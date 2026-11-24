The retailer behind PEP and Ackermans posted solid revenue. It says a congested port in Durban could dent the weeks that matter most.

Pier 2 of the container terminal at the Port of Durban, South Africa, with a container ship at the quay, a file photo. Photo: Pechristener / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Retail Warning

Pepkor Holdings, the Johannesburg-listed retailer that owns PEP, Ackermans, Refinery, Legit, Incredible and Bradlows, warned on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that port delays are expected to weigh on near-term sales. It said summer stock has been held up by bad weather and congestion at South Africa’s ports.

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The warning came with solid results, as Pepkor’s reviewed accounts show revenue rose 11.9% to R105.9 billion (about US$6.0 billion) in the year to 30 September 2026. Chief executive Pieter Erasmus said the group enters the festive season “with a clean inventory position, a strong balance sheet and a clear strategic roadmap.”

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Key Facts Who. Pepkor Holdings, a retailer listed in Johannesburg, serving value shoppers in southern Africa and Brazil.

What. Warned that Durban port delays and late stock are expected to weigh on near-term sales.

Where. Port of Durban, South Africa, and Pepkor’s 6,744 stores.

When. Results for the year to 30 September 2026, published Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 24 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

The retailer behind PEP and Ackermans posted solid revenue. It says a congested port in Durban could dent the weeks that matter most.

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The trouble centres on Durban Gateway Terminal, the container terminal at the Port of Durban run by the global port operator ICTSI. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that one of the current delays is the new Navis N4 terminal operating system for trucks, and that she has been working on the problem “for several months.”

The Southern African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), an industry body, says the terminal handles almost half of South Africa’s containerised freight. That scale explains why one slow terminal reaches retailers such as Pepkor.

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Pepkor’s results booklet of 24 November 2026 says: “Summer inflows have been disrupted by adverse weather and domestic port congestion.” Its results presentation of the same day lists “Delayed inflows: adverse weather, Durban port disruption” among the pressures on the year.

The booklet’s outlook says trading conditions across southern Africa “are expected to remain constrained, with elevated living and transport costs weighing on household budgets.” It adds that port disruptions and delayed stock are expected to weigh on near-term trading, while management “has prioritised key product inflows heading into Black Friday and the festive period.”

The Gateway Theatre of Shopping, a mall in Umhlanga near Durban, South Africa. (File photo, 2022, CommunicationsLady, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons)

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Transnet, South Africa’s state-owned ports and rail group, said in a statement issued on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that the Transnet National Ports Authority had dedicated Berth 102 to ships that carry their own cranes. It also supports diverting more ships to Ngqura Container Terminal, near Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Transnet said: “The final STS crane will be commissioned on Friday, 20 November 2026, and handed over to operations on Saturday, 21 November 2026, bringing all six cranes into operational availability.” STS stands for ship-to-shore, the large cranes that lift containers off ships.

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) made trains available to move import containers to Gauteng, the province around Johannesburg. Transnet has given no date for clearing the backlog.

Creecy said 18 vessels carrying medicine are a priority to unload, along with car parts. She said she will not stop “until this gets resolved.”

Household budgets are a second pressure. Sales in stores open in both years rose only 2.6% in the year to 30 September 2026, while sales at its Ackermans chain rose 0.2%.

Erasmus said in the 24 November press release: “Our customers faced a challenging year with constrained disposable income, and they continued choosing our stores for affordable value and easy access.” He added: “Times remain tough for our customers, and that is precisely when Pepkor shows up for them.”

Profit grew more slowly than revenue. Headline earnings per share, a standard South African profit-per-share measure, rose 6.9% to 171.3 cents, or 9.7% to 177.5 cents once the start-up costs of PlusB, its planned digital bank, are removed.

Cash was the stronger story. Cash generated from operations rose 40.6% to R15.3 billion (about US$870 million).

Free cash flow more than doubled to R4.8 billion (about US$270 million), from R1.7 billion a year earlier. The dividend rose 9.3% to 57.9 cents per share (about 3.3 US cents).

Pepkor’s reviewed results show inventory rose 1.2% to R18.8 billion (about US$1.1 billion), and fell 3.4% once acquisitions are excluded. Pepkor has not said how much stock is delayed or what the delay costs, and neither names which of Pepkor’s products are held up.

Pepkor plans to open more than 200 new stores in the year to 30 September 2027. It also plans to launch PlusB in the second half of that year, subject to regulatory approval, with build costs within a R920 million target (about US$52 million).

The company also plans to combine its Flash platform, which serves 176,000 informal market traders, with Shop2Shop, a South African fintech firm. That deal is due in the same half, also subject to regulatory approval.

Black Friday falls on Friday 27 November 2026. Transnet said it will keep giving updates to stakeholders as the work on the port continues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Pepkor’s shelves run empty before Black Friday?

Pepkor says it has prioritised key products for the sale and the festive season. It has not said which items are late or how much stock is affected.

Why does a port problem in Durban matter to shoppers?

Pepkor’s outlook ties its near-term trading to the port disruption, so a slow terminal shows up in what stores can sell. The company has not said how far the problem reaches beyond its own stores.

Is Pepkor in financial trouble?

Its own results show stronger cash flow. The risk it names is the timing of stock in a tough spending climate.

Sources Pepkor Holdings results press release, reviewed annual results booklet and presentation, 24 November 2026; Transnet statement of 18 November 2026 (as published by the government’s SAnews, 19 November 2026); Department of Transport, Minister Barbara Creecy, 18 November 2026; Southern African Association of Freight Forwarders, 18 November 2026

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