Vale’s message is cautious: the rights exist and a model with the state development bank is possible. Nothing is decided, which leaves investors waiting for a first concrete step.

File photo, 2013. Terraces of the Vale iron ore mine in Itabira, Minas Gerais, with trucks and excavators at work on the pit floor. (Photo: Josue Marinho, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brazil · Mining

Brazilian miner Vale says it holds mineral rights in areas that could contain rare earths, the metals behind electric-car magnets, but it has not decided to invest. Chief executive Gustavo Pimenta said on Thursday 26 November that Vale may use its own assets or enter through a partnership.

Rare earths are a group of metals used in permanent magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines and military equipment. China dominates their processing, which is why Washington and other capitals are looking for supplies elsewhere.

Key Facts What. Vale holds mineral rights with rare-earth potential and has made no investment decision.

Who. CEO Gustavo Pimenta, speaking on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Focus. Iron ore, copper and nickel stay the priority.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 23:00 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Vale’s message is cautious: the rights exist and a model with the state development bank is possible. Nothing is decided, which leaves investors waiting for a first concrete step.

Pimenta said Vale keeps looking at new metals: “Rare earths is one that we study, we have not made a decision yet.” He added: “We have some Vale mineral rights with potential for rare earths, and maybe there is another model in which Vale can take part, in partnership with BNDES.”

BNDES is Brazil’s national development bank. Pimenta did not say where the areas are or how far the mineral research has gone.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Vale and BNDES already work together on critical minerals, the metals that batteries, grids and defence equipment depend on. Both are anchor investors in a fund run by Régia Capital and Ore Investments, two Brazilian investment managers, with BB Asset, the asset-management arm of Banco do Brasil, which finances early mineral research and new mines in Brazil.

Live Company Intelligence Vale SA ADR — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage. V ◆ Live Company Intelligence Vale Price & risk 52-wk low

$9.26 52-wk high

$17.44 200-day average $14.81 What Vale does. Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces iron ore and nickel in Brazil, Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Oceania. The company operates in two segments, Iron Ore Solutions and Vale Base Metals. It extracts, produces, and distributes iron ore, iron ore pellets, briquettes, nickel, copper, other ferrous…

The fund has capital commitments of about R$1 billion (about US$177 million at R$5.64 per US$, the 26 November close). Its investments include support for Viridis Mining and Minerals, an Australian company developing the Colossus rare-earth project at Poços de Caldas, in Minas Gerais state.

A Vale iron ore train in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Iron ore, copper and nickel remain the company’s focus. (Archive photo) Photo: HVL, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The remarks come as parts of the federal government press Vale to do more. Mines and Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira and BNDES president Aloizio Mercadante have both said in public that they want Vale to look at big projects, including rare earths.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

In June BNDES signed a protocol of intent on critical minerals with Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, and has said Vale could join. The aim of such partnerships is to keep processing and refining in Brazil, where much of the value is added.

Vale has already shown interest in the metals. In August it published a study urging faster mining licences, and it has also sought exploration permits for five areas in northern Espírito Santo state that target monazite and cerium, minerals that contain rare earths.

For investors who hold Vale’s New York-listed shares, the practical meaning is limited today. Rare earths are a study topic, while iron ore, copper and nickel carry the company’s scale and competitiveness, Pimenta said.

No investment decision has been taken, and Pimenta named a partnership with BNDES as one possible model. Any move would show up first in Vale’s regular filings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Vale going into rare earths?

Not yet. The chief executive says the company is studying the metal and holds rights with potential, but no investment decision has been made.

Why does BNDES matter here?

BNDES is a state development bank and a Vale partner in a critical-minerals fund. Pimenta named a possible partnership with it as one model for entering rare earths.

Sources: Remarks by Vale CEO Gustavo Pimenta, 26 November 2026; Vale and BNDES announcements on the critical-minerals fund (saladeimprensa.vale.com, bndes.gov.br); Viridis Mining and Minerals announcements to the Australian stock exchange; exchange rate from the RT data service.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →