A trial that was meant to run to June has stretched into 2027. The accused are presumed innocent.

The statue of Queen Victoria in front of the courthouse in Georgetown, Guyana; the trial is heard at the Georgetown Magistrates' Court (Photo: Ian Mackenzie, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Courts: Guyana

Guyana’s trial of nine former election officials and party figures over the disputed 2020 vote was adjourned on Thursday 26 November 2026 at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. Magistrate Faith McGusty presided, and prosecution and defence both agreed the next sittings.

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The case concerns alleged manipulation of the results of the 2 March 2020 General and Regional Elections in Guyana. This account rests on a single court report of the sitting, and the court’s own record has not been published online.

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Key Facts Who. Nine accused, among them Keith Lowenfield, former chief elections officer of Guyana’s election commission.

What. The trial over alleged manipulation of the 2020 election results was adjourned into next year.

Where. Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Faith McGusty.

When. Adjourned Thursday 26 November 2026; next sitting Monday 25 January 2027.

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

A trial that was meant to run to June has stretched into 2027. The accused are presumed innocent.

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The court heard that sittings were set for Monday 25 to Thursday 28 January 2027, and for Wednesday 17 to Thursday 25 February 2027. The prosecution said two substantial witnesses remain to be called.

Prosecutors also listed witnesses for cross-examination and some witnesses for a voir dire. A voir dire is a trial within the trial, in which the court decides whether a piece of evidence may be admitted.

Clairmont Mingo was the Region Four Returning Officer, the official who tallied votes in Guyana’s largest voting district. Keith Lowenfield was Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, known as GECOM.

Roxanne Myers was GECOM’s Deputy Chief Elections Officer. Volda Lawrence chaired the People’s National Congress Reform, the main party of the coalition then in government.

Carol Smith-Joseph, a member of the same party, is also on trial, together with GECOM staff members Enrique Livan, Michelle Miller, Sheffern February and Denise Babb-Cummings. The court has reached no verdict.

By March 2026 the court had fixed dates to guide the trial through to late June 2026, according to a court report. The trial was advancing under structured case management guidelines.

Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront in the capital of Guyana, where the trial is heard. File photo, February 2015: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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In February 2026 the court heard voir dires involving two of the accused, both GECOM staff members, and police witnesses testified. A court report of 27 February 2026 said two more witnesses remained in one of those voir dires.

The schedule that was meant to run to June 2026 has now stretched into 2027. No reason for the change was reported.

On Thursday 26 February 2026, Robeson Benn, a former Home Affairs Minister, testified on how Region Four votes were tabulated at the GECOM Command Centre, the commission’s vote-counting hub for the district. He said voting on 2 March 2020 went smoothly, but tabulation was interrupted after Mingo reported feeling unwell.

When counting resumed, Benn said, the figures entered did not match the Statements of Poll, the signed result sheets from each polling station. Party agents objected, according to his testimony.

The next dated steps are the two blocks of sittings that prosecution and defence accepted in court. Until the remaining witnesses are heard, the case cannot move toward a ruling.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is on trial in Guyana?

Former election officials and party figures linked to the 2020 vote, including a former chief elections officer. They are presumed innocent until a court rules otherwise.

Why does the trial matter outside Guyana?

The 2020 count was disputed, and the trial is its legal aftermath. Whether the prosecution can finish calling its witnesses in the new sittings is the next test.

Sources Georgetown Magistrates’ Court sitting of 26 November 2026 and the prosecution’s statements to the court; court proceedings of 26 and 27 February 2026, including the testimony of Robeson Benn; Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) records of the 2 March 2020 elections. The court’s own record is not published online. Guyana Elections Commission

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