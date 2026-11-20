USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Friday, November 20, 2026 Photo: Rio Times library

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Washington — a bill passed · a deadline near Shenzhen — warm words · cold results Ottawa — quiet pride · a careful hedge Kyiv — left outside · pressing on Tehran — answering a strike · warning of more

The region wakes up the morning after a three-way summit that produced a joint statement and very little else. Washington is relieved that nothing went wrong, Kyiv is angry that nothing was said about it, and the Gulf is louder than the photographs from Shenzhen.

In the United States the register is busy and a little weary, with the Senate passing a big energy bill while a funding deadline closes in. In Canada it is calm and slightly proud, after Mark Carney came home from China with new trade openings.

The through-line is distance. Every capital is measuring how far it stands from the table where decisions are made, and how much that distance will cost.

Key Facts —Summit. Trump, Xi and Putin issued a four-point statement on 19 November, with no arms deal. —Ukraine. Putin said Russia would not make agreements with Kyiv after a Ukrainian strike on the Crimea bridge. —Canada. China’s new tariff relief covers about C$400 million (about US$280 million) of Canadian exports. —Senate. The permitting overhaul passed 62-33 on Thursday and now goes to the House. —Deadline. Funding ends 11 December; Polymarket traders price a shutdown by 12 December at 26.5%.

Shenzhen: Warm Words, Cold Results

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met for about an hour and a half on Thursday 19 November, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China. It was the first meeting of the three leaders without anyone else in the room, and Putin was attending the summit for the first time since 2017.

Their four-point statement said a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and promised a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks. It also said the three countries plan to raise the production and supply of refined petroleum products, and it did not mention the war with Iran.

Elizabeth Wishnick, a China-Russia analyst, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Putin was the biggest winner at this meeting. The mood in Washington is that Trump got his photograph and his good words about Xi, while the harder questions were left for another day.

Kyiv: Left Outside, Again

Ukraine feared the summit could become a deal about its future made without it, and the joint statement did not mention the war at all. Putin then said Russia would not make agreements with Ukraine after the strikes on the bridge that links Crimea to Russia, and promised a response.

That leaves Kyiv with the worst of both outcomes: no seat at the table and no softer tone from Moscow. For Europeans the lesson is that the road to talks still runs through Washington and Beijing, and neither capital looks in a hurry.

The Gulf: A Quiet Week Ends Loudly

Iran’s military said on Wednesday 18 November that its drones hit air-defence systems and launch sites at Ali Al-Salem air base in Kuwait, a base used by US forces. Kuwait’s military said its air defences intercepted the drones, and reported no immediate damage.

Iran presented the attack as an answer to a US strike on a missile site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday 17 November, which a US official described as a self-defence strike against Iranian aggression. The mood in the region is that the pause of recent weeks was a pause and not a peace, and it explains why Congress is arguing so hard about war money.

Ottawa: Pride With A Footnote

Carney met Xi in Shenzhen on Tuesday 17 November, and the Prime Minister’s Office said China will provide additional tariff relief on about C$400 million (about US$280 million) of Canadian exports, mainly frozen pork and seafood. It also announced Air Canada flights from Vancouver to Guangzhou from May 2027 and a joint Canada-China business roundtable.

The pride is real, because Canada can show that its exporters have other buyers. The footnote is the United States: Carney said a trade deal with Washington is possible but not there yet, and that Canada will only sign one that keeps a viable auto sector, the CBC reported.

Canadians will read the China news with relief and with some unease, because every opening to Beijing is watched in Washington. The next hard number is Friday’s retail sales report, which will show how confident Canadian shoppers feel.

Washington: A Bill Passes, A Deadline Looms

The Senate passed a sweeping bill to speed up permits for power lines, wind and solar farms, mining and drilling by 62 votes to 33 on Thursday evening, Roll Call reported. It now goes to the House after the Thanksgiving recess, and Speaker Mike Johnson has said it can pass.

Opposition came from 31 Democrats and two Republicans, and many Democrats had wanted to wait for the new Congress, when their party will hold larger majorities. The mood is one of a lame-duck Congress rushing to finish what it can before power changes hands.

Federal funding runs out on 11 December, and some Democratic senators want limits on Iran war spending in any stopgap bill. The labour market adds to the unease, since the Labor Department said new jobless claims rose to 203,000 last week against 197,000 forecast, and a second straight week above 200,000.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced a US government shutdown by 12 December at 26.5% and by 31 December at 32.5% at 6:34 a.m. ET on 20 November, with US$131,043 traded. These prices are bets and not polls, and they move within minutes of news from the Senate.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What This Means From Latin America

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in Caracas this week that the United States and Venezuela signed an agreement to restore military ties, covering joint training and intelligence sharing. Hegseth described Venezuela as having gone from a regional threat to a security partner, a reading that Caracas may describe differently.

For Brazil and Mexico, the Shenzhen summit and the Canada-China deal show that big powers still bargain over trade first and over neighbours second. Canadian pork and seafood now have a firmer road into China, which means more competition for Latin American exporters selling the same goods.

What We Are Watching

Friday 20 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada retail sales for September — forecast 0.7% against 1.2% in August; a test of Canadian shoppers.

— forecast 0.7% against 1.2% in August; a test of Canadian shoppers. Friday 20 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan inflation expectations — the prior one-year reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising.

— the prior one-year reading was 4.7%; it shows whether households expect prices to keep rising. Friday 20 November, noon ET: Trump press conference — Trump said he would speak about the Asia trip, so watch what he says on Ukraine, Iran and trade.

— Trump said he would speak about the Asia trip, so watch what he says on Ukraine, Iran and trade. Monday 23 November, 9:45 a.m. ET: US S&P Global flash PMIs for November — a first look at whether business activity is holding up.

— a first look at whether business activity is holding up. Tuesday 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: US consumer confidence for November — forecast 92 against 91.7.

— forecast 92 against 91.7. Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US core PCE price index for October — a key inflation gauge, forecast at 3.2% a year against 3.1% before.

Background: APEC Shenzhen Summit: What To Watch.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Trump, Xi and Putin agree anything in Shenzhen?

They issued a four-point statement on 19 November reaffirming that a nuclear war cannot be won. There was no arms deal and no plan for Ukraine.

Did the summit discuss Ukraine?

The joint statement did not mention Ukraine. Putin later said Russia would not make agreements with Kyiv after a strike on the Crimea bridge.

What did Canada and China agree on?

China will give extra tariff relief on about C$400 million (about US$280 million) of Canadian exports, mainly pork and seafood. Air Canada also plans Vancouver to Guangzhou flights from May 2027.

When does US federal funding run out?

Federal funding runs out on 11 December. Some Democratic senators want limits on Iran war spending in any stopgap bill.