A provisional ruling by Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court revives monthly aid for victims of the 2019 Brumadinho dam collapse, while the legal fight over how long Vale must pay goes on.

Courts: Brazil

Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), ruled on Thursday 19 November 2026 that Brumadinho dam victims can draw Vale’s court deposits again. His decision suspends a 21 October order by Justice Maria Isabel Gallotti of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Brazil’s top court for federal law.

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The aid reaches more than 160,000 people in 26 municipalities along the Paraopeba river in Minas Gerais state. Vale, the Brazilian mining giant listed in New York as NYSE: VALE, is fighting the claim that a 2023 law can stretch its liability for a 2019 disaster.

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Key Facts Who. Edson Fachin, head of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), ruled in favour of dam victims.

What. Court lets families withdraw Vale’s deposited emergency aid money again; no payment date is confirmed.

Where and when. Brasília and Minas Gerais state; ruling dated Thursday 19 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

A provisional ruling by Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court revives monthly aid for victims of the 2019 Brumadinho dam collapse, while the legal fight over how long Vale must pay goes on.

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On 25 January 2019 a tailings dam, a reservoir for mining waste, collapsed at Vale’s Córrego do Feijão mine in Brumadinho and killed about 270 people. The mud polluted the Paraopeba river basin.

A 2021 settlement between Vale, Minas Gerais state and public bodies set aside R$4.4 billion (about US$745 million at about R$5.9 per US$) for an income-transfer programme that ended in October 2025. The Minas Gerais Court of Justice (TJMG) then ordered Vale to pay a new emergency aid under Lei 14.755/2023, a 2023 federal law on the rights of people affected by dams.

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Under that order Vale must deposit R$133.1 million a month (about US$22.5 million) in court. Before the cut, about 164,000 people were covered by the scheme.

The two top courts have now pulled in opposite directions. The STJ rules on federal law, while the STF guards the constitution.

The city of Brumadinho asked the STF for relief in early November. On Tuesday 10 November Fachin gave Vale 72 hours to respond, followed by the prosecutor-general.

Fachin ruled that an abrupt suspension would leave the population unprotected and burden health and social-assistance services. His decision holds only until the lawsuits in the Minas Gerais courts are decided.

Brumadinho city hall says the suspension took about R$41.5 million a month (about US$7.0 million) out of the local economy. It told the court that more than 51,000 people could benefit.

Vale argues that the 2021 agreement already fixed its financial duties and that an emergency-aid law of 2023 cannot apply backwards to a 2019 disaster. It also disputes open-ended aid almost eight years after the collapse.

The mining industry body Ibram, the Brazilian Mining Institute, filed case ADPF 1314 at the STF, a constitutional challenge against the aid. Justice Gilmar Mendes, the judge who steers that case, has not yet ruled.

On 11 July 2026 Federal Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet gave the Supreme Court his opinion on the state court’s orders obliging Vale to keep paying.A Vale statement said the company had not yet been formally notified of Fachin’s decision.

Whether it will appeal is not known. No payment date has been confirmed for families.

No date is known either for the merits ruling in ADPF 1314.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, where Justice Edson Fachin ruled on the aid on 19 November. (File photo) Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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The ruling does not decide whether Vale must pay for good. It only keeps the money moving while the STF weighs the larger question.

For a reader in the United States, Vale is one of the world’s largest iron ore miners, and its shares trade in New York. The case sets how long a company’s liability for an old disaster can run when a later law adds new duties.

The Vale and the Brumadinho payouts in the Supreme Court is one thread. Another is how Brazil’s iron ore exports recovered after the collapse.

The next step is the notification of Vale and any appeal it files. The wider story runs through Brazil news on the courts and the mining sector.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can Brumadinho families get the aid again?

The court has lifted the block on withdrawals, so the deposited money can be drawn again. No payment date has been confirmed.

Is the dispute over?

No, the ruling is provisional. The full case against the aid is still open at the Supreme Federal Court.

Why does this matter to US investors?

Vale shares trade in New York. The case tests how far a later law can add to a company’s liability for an old disaster.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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