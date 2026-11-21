The debt has built up over decades, Moonilal said, and the total is far larger than the sum reimbursed in the whole of fiscal 2026 (the fiscal year runs October to September).

The Red House, the historic Parliament building in Port of Spain; undated photo that does not show any event described here. Photo: Anthony Mendenhall / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Energy: Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago’s government owes TT$1.77bn (Trinidad and Tobago dollars, about US$262 million) in unpaid fuel subsidy, Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal told the House of Representatives, the elected lower chamber of Parliament, on Friday 20 November 2026. We have not yet been able to check that figure against the House record, known as Hansard.

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Most of the debt, TT$1.33bn (about US$197 million), is owed to NP, the National Petroleum Marketing Company, a fuel distributor. The rest, TT$440m (about US$65 million), is owed to Unipet, a fuel marketing company.

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Key Facts Who. Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal answered Opposition MP Stuart Young, a former energy minister, in the House.

What. The government owes two fuel marketers TT$1.77bn (about US$262 million) in unpaid subsidy, the minister said.

Where. The House of Representatives in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago’s capital.

When. Statement on Friday 20 November 2026; balances stand as of late October 2026.

As of. 21 November 2026, 18:55 GMT.

The debt has built up over decades, Moonilal said, and the total is far larger than the sum reimbursed in the whole of fiscal 2026 (the fiscal year runs October to September).

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Moonilal said the arrears built up under successive governments since the 1990s. He put the liability at about TT$1.4bn (about US$207 million) in fiscal 2018 and above TT$2bn (about US$296 million) at the start of fiscal 2019.

The subsidy is calculated monthly and moves with world fuel prices, exchange rates and domestic consumption, he explained. Under the Petroleum Production Levy and Subsidy Act, as he described it, levy payments from producers fund it, the Government covers any shortfall, and unpaid balances carry forward.

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In 2019, he said, the budget set aside TT$400m (about US$59 million) but only TT$58.55m (about US$8.7 million) was released. We found no breakdown of how much of today’s balance dates from that year.

The Red House in Port of Spain, the seat of Trinidad and Tobago’s Parliament. (File photo: Xiquinho Silva, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The Finance Minister had already addressed these two companies in the House in June. On 15 June 2026 Davendranath Tancoo, the Finance Minister who sets the state budget, told the House the state would provide “$454 million to settle subsidy liabilities owed to the National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited and to Unipet” (about US$67 million).

Moonilal said the Energy Ministry asked for TT$450m (about US$66 million) in October 2026, and that cheques for that sum were prepared on 18 November 2026. He thanked the Ministry of Finance but gave no payment date.

Young, an Opposition MP and a former energy minister, said over TT$2bn (about US$296 million) is owed while only TT$450m (about US$66 million) is being provided. He asked whether NP is solvent.

The Speaker, Jagdeo Singh, who chairs the House, ruled that the question did not arise from the original one. When Young objected to the historical account, the Speaker ordered him out of the Chamber for one hour.

NP, Unipet and the Finance Ministry have not commented, and we found no statement from any of them. Moonilal’s answers are paraphrased here.

The figures come from different dates and are hard to line up. At a Standing Finance Committee hearing (the parliamentary panel that reviews state spending) on about 22 October 2026, Moonilal said fiscal 2026 subsidy reimbursements totalled TT$750m (about US$111 million), with TT$544m (about US$80 million) to NP and TT$206m (about US$30 million) to Unipet.

The original allocation was TT$300m (about US$44 million), revised up during the year. Moonilal told the same committee that about TT$971m (about US$143 million) was outstanding before the change of government.

He said he would provide an accurate figure later, and that some liabilities are routinely carried from one fiscal year into another. We found no breakdown of how that October figure relates to the larger total given on Friday.

The total owed is about 2.4 times the TT$750m reimbursed in all of fiscal 2026. The allocation is projected to fall to TT$700m (about US$103 million) next fiscal year.

Trinidad and Tobago is an oil and gas producer in the Caribbean, and the two firms owed money are among those that market its fuel. See our reports on Moonilal and Venezuelan gas and on measurement under the gas deal.

Our report on Suriname’s fuel subsidy covers a neighbour facing a similar bill. More on the country is in our Trinidad and Tobago coverage.

The next dated step is the payment of the prepared cheques, for which no date has been given. The House record will show whether the figures stand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does this debt matter?

It shows how much the state has promised to cover when fuel costs rise, and how late it pays. It also shows that the bill has run for decades under successive governments.

Is the figure confirmed?

Not yet. It rests on the minister’s statement as we have it, and the House record still has to be checked.

When will the marketers be paid?

No payment date has been given. Cheques have been prepared, according to the minister.

Sources Statements of Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo and Opposition MP Stuart Young in the House of Representatives and the Standing Finance Committee, as we have them · Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago · US$ figures at TT$6.7669 per US$ (market rate, 20 November 2026)

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