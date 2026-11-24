Somali officials’ sources claim a heavy blow to al-Shabaab, but nobody outside the fight has confirmed it, and the US military has given no figures.

SOMALIA, Deyniile: In a handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Support Team, soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) take up position along a road 22 May, during a joint AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA) operation to seize and liberate territory from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group Al Shabaab. AMISOM Force Commander Lt. Gen Andrew Guti today announced the beginning of 'Operation Free Shabelle' aimed at bringing security and econonic revival to the 400,000 people of the Afgoye Corridor and beyond in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia, located to the south and west of the country's capital Mogadishu.AU-UN IST PHOTO / STUART PRICE.

Security: Somalia

Somali security sources said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that Somali troops killed 61 al-Shabaab militants near Leego, a town in the Lower Shabelle region southwest of Mogadishu, in operations the sources described as joint with US forces. The figure has not been independently verified, and we found no official army statement giving it.

Al-Shabaab is the al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group that has fought Somalia’s federal government for nearly two decades. The claim matters abroad because US forces are openly taking part in strikes in Somalia.

Key Facts Who. Somali troops and US forces against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group.

What. A claim of 61 militants killed and 24 wounded; no independent check.

Where. Near Leego, Lower Shabelle region, about 114 km northwest of Mogadishu.

When. Operations over several days, claimed on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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Somali officials’ sources claim a heavy blow to al-Shabaab, but nobody outside the fight has confirmed it, and the US military has given no figures.

The same report said the dead included four commanders and that 24 more militants were wounded, in joint ground and air operations over several days. It said survivors fled on foot toward Buur, Ceel Bashiir, Bisaq Cade and Dalan Doole, and that Somali troops cleared landmines from roads.

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The sources also said no civilians were harmed, but the report itself said that claim could not be checked, just as the casualty figures could not. They did not name the four commanders or say whether Somali or US personnel were hurt.

File photo, 2024: an African Union police officer on duty in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. photo. An African Union police officer on duty on a street in Mogadishu, Somalia, 2024. Photo: ATMIS Somalia, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

The fighting falls under Operation Banooda, the name the Somali army uses for its stepped-up campaign in Lower Shabelle and surrounding areas, and it follows a violent autumn in the region, including a landmine blast that hit two vehicles in Lower Shabelle in October. The Somali Digest, a Somali news and analysis site, reported on 15 November 2026 that Danab commandos, Somalia’s US-trained special forces, were fighting near Leego.

The Somali Digest added that al-Shabaab routed a federal column at Jameeco on Monday 26 October 2026, and that Mogadishu has published no figure for its own dead from that day. It said troops were ambushed near Leego on Sunday 8 November 2026 and that operations had resumed by Thursday 12 November 2026.

Somalia’s Ministry of Defence said on Thursday 12 November 2026 that troops operating between Leego and Iidow Jalaat clashed with al-Shabaab at Shanta Baraako, on the outskirts of Leego district. It said two senior figures, named as Abdifitah Gaalgooriyow and Abdulkadir Hussein, were killed, and Goobjoog, a Somali news outlet in Mogadishu, and Kaab TV, a Somali television news channel, carried the statement on 15 November.

The ministry said the two men coordinated the movement of fighters and commanders along tracks between Leego and Buurhakaba, and it gave no figure for its own casualties or for other fighters killed. The Somali Digest said on 15 November that no independent account of that clash has appeared.

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US Africa Command (AFRICOM), the US military command for Africa, said on Saturday 14 November 2026 that it carried out an airstrike near Leego on Thursday 12 November, about 114 km northwest of Mogadishu, in coordination with Somalia’s federal government. Kaab TV reported the statement on 15 November, and AFRICOM disclosed no casualty figures, damage or targets.

In a release of Wednesday 11 February 2026, AFRICOM said it works with the Somali government “to degrade al-Shabaab’s ability to threaten U.S. forces and our citizens abroad”. The same release said the command does not give unit or asset details “to ensure continued operations security”.

Kaab TV said on 15 November 2026 that fighting had continued for nearly four days around Leego, with heavy weapons, artillery and airstrikes. It said the scale of casualties was unclear and that no figures had been independently verified.

AFRICOM has not said whether it took part in the operations behind the 61 figure, and neither the ministry nor AFRICOM has announced a next step. Until one of them publishes numbers, the 61 remains a claim from one side.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the claim of 61 militants killed be trusted?

It comes from unnamed security sources, and the report carrying it said it could not be verified. Treat it as a claim by one party until the army, the ministry or independent observers confirm it.

What is the US role in Somalia?

AFRICOM says it acts with the Somali government to protect US forces and citizens from al-Shabaab. It publishes few details about units, assets or results.

What happens next?

Neither the Ministry of Defence nor AFRICOM has announced a next step. Readers should watch for an official statement that names the four commanders or confirms the casualty count.

Sources Somalia Ministry of Defence statement of 12 November 2026 · US Africa Command statement of 14 November 2026 and release of 11 February 2026 · Goobjoog, The Somali Digest and Kaab TV, 15 November 2026 · Somali security sources (unverified), 24 November 2026

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