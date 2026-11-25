A Somali defence official says Americans are back at a runway they left weeks ago, but the US military has not confirmed it.

An aerial view of a busy Mogadishu avenue at night. File photo, June 2026. (Photo: Isma4l, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped)

Security: Somalia

A senior official of Somalia’s Ministry of Defence says US troops have returned to Baledogle, an airfield in the Lower Shabelle region, about a week ago. He spoke anonymously to Somali media on Wednesday 25 November 2026, and US Africa Command (AFRICOM), the US military command for Africa, has not confirmed it.

Reports that the US military had pulled most of its personnel out of the base first appeared in late October, as we reported at the time. A return would reverse that move within weeks.

Key Facts Who. US forces, and a senior Somali defence official who says they are back.

What. A senior official says US troops returned to Baledogle; AFRICOM has not confirmed.

Where. Baledogle airfield, Lower Shabelle region, southern Somalia.

When. Reported Wednesday 25 November 2026; troops said to be back for about a week.

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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A Somali defence official says Americans are back at a runway they left weeks ago, but the US military has not confirmed it.

The official told Somali media that the troops “are now in Baledogle” and that they carried out operations and airstrikes against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group, on the nights of Sunday 22 and Monday 23 November. This is our translation from Somali of an anonymous official’s words, and we could not check it independently.

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He declined to say where the troops had been in the meantime. He said Danab, Somalia’s US-trained special forces brigade, held the base while the Americans were away.

Al-Shabaab has fought Somalia’s federal government for about two decades. The official said Somali forces will soon launch a large operation against it, with US forces expected to advise, help direct operations and fly air strikes.

The departure was explained in public on Tuesday 10 November 2026. Lieutenant General John Brennan of the US Army, AFRICOM’s deputy commander, told reporters at a briefing: “The relocation from Baledogle was 100% an economic decision.”

He said the runway surface “was declining to the point where it was becoming dangerous to land aircraft there.” Resurfacing it would have cost tens of millions of US dollars, he said, and most personnel were moved to Mogadishu.

Brennan said the move did not signal less US support for Somali forces. He added that US airstrikes against al-Shabaab had continued in recent weeks.

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File photo, June 2026: apartment towers and shops on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. Photo: Isma4l, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Baledogle is an airfield in the Lower Shabelle region that the US has used since about 2012 for counter-terrorism, intelligence work and training Danab. On Monday 30 September 2019, AFRICOM said, al-Shabaab attacked it with vehicle-borne bombs and small arms, and US and Somali troops drove the attackers back.

The base matters to Americans for a plain reason: it puts US personnel within reach of an insurgency that has attacked them before. AFRICOM’s own explanation for leaving was cost.

AFRICOM has not announced a return, and the number of troops at Baledogle is not known. It is also unclear whether the runway has been repaired or changed.

After the first reports of the departure, an unnamed US official said troops could return someday, but AFRICOM announced no plan. The Somali official gave no date for the planned offensive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the US confirmed its troops are back?

No. AFRICOM has not announced a return, so the account rests on one anonymous official.

Why did the US leave Baledogle?

AFRICOM’s deputy commander called it an economic decision tied to a failing runway. He said it was not a cut in support for Somali forces.

Sources US Africa Command briefing of 10 November 2026 · US Africa Command release of 30 September 2019 · Somali Ministry of Defence official (anonymous, unconfirmed), 25 November 2026

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