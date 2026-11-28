Police in Guyana have shut a suspected illegal gold refinery in the capital, and nine people are helping investigators as the state presses its campaign against gold smuggling.

File photo, February 2015. Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, Guyana, seen from the air. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Crime: Guyana

Police and mining officers shut down a suspected illegal gold refinery in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, on Thursday 26 November 2026. The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), a unit of the Guyana Police Force, said it seized 106 ounces of suspected gold valued at more than 75,260,000 Guyana dollars (G$75,260,000), about US$362,000 at about G$208 per US$ (rate from market-data provider RT, 28 November 2026).

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Nine people are in custody helping investigators, and no charges had been announced in SOCU’s statement published on Friday 27 November 2026. Some local headlines show the value as “$75M” without naming the currency, but the figure is in Guyana dollars, so it is about US$362,000 and not US$75 million.

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Key Facts Who. Police unit SOCU and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, a state regulator, searched two Georgetown premises.

What. A suspected illegal gold refinery was shut down and 106 ounces of suspected gold seized.

Where. Georgetown, the capital of Guyana, on Albert Street and Charlotte Street.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026; nine people are in custody and no charges were announced.

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

Police in Guyana have shut a suspected illegal gold refinery in the capital, and nine people are helping investigators as the state presses its campaign against gold smuggling.

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The search ran between 12:00 and 15:30 local time on Thursday 26 November 2026, SOCU said. Its officers and officers of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the state mining regulator, searched the Hotel Sofia at Lot 166 Charlotte Street and a three-storey concrete building at Lot 179 Albert Street.

In the Albert Street building they found what SOCU calls a suspected illegal modern gold refinery. The equipment included a smelting furnace, a gas torch, gold-testing equipment, containers of chemicals, a fume extraction system and a skimmer for removing waste from molten metal.

Officers also found digital weighing scales, a graphite ingot mould, jewellery-making equipment and several moulds. The building was photographed and secured, and SOCU says the refinery is shut down.

The High Court building and Queen Victoria statue in Georgetown, Guyana. (File photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0)

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Besides the gold, officers seized US$4,811 and G$2,655,010 (about US$12,800), along with small sums in euros, Mexican pesos and Brazilian reais (together under US$30). They also took an unspecified amount of Indian rupees, electronic devices, and financial and travel documents.

SOCU named Andres Antonio Fernandez Sota, a Venezuelan national and tenant of the Hotel Sofia. It alleges that he and other Venezuelan and Brazilian nationals ran an illicit gold-trading business from an office on the hotel’s lower floor, and that the Albert Street building housed the refinery.

The nine people in custody are one Guyanese, three Brazilian and five Venezuelan nationals, and they are suspects, not convicted. SOCU said investigations continue “to establish the circumstances surrounding the recovered gold and cash.”

SOCU calls the case part of “a comprehensive national strategy aimed at dismantling criminal networks involved in gold smuggling and organized crime in Guyana.” An earlier SOCU operation took place on Tuesday 9 December 2025 in Bartica, a mining town in the interior.

In that operation, officers seized more than G$130 million (about US$625,000) in cash and gold and detained three people. SOCU said about G$100 million (about US$481,000) in gold stemmed from an attempted purchase of undeclared gold.

In November 2025, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali told gold operators who do not declare their gold: “We will find you, and you will lose your business.” He said one smuggler alone had taken more than G$190 billion (about US$914 million) out of the economy.

SOCU has not said what charges the nine face, who the other eight are, or who owns the two buildings, and it has not said whether the equipment was licensed. Where the gold came from, where it was headed and how much the refinery processed are also unknown.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the gold worth US$75 million?

No, the figure is in Guyana dollars. It converts to a far smaller sum in US dollars.

Have the nine people been charged?

Not as of SOCU’s statement. They are suspects helping investigators, and the unit says its inquiry continues.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: statement of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Guyana Police Force, of 27 November 2026; SOCU statement on the Bartica operation, December 2025; statements by President Irfaan Ali, November 2025; Guyana Geology and Mines Commission. Exchange rate: RT market data, 28 November 2026.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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