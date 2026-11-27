A US federal case against a foreign judge now depends on a Colombian court opinion, a Colombian president’s decision and a legal clock that may run out at the end of December.

File photo. The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Mexico City. It does not show the judge or his court. Photo: Milton Martínez / Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Mexico

Luis Benítez Alcántara, a Mexican judge held in Bogotá since Sunday 1 November 2026, is fighting his handover to the United States. His lawyer says Colombia missed its own deadline, and Mexico’s president says her government knew of the US arrest warrant.

US prosecutors in Los Angeles accuse him of taking bribes linked to a drug network, which are allegations. Colombian police now say he came to the country to arrange drug shipments, a claim no court has tested.

Key Facts Who. Mexican judge Luis Benítez Alcántara, accused by US prosecutors and presumed innocent.

What. He is held in Bogotá and contests extradition to the United States.

Where. Bogotá, Colombia; the US case is in Los Angeles.

As of. 27 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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A US federal case against a foreign judge now depends on a Colombian court opinion, a Colombian president’s decision and a legal clock that may run out at the end of December.

Colombian police arrested Benítez Alcántara on Sunday 1 November 2026, as our report of the arrest described. Infobae, a Latin American news site, reported on 23 November that the Dijín, the Colombian police criminal investigation unit, made the arrest at El Dorado airport in Bogotá with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as he travelled with his family to Mexico City.

A US federal grand jury indicted him on nine counts of accessory after the fact, which means helping a suspect avoid arrest or trial, the US Justice Department said on Thursday 5 November. Each count carries up to 15 years in prison, and the case is run by the US attorney’s office, the federal prosecutor, for the Central District of California, which covers Los Angeles.

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Prosecutors allege that Andrew Clark, a Canadian described as second in command of the drug network of Ryan Wedding, a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder, paid the judge about US$2 million, the Justice Department said. On Monday 24 February 2025, the department says, the judge, who oversaw Clark’s extradition case in Mexico City, granted him bail and ordered his release.

Clark was arrested again days later and sent to the United States, according to the Justice Department. All of this is the prosecutors’ account, and the judge, whose background is in our profile of him, is presumed innocent.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said at her daily press conference on Wednesday 11 November, in words translated from Spanish: “We knew an arrest warrant had been issued by the US Department of Justice.” She added that his arrest had been requested in Mexico and that “he left Mexico and was arrested in Colombia, I think”, as Infobae México, Plano Informativo and Crónica, three Mexican news sites, reported that day.

Infobae México reported on 11 November that Sheinbaum said the Security Cabinet, the group of federal security chiefs, and the federal judiciary should provide more information on the case. Her own answer, as Plano Informativo quoted it, was that the government had known of the warrant.

La Picota prison complex in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2017. Photo: EEIM, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

On Tuesday 10 November his lawyer, Manuel González Sánchez, filed a tutela, a fast constitutional petition in Colombian courts, in a Bogotá court asking for his immediate release, Zócalo, a Mexican regional daily, and Proceso, a Mexican news weekly, reported that day. He argues that Colombian prosecutors had until 17:00 on Monday 9 November to formally notify the extradition arrest and did not.

González Sánchez also argues that Mexico should judge him, because the decision was taken “in the legitimate and sovereign exercise of his public function”, in a translation from Spanish. He says that no criminal case is open in Mexico, according to Zócalo on 10 November and Estrella Digital, a Spanish news site, on 12 November.

Estrella Digital reports that the defence denies the bribery and says the judge’s ruling was lawful. Prosecutors say the opposite, and we found no report of a ruling on the petition, with Estrella Digital’s account, updated on 25 November, the latest we found.

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In Mexico, the Tribunal de Disciplina Judicial, the country’s judicial discipline court, announced a new investigation after the arrest, Infobae México reported on 11 November. The judge already faced four administrative proceedings, according to Infobae México and Crónica.

Colonel Elver Alfonso Sanabria, director of the Dijín, said that surveillance showed the judge came to Colombia to coordinate drug shipments with Colombian criminal groups, Infobae Colombia reported on 23 November, citing a file revealed by the Colombian daily El Colombiano. That is a police allegation, no court has ruled on it, and the places he visited have not been disclosed.

Infobae Colombia adds that he reportedly stayed about two weeks. It says he is now held at La Picota, a prison in Bogotá.

For US readers, the case is a federal prosecution of a foreign judge that can only advance through Colombia’s system. According to Estrella Digital, the criminal chamber of Colombia’s Supreme Court of Justice first gives an opinion, and if it is unfavourable the extradition cannot proceed.

If the opinion is favourable, the president of Colombia decides, Estrella Digital reported on 12 November. The same outlet says Law 906 of 2004, Colombia’s criminal procedure code, gives the United States 60 days from the arrest to formalise its request, or he must be released.

Counting 60 days from the arrest on 1 November, our own count gives 31 December 2026, and no source we found says when the clock started. No hearing date and no date for the formal US request have been reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Benítez Alcántara guilty of a crime?

No court has convicted him, and he is presumed innocent. Everything described here is an allegation by US prosecutors or Colombian police.

Who decides whether he goes to the United States?

Colombia’s Supreme Court gives an opinion, and the president of Colombia decides only if that opinion is favourable. A US request must also arrive within the legal window.

What is Mexico doing about the case?

Mexico’s judicial discipline court has opened its own investigation. The president has referred questions to the Security Cabinet and the judiciary.

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