated step is the general vote three days later, when the rest of the country votes for its communal councils and wilaya assemblies. We found no date from ANIE for the results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do some Algerians vote early?

Distance and scattered populations make same-day voting impractical in some southern communes. The law therefore lets ANIE open voting early there.

When is the main vote?

Voters across the country choose their communal councils and wilaya assemblies on the general voting day. The mobile stations simply open ahead of it.

Part of our ongoing coverage Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.

Sources: ANIE Tindouf delegation, 23 November 2026; Organic Law on the electoral regime, article 132.

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