The president has answered grief with housing and money. The question families most want answered, why the plane fell, remains open.

A line of flags along a fenced roadside in Abuja; Wikimedia Commons files the picture under Millennium Park, 2019. Photo: Kritzolina / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

SECURITY: NIGERIA

President Bola Tinubu promised on Thursday 26 November 2026 to give the families of those killed in an Air Force plane crash three-bedroom flats in Abuja. He also pledged N100 million (about US$73,700) for each of the 19 military personnel who died.

What the ceremony did not bring was an answer to the question families have asked since 5 October: what brought the aircraft down. The Nigerian Air Force says 25 people died, 19 of them military personnel and six civilians.

Key Facts Who. President Bola Tinubu, at a memorial for those killed in a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 turboprop crash.

What. Three-bedroom flats in Abuja, plus N100 million (about US$73,700) for each of 19 military personnel.

Open. No cause has been published; the Nigerian Air Force counts 25 dead, 19 of them military.

As of. 27 November 2026

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The president has answered grief with housing and money. The question families most want answered, why the plane fell, remains open.

Tinubu spoke at a memorial service and wreath-laying at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, the capital. “As a tangible expression of the nation’s gratitude, I approve the allocation of three-bedroom flats in the Renewed Hope Housing Project in Abuja,” he said, for the family of each of the military personnel who died.

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The Renewed Hope Housing Project is a federal housing programme of his government. The president did not say how many flats will be allocated, and the housing is extended to the immediate families of the six civilians on board.

“No home can ever replace the one you have lost, but they gave their lives for Nigeria, and Nigeria will give their family a home,” Tinubu said. He then turned to money: “In addition to the flats, these officers would receive from this government N100m each.”

Nineteen payments of N100 million come to N1.9 billion, about US$1.4 million at the rate of N1,356 to the dollar on 27 November 2026. The cash is for the families of the 19 military personnel, and we found no report of a payment for the six civilians.

Aso Rock, the granite outcrop beside the presidential villa in Abuja. File photo: Mark Fischer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The aircraft, an ATR-42 flying as NAF 931 (the Air Force’s own identifier), went down near the naval base at Igbokoda in Ondo State, in south-western Nigeria, on Monday 5 October 2026. It was on what was first described as a routine flight from Benin City to Lagos, and Defence Headquarters said on 6 October that military personnel and some of their relatives were aboard.

The toll changed in the first days. On 5 October the Presidency, through spokesman Bayo Onanuga, and Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo spoke of 32 people on board, made up of 25 passengers and 7 crew.

The Air Force’s final count is 25 dead, five crew and 20 passengers, including six civilians. It has put the earlier higher figure down to differences in how crew and passengers are counted.

The cause is equally unanswered. On 13 October the Air Force announced a 12-member aircraft accident investigation board, with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau and the aviation regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, also involved.

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The Air Force and the safety bureau confirmed that the cockpit voice recorder, the device that captures crew conversation, was recovered intact, and that part of the flight data recorder was also retrieved. Identification of recovered remains was still under way in early November, and no cause has been published seven weeks after the crash.

Tinubu spoke to that gap directly at the ceremony. “We owe them the truth, and we will honour that debt,” he said, adding that the accident “will be thoroughly investigated”.

Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, the Chief of the Air Staff, also attended the ceremony. No date has been announced for the board to report, as far as we found.

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and a key US security partner, so the safety of its military air fleet and the handling of this inquiry matter well beyond Abuja. Tinubu framed the standard himself: “A nation that asks its sons and daughters to fly into danger must give them the best wings it can build.”

The families now hold a pledge of homes and cash. The flats have no stated number, and the inquiry has no stated deadline.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Nigeria promised the families?

Three-bedroom flats in Abuja for the families of the military dead and the six civilians, and N100 million each for the families of the 19 military personnel.

Why do the death figures differ?

Early statements spoke of 32 on board, while the Air Force’s final count is 25. The Air Force cites differences in how crew and passengers are counted.

Has the cause of the crash been found?

Not publicly. A 12-member investigation board is working with the recovered recorder, and no findings have been released.

Sources: Statement and remarks by President Bola Tinubu, National Military Cemetery, Abuja, 26 November 2026; Nigerian Air Force statements of 13 October and 6 November 2026; Defence Headquarters statement, 6 October 2026; Presidency and Aviation Minister statements, 5 October 2026; exchange rate N1,356 to US$1, 27 November 2026.

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