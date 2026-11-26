Freight is eating a larger share of a falling iron ore price. Minas Gerais producers that sell lower-grade ore feel it first.

Vale’s iron ore mine at Itabira, Minas Gerais (Photo: Josue Marinho, CC BY 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Mining: Brazil

Shipping Brazilian iron ore to China cost 57% more in the third quarter than a year earlier, and two producers in Minas Gerais, Brazil’s main mining state, are cutting output. CSN Mineração, the iron ore arm of steelmaker CSN, said on 12 November 2026 that freight averaged US$36.79 per tonne in the third quarter, against US$23.36 a year earlier.

Usiminas, a Minas Gerais steel and mining group, said in its third-quarter release at the end of October 2026 that it had stopped one of its plants temporarily because of low ore prices and high freight. CSN Mineração, known as CMIN and listed on Brazil’s B3 exchange, announced at the end of the quarter a temporary cut at the dry-processing plant of its Pires complex in Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais.

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Iron ore is the main raw material of steel, and Minas Gerais is where both companies dig it. Smaller exporters are the most exposed, said Maria Bertzeletou, an analyst at Signal Group, a shipping-data and analysis firm, on 15 September 2026, because “with iron ore prices also weakening, smaller exporters with limited contractual protection remain vulnerable to pressure on margins and working capital.”

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Key Facts Who. CSN Mineração and Usiminas, two iron ore and steel producers in Minas Gerais.

What. Freight on the Brazil-China iron ore route averaged US$36.79 per tonne in the third quarter, up 57%.

Where. Minas Gerais, Brazil’s main mining state; freight is measured to Qingdao, a Chinese port.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Freight is eating a larger share of a falling iron ore price. Minas Gerais producers that sell lower-grade ore feel it first.

Usiminas idled its Samambaia unit in Itatiaiuçu, a Minas Gerais town, on 2 September 2026, a step covered in our earlier report. The company’s third-quarter release does not name the plant it stopped, so the two stoppages may not be the same.

An iron ore train in Minas Gerais, Brazil. (File photo; the railway operator is not one of the companies named in this story.) Photo: HVL, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The figure is the London-based Baltic Exchange’s BCI C3 index, the benchmark rate for Capesize ships, the largest bulk carriers, from Tubarão, a Brazilian ore port, to Qingdao in China. CSN Mineração’s release says demand for those ships was strong for iron ore and bauxite, helped by more bauxite from Guinea, the gradual start-up of Simandou, a large new iron ore mine there, and Middle East tensions that kept fuel costs and risk premiums high.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Freight rose while the cargo got cheaper. Iron ore averaged US$96.92 per dry tonne in the third quarter, down from US$105.29 in the second and about 5% below US$102.03 a year earlier, on the IODEX index, a benchmark for ore with 61% iron content delivered to northern China.

Set against those two averages, freight rose from about 23% of the ore price a year earlier to about 38% in the third quarter. A bigger bite per tonne leaves the miner less margin, and lower-grade ore, which sells for less, has the least margin to give.

The company’s own numbers show the effect. CSN Mineração produced 9.970 million tonnes of iron ore in the third quarter, including third-party purchases, down 8.4% from the second quarter and 16.3% from a year earlier, while sales of 11.651 million tonnes fell 1.7% and 6.0% on the same comparisons.

The release blames more rain for part of the drop, but says “the main impact, however, came from deteriorating market conditions, which significantly reduced the profitability of lower-grade iron ore.” The Pires cut came at the end of that quarter.

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15.33

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14.19

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14.69

+3.60% VALE3

56.90

+3.10% RENT3

29.32

+2.84% B3SA3

14.58

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CSN Mineração presents that cut as temporary. In a statement on 29 September 2026 it said the measure can be reversed at any time.

Usiminas reports deeper damage in its mining arm. Its mining sales volume was 2.014 million tonnes in the third quarter, down 18% from 2.469 million in the second quarter and nearly 20% from 2.503 million a year earlier.

The company cited a 7.9% fall in the reference iron ore price, and its mining adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was only about US$3.7 million at R$5.18 per US$, the 30 September rate CMIN’s release uses. That is a margin of 3%.

For the fourth quarter Usiminas expects lower iron ore sales because of international prices and sea freight. It says it is ready to restore production once prices and freight costs normalise.

Neither company says how long its cuts will last, and no restart date is given. It is also not known whether other producers will follow, or how much, if at all, the cuts will change steel input prices for US buyers.

The iron ore sector faces pressure on other fronts as well. CSN, the parent steelmaker of CMIN, reported a third-quarter loss on 12 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does shipping cost matter to an iron ore miner?

Freight is paid on every tonne shipped, so it takes a larger share when the ore price falls. Miners with the thinnest margins feel it first.

Are the production cuts permanent?

The companies describe them as temporary. Neither has given an end date.

Does this affect steel buyers outside Brazil?

Iron ore is the main raw material of steel, so lower output could matter abroad over time. How far it reaches US buyers is not yet known.

More: Brazil news

Sources CSN Mineração, third-quarter 2026 results release, 12 November 2026 (ri.csnmineracao.com.br); Usiminas, third-quarter 2026 results release, end of October 2026 (ri.usiminas.com); CMIN statement of 29 September 2026; Signal Group analyst comment of 15 September 2026.

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