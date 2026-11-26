Whether any countdown begins depends on formal service of the declaration on the justice minister.

Lomé's beach at sunset, with the port cranes on the horizon: Togo's coast is short and sits close to the Ghana border (file photo, 2014). (Photo: Philip Nalangan, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TOGO · RULE OF LAW

Togo’s opposition has set the government an eight-day deadline to prove it has carried out a January 2026 ruling by a West African regional court. A joint declaration dated Tuesday 24 November 2026 summons the justice minister in the capital Lomé to produce an official record of full execution.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

That clock, however, runs only from formal notification, which the authors say will be served by bailiff and registered post. We found no reply from Lomé by 10:00 GMT on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who The opposition coalition Dynamique Monseigneur Kpodzro (DMK) and a self-declared “legitimate government” without recognised authority.

What They summon the justice minister to prove a regional court’s ruling was carried out.

When The countdown begins only once the declaration is formally served on the justice minister.

Where Togo, a West African country of roughly 9 million people. As of 26 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

Whether any countdown begins depends on formal service of the declaration on the justice minister.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Togo Email address Follow

The ruling is judgment ECW/CCJ/JUD/01/26, delivered on Thursday 29 January 2026 by the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional court in Abuja. It came in case ECW/CCJ/APP/15/24, brought by the Ligue Togolaise des Droits de l’Homme (Togolese Human Rights League) and 12 others.

The court held that the constitutional amendment of 25 March 2024 was an unconstitutional change of government, contrary to Article 23 of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance. It found the amendment was passed by a legislative assembly whose mandate had expired, and that it abolished direct presidential elections.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why the ships are heading back to Egypt” Get the brief

Togo filed no defence, so the court ruled in default. It did not annul the constitution.

Rooftops and palm trees in Lomé, the capital of Togo. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

On Sunday 26 July 2026 the Togolese government gave its first official reaction. It said the court “has no competence to review the constitutionality of domestic law, nor a title to judge a national constituent power”.

The statement noted that the court ordered no withdrawal of the 2024 constitutional law and, in the government’s words, issued only a general injunction, so nothing in it requires undoing the 2024 constitution. It added that the 2024 reform was discussed with stakeholders and openly debated in the National Assembly.

On Friday 23 October 2026 the court’s Registry, its clerk’s office, wrote to Togo’s justice minister to ask what steps Togo would take. We know the content of that follow-up letter from the declaration and press reports, because the court has not published it.

The declaration says the authorities in Lomé have still not carried out the judgment, a month after that letter. It asks the Registry for an official certificate of the state of execution as of 23 November 2026.

The DMK, an opposition coalition named after the Catholic archbishop Philippe Kpodzro, issued the text jointly with a body calling itself the “legitimate government of Togo”. It is signed by a man styled minister of that group and by the DMK’s spokesperson.

If nothing is produced, the declaration says the failure will be formally noted and taken to the president of the ECOWAS Commission and the Conference of Heads of State and Government, the bloc’s top decision-making body. It asks them to consider measures under Article 24(5) of the court’s 2005 Supplementary Protocol and Article 77 of the revised ECOWAS Treaty, the bloc’s founding treaty.

The text also calls on Togolese at home and in the diaspora to “intensify strictly peaceful civil disobedience”, citing Article 150 of the 1992 Constitution. It asks people to document human-rights violations and to refuse peacefully any illegal exaction.

The declaration is blunt about method. It puts its stance this way: “We do not say: take up arms.

We say: take your rights. Peacefully. By law, by calendar, by proof.”

The text accompanies a pamphlet published on Monday 23 November 2026, titled “Operation Imperial Togo”. According to the declaration, the pamphlet sketches a 1,000-day transition.

After 360 days it would switch to a national currency called the SIKA, conditional on certifying 42 tonnes of fine gold. The CFA franc, the currency Togo shares with other West African states, would stay legal tender until day 360, as the declaration describes it.

Togo is a trade gateway on the Gulf of Guinea, so the case tests whether regional court rulings bind governments. Readers can follow the country in our Togo coverage.

Opposition pressure has also taken the street: four groups including the DMK called, in a declaration of Friday 6 November, a nationwide work stoppage for Friday 20 November 2026. Turnout is unknown.

Faure Gnassingbé has led Togo since 2005 and now heads the government under the constitution adopted in 2024. The group behind the declaration has no recognised authority, so Lomé faces no formal duty to answer it.

We found no response from Lomé to the 24 November declaration and no reaction from ECOWAS. We also found no evidence yet that civil disobedience is taking place.

The declaration does not say what the bloc’s leaders would decide. If it is served, the count would begin on that date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the declaration demand?

It summons Togo’s justice minister to produce an official record that the court’s judgment was fully carried out. The deadline runs only from formal notification.

What happens if the deadline passes?

The declaration says it would take the failure to the head of the ECOWAS Commission and the bloc’s leaders. It does not say what they would decide.

Does the group speak for Togo’s government?

No. It is a self-declared body with no recognised authority, and Togo’s government is led by Faure Gnassingbé.

Sources: Joint declaration of the DMK and the self-declared “legitimate government of Togo”, 24 November 2026 (published in French); ECOWAS Court of Justice summary of the judgment in case ECW/CCJ/APP/15/24 (judgment of 29 January 2026, made public in June 2026); Togolese government statement, 26 July 2026; Registry letter of 23 October 2026, as described by the declaration.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error