Colombian fuel distributor Terpel will buy aviation fuel from state-controlled Ecopetrol for three months, a short term that sets a renewal date at the end of February.

Photo: EEIM / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Business: Colombia

Terpel, a Colombian fuel distributor, said on Friday 27 November 2026 that it signed a contract with Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state-controlled oil company, to buy jet fuel of national and imported origin. The deal runs for three months, from 1 December 2026 to 28 February 2027, and carries an estimated value of COP 520,039 million (Colombian pesos, about US$150 million).

Jet A and Jet A-1 are highly refined kerosene fuels for turbine aircraft such as jets, turboprops and helicopters. Jet A-1 is the most common standard in commercial aviation worldwide, while Jet A is used mainly in the United States.

Key Facts Who. Terpel, a Colombian fuel distributor, and Ecopetrol, the state-controlled oil company.

What. A Jet A/A1 aviation fuel supply contract, estimated at US$150 million.

When. From 1 December 2026 to 28 February 2027.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 02:45 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Colombian fuel distributor Terpel will buy aviation fuel from state-controlled Ecopetrol for three months, a short term that sets a renewal date at the end of February.

Terpel announced the contract in a notice to the market, filed with the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, the national financial regulator. It states the term, the estimated value and the approval, but not the volume or the price formula.

Terpel said the term is three months, from 1 December 2026 to 28 February 2027, with an estimated value of COP 520,039 million (about US$150 million). The company added that there are no special terms and conditions material for the issuer, meaning the listed company itself, and that its legal representative approved the contract under his statutory powers.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The new deal is far shorter than its predecessors. In a November 2021 notice, Terpel reported a one-year Jet-A1 contract for national supply worth COP 3.54 trillion (about US$1.0 billion), and in December 2022 it reported an annual Jet A and Jet A1 contract worth more than COP 3.9 trillion (about US$1.1 billion), which ran from 7 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

In November 2024 an otrosí, a written amendment to a contract, extended the Jet A/A1 contract to 30 November 2025 at COP 1.6 trillion (about US$460 million). Every conversion in this article, including those for older contracts, uses 3,476 pesos per US$1, the market closing rate of 27 November 2026.

An aircraft at a gate at El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá, with ground-service equipment on the apron. File photo.

Dividing the stated values by their terms, the new contract works out at about COP 173 billion (US$50 million) a month. That compares with about COP 133 billion (US$38 million) a month in the 2024-25 amendment and about COP 325 billion (US$94 million) a month in 2022-23.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The comparison is rough, because every value is an estimate, the contract types differ and the volumes are not known. Terpel also reported an amendment to its Jet A/A1 contract with Ecopetrol on 27 November 2025, but its term and value are not confirmed here, so it is not clear what the new deal replaces.

Supply has not always run smoothly: on 27 August 2024 Terpel said it had received less Jet A-1 than it requested. Ecopetrol replied the same evening that it had delivered more than 95% of the volume agreed in the contract every month, which it said is what the contract sets.

A three-month term matters for planning, because it ends on 28 February 2027, when a renewal or replacement will be due. The filing does not say why the term is so short.

More: Colombia news

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Jet A-1?

Jet A-1 is the most common standard kerosene fuel in commercial aviation worldwide.

Has the price of the fuel been disclosed?

Only an estimated total value for the contract has been given. The volume and the price formula have not been disclosed.

Sources Terpel notice to the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, 27 November 2026 (cited as reported); Terpel notices on jet fuel contracts of November 2021, December 2022 and November 2024, as reported at the time; statements of Terpel (27 August 2024) and Ecopetrol (27 August 2024); conversions at 3,476 pesos per US$1, the market close of 27 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →