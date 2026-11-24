Algeria is betting on dairy, rail and water to make the desert productive, and a US herd is the first visible result. Each project still depends on dates the government and the company have set themselves.

Photo: Camille Gillet / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Algeria

Algeria’s Baladna farm says the first of 30,000 US Holstein dairy cows will land at Adrar, a desert city in southern Algeria, on Wednesday 25 November 2026. Baladna Algérie, the venture that runs the farm, said in September that water, fodder, sheds, cooling, roads and teams were ready.

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The herd is one of three Sahara projects now moving ahead. The other two are a rail line to Tamanrasset, a city in the far south, and a drinking-water pipeline to Tin Zaouatine, a border town.

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Key Facts Who. Qatar’s Baladna dairy group and Algeria’s National Investment Fund run the Adrar farm.

What. 30,000 US dairy cows are being flown in; the first herd is due Wednesday 25 November.

Also. A Sahara rail line and a water pipeline are also moving ahead.

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

Algeria is betting on dairy, rail and water to make the desert productive, and a US herd is the first visible result. Each project still depends on dates the government and the company have set themselves.

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Baladna, a Qatari dairy group, said on 30 April 2026 that it had signed more than US$635 million of second-phase contracts and launched a 109-flight airlift of 30,000 Holstein cows from nine US states. The whole project costs US$3.5 billion and plans a herd of 270,000 animals on 117,000 hectares, according to the company.

Once running, the farm is expected to supply up to 50% of Algeria’s powdered-milk demand, Baladna said. It also promises more than 15,000 jobs in Algeria and about 1,200 in the United States.

“This milestone reflects Baladna’s ability to execute complex, large-scale dairy projects and deliver tangible impact on national food security,” said Marek Warzywoda, Baladna Group CEO, in the release. Algeria’s National Investment Fund (FNI), a state investor, is Baladna’s partner in the venture.

Baladna has not said how many of the 30,000 cows arrive on the first day. The 25 November date rests on the company’s own statement, and no independent confirmation was available this morning.

A Railway Into the Deep South

The planned Alger-Tamanrasset line is 2,036 km long and would link Algiers with Tamanrasset in the far south. On Sunday 18 October 2026 the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, ordered the immediate launch, from Tamanrasset, of the Laghouat-El Meniaa-In Salah-Tamanrasset sections.

Tebboune has said the line will enter service by the end of 2028. Public Works Minister Abdelkader Djellaoui told lawmakers on Wednesday 21 October 2026 that 308 km are in service and 924 km are entering the works-launch phase, with tenders out for 651 km.

The 2027 finance-law project puts the cost at 1,910 billion Algerian dinars (DZD), about US$14.6 billion at the official rate. The first section, Laghouat-Ghardaïa-El Meniaa, covers 495 km, and the stretch on to Tamanrasset via In Salah covers 1,086 km.

The state has not published a cost breakdown by section for the whole line. The October order is for an immediate launch, and it does not by itself show that work has begun on the ground.

The Hoggar mountains near Tamanrasset in the Algerian Sahara, the southern end of the planned rail line (file photo).

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Drinking Water for a Border Town

On Monday 16 November 2026, Water Minister Lounès Bouzegza gave the start signal at Bordj Badji Mokhtar for a drinking-water transfer of nearly 250 km from the Tanezrouft aquifer, an underground water layer, to Tin Zaouatine. The town lies in In Guezzam province on the Mali border, and the ministry puts the cost at about DZD 27 billion (about US$200 million at around DZD 135 per US$).

The works are due to take one year, which points to late 2027. Speaking at the launch ceremony, the minister said, in words translated from French, that the project “responds to a concern expressed by the inhabitants of the Tin Zaouatine region”.

Added together, the three projects cost about US$18 billion on these figures: US$14.6 billion for rail, US$3.5 billion for the dairy and about US$0.2 billion for water. The cows’ arrival in Adrar on Wednesday is the first date to check, and the rail tenders and the one-year water works then set the pace into 2028.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do the first US cows arrive in Algeria?

Baladna Algérie says the first herd arrives at Adrar on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The company has not yet confirmed that the cows have landed.

Why does a Qatari dairy farm in Algeria involve US cows?

The farm imports Holstein cows from US suppliers, under the airlift contracts Baladna announced on 30 April 2026. The project also ties American jobs to a Saharan food-security effort.

Is the Algerian railway to Tamanrasset already being built?

The Presidency ordered an immediate launch of the southern sections, and parts of the line are already in service. No report we found shows that work has begun on the new southern sections.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: Baladna press release of 30 April 2026; Baladna Algérie statement of September 2026; Presidential Council of Ministers, 18 October 2026; Ministry of Public Works statements; Ministry of Water Resources statement, 16 November 2026; Baladna · Ministry of Public Works · Ministry of Water Resources · Presidency

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