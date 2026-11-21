A verdict over a truth-commission settlement adds to earlier sentences, and rights groups warn it intimidates everyone who worked on the country's reckoning with past abuses. Ben Sedrine attended the trial free; Krichi remains in detention.

File photo. Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the main boulevard of central Tunis.

TUNISIA · RIGHTS

A Tunisian court on Friday 20 November 2026 sentenced Sihem Ben Sedrine, who chaired the country’s post-uprising truth commission, to five years in prison. It gave Khaled Krichi, a former official of the same commission, four years.

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It is the third case in which the two have been convicted since June, and rights groups call the prosecutions harassment. The ruling matters to anyone who follows Tunisia’s rule of law, from investors in North Africa to governments that work with Tunis.

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Key Facts Who Sihem Ben Sedrine, ex-chair of Tunisia’s truth commission, and Khaled Krichi, a former official.

What Five and four years in prison, plus a restitution order of 115 million dinars (about US$38 million).

Where A financial-corruption chamber of the Tunis court of first instance.

Next Both appealed the June sentences; no hearing date is known for any appeal.

As of 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT

A verdict over a truth-commission settlement adds to earlier sentences, and rights groups warn it intimidates everyone who worked on the country’s reckoning with past abuses. Ben Sedrine attended the trial free; Krichi remains in detention.

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The Truth and Dignity Commission, known by its French initials IVD, was created after Tunisia’s 2011 uprising. Its task was to establish the truth about past human-rights violations, recognise victims and open the way to justice and reconciliation.

Ben Sedrine chaired the commission between 2014 and 2018, according to the Committee for the Respect of Freedoms and Human Rights in Tunisia (CRLDHT), a rights group campaigning on the country. Krichi is a former IVD official and the second defendant in the new case.

In June 2026 the same court gave Ben Sedrine a total of 25 years in two other cases linked to the commission’s work, and gave Krichi 10 years. Both have appealed those judgments, the CRLDHT says, and the Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH) called them unjust, using the French phrase “jugements iniques”.

The new case concerns an arbitration and conciliation agreement that the commission concluded with the late businessman Lazhar Sta, who died in detention in September 2026. The criminal chamber for financial-corruption cases at the Tunis court of first instance, the first court to hear a case, ruled on it on Friday 20 November 2026.

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According to the CRLDHT, the court also ordered the defendants jointly to pay 115 million dinars (about US$38 million at about 3.05 dinars per US dollar, the close of 20 November 2026 from the data provider RT) as restitution of the value of the state’s interest, in plain terms repaying what the state is said to have lost. Mabrouk Korchid, a former minister of state property and land affairs, was sentenced to six years in the same trial, with immediate enforcement; he is on the run and was tried without being present.

The CRLDHT published a statement on 20 November 2026 that, in its words, “condemns with the utmost firmness” the sentences and calls them “judicial persecution”. It argues that prosecuting commission officials for decisions taken within their mandate aims to discredit the IVD “to the benefit of the counter-revolution that those in power embody”.

The group adds that the offensive intimidates everyone who contributed to the transitional-justice process, the effort to deal with past abuses after a change of regime. It calls for solidarity with Ben Sedrine and Krichi, for the prosecutions to be dropped and for fair-trial rules to be respected.

Avocats sans frontières (ASF, Lawyers Without Borders), a legal-aid group, also denounced the conviction on 20 November 2026. It called the case judicial harassment, using the French phrase “acharnement judiciaire”.

A first-instance ruling is the first court’s decision, which a higher court can review on appeal. Both defendants used that route after the June verdicts.

These are the views of rights groups, and the CRLDHT is a campaigning organisation. The court’s verdict is the official record, and the Tunisian authorities’ reply to the criticism is not known.

Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, has ruled with sweeping powers since 25 July 2021, when he suspended parliament and dismissed the prime minister. Amnesty International, the global rights group, said on 20 November 2026 that the authorities were escalating an assault on human rights, citing the earlier 25-year sentence handed to Ben Sedrine.

It is not known when any appeal against Friday’s verdict would be heard, or whether the restitution order can be enforced. The pending appeal of the June judgments has no published hearing date, and the Tunisia news hub carries later developments.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Truth and Dignity Commission?

It was the body set up after Tunisia’s 2011 uprising to establish the truth about past human-rights violations and recognise victims. Ben Sedrine chaired it between 2014 and 2018.

Can Sihem Ben Sedrine and Khaled Krichi appeal this verdict?

The verdict was handed down in first instance, and both have already appealed their June sentences. No hearing date for any appeal is known.

Why do rights groups object to the case?

The CRLDHT and Avocats sans frontières say the prosecutions amount to persecution and harassment over decisions taken within the commission’s mandate. The authorities have not commented on that criticism.

Sources: Tunis court of first instance verdict, 20 November 2026; Committee for the Respect of Freedoms and Human Rights in Tunisia statement, 20 November 2026; Avocats sans frontières statement, 20 November 2026; Amnesty International statement, 20 November 2026; Tunisian Human Rights League statement, June 2026.





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