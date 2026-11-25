Telkom's unions say they read about a possible takeover in a stock exchange announcement and media reports. MTN says the talks are early and nothing is certain.

File photo. Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and business hub, at sunset. Photo: Frankbel, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Telecoms Deal

South Africa’s Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents telecoms workers, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it learnt of the possible takeover of Telkom, a state-backed phone and fibre company, by MTN Group, a South African mobile operator, from a stock exchange announcement and media reports. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the national federation CWU belongs to, backed that complaint on Monday 23 November 2026.

MTN said on Monday 16 November 2026 that it was in early talks to buy all of Telkom. The dispute matters abroad because South Africa’s Competition Act makes the effect on jobs part of the test every merger must pass.

Key Facts Who. Union CWU and its parent federation Cosatu object to talks between mobile operator MTN and Telkom.

What. They say no union was consulted and demand disclosure on jobs, operations and collective agreements.

Where. South Africa, where Telkom employed 9,463 people at 31 March 2026.

When. Union statements 18 and 23 November 2026; MTN and Telkom notices 16 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

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Telkom’s unions say they read about a possible takeover in a stock exchange announcement and media reports. MTN says the talks are early and nothing is certain.

MTN and Telkom each told the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Monday 16 November 2026 that they had begun talks which, if successful, would lead MTN to offer for all of Telkom’s shares. MTN’s notice says it is currently contemplated that the offer would be paid in cash, with an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares, and that “Discussions are at an early stage, and there is no certainty that the Transaction will be consummated.”

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Telkom is not an ordinary target, because the state sits on its share register. Telkom’s annual financial statements for the year to 31 March 2026 say the Government of South Africa held 40.5% of its shares and could exercise significant influence, while the Government Employees Pension Fund, which the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) manages, held 11.08%.

On 19 July 2022, when MTN last explored a deal, Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the federation “denounces and is totally opposed to MTN’s proposed takeover of Telkom.” He added that Cosatu would press the state and the PIC, whose mandate he said is to protect workers’ interests.

Traffic at a central Johannesburg intersection, South Africa. (File photo, Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

CWU’s statement of 18 November 2026 says: “No consultation has taken place with organised labour at any level. Workers are not spectators in the future of Telkom.”

The union adds that “Telkom’s workforce has declined from over 60,000 employees during its transformation years to fewer than 10,000 today.” It also says the talks raise “serious concerns regarding compliance with the principles of consultation and fair labour relations envisaged by the Labour Relations Act.”

That is South Africa’s main labour law, which the union reads as requiring consultation.CWU asked the Competition Commission, South Africa’s merger regulator, the telecoms regulator ICASA (Independent Communications Authority of South Africa) and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to note that labour was not consulted.

It wants the public interest effects of the deal to be part of any regulatory assessment.CWU demands full disclosure of the deal’s aims, transparency on jobs, operations and existing collective agreements, and recognition of unions as a key stakeholder.

It also opposes any arrangement that dilutes the government’s strategic interest in Telkom, and it reserves its legal and collective bargaining rights. The union cites Telkom’s failed Multilink investment in Nigeria, a telecoms venture, as a reason for caution.

It says the venture cost Telkom billions of rand. Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said on 23 November 2026 that the federation “will not stand by while workers are excluded from decisions that could fundamentally impact their future.”

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She said job losses are unacceptable “in an economy battling a 44% unemployment rate.” That figure needs context.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the national statistics office, reports in its labour force survey for July to September 2026 that the official unemployment rate was 33.7% and that its broader LU3 measure stood at 44.0%, which also counts some people who want work but are not actively looking. The legal route runs through competition law.

Section 12A of the Competition Act requires the Competition Commission or the Competition Tribunal, the merger court, to weigh a merger’s effect on employment, alongside its effect on competition, before it can be approved. The consultation complaint is a separate, labour-law claim.

It is the unions’ own reading of the Labour Relations Act, and their statements cite no ruling. Headcount shows what is at stake.

Telkom’s results booklet for the year to 31 March 2026 reports 9,463 group employees against 9,509 a year earlier, and 4,497 of them work at Openserve, its network arm. Because the state and its pension fund together hold just over half of Telkom’s shares, their stance will weigh heavily on any offer.

The unions are therefore pressing government as well as the companies.MTN’s notice cautions shareholders to take care until a further announcement, and neither company has published a date for it.

No firm offer date and no Competition Commission filing date is confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has MTN made an offer for Telkom?

Not yet. The companies say they are in early talks that could lead to an offer, and there is no certainty of a deal.

Why do unions have a say in a share deal?

Their main route is the Competition Act, which makes jobs part of the merger test. They also argue the Labour Relations Act requires consultation.

Who owns Telkom?

The South African government is its largest shareholder, with a state pension fund managed by the PIC next. The rest is held by investors on the JSE.

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Sources MTN Group and Telkom cautionary announcements to the JSE, 16 November 2026; Communication Workers Union statement, 18 November 2026; Cosatu statement by spokesperson Zanele Sabela, 23 November 2026; Cosatu statement by spokesperson Sizwe Pamla, 19 July 2022; Telkom annual financial statements and annual results booklet FY2026 (year to 31 March 2026); Statistics South Africa, Quarterly Labour Force Survey Q3 2026; Competition Act 89 of 1998, section 12A

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