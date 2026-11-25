Ecopetrol and its subsidiary Hocol are reported to want a seat in the case against their former chief, whose accusation hearing resumes today.

File photo. The Palacio de Justicia facade on Plaza de Bolívar, Bogotá, Colombia, 2010. Photo: I.D. R.J., CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Colombia

The new managements of Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state-controlled oil company, and of Hocol, its oil and gas subsidiary, plan to ask a Bogotá court to recognise both companies as victims of alleged corrupt acts by Ricardo Roa, Ecopetrol’s former president. The request is expected at the hearing in which prosecutors formally accuse Roa, which resumes on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

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The plan comes from a Colombian radio report of the morning of 25 November, which cites sources and which neither company has confirmed in a statement we could find. We have not seen the court record.

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Key Facts Who. Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state-controlled oil company, and its subsidiary Hocol; ex-president Ricardo Roa.

What. Both companies reportedly plan to seek victim status in the influence-peddling case against Roa.

When. Wednesday 25 November 2026, when the accusation hearing resumes in a Bogotá court.

Charge. Influence peddling by a public servant; Roa has always denied wrongdoing.

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:44 GMT.

Ecopetrol and its subsidiary Hocol are reported to want a seat in the case against their former chief, whose accusation hearing resumes today.

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Roa is charged with “tráfico de influencias de servidor público”, which means influence peddling by a public servant. The Fiscalía General de la Nación, Colombia’s public prosecution service, imputed the charge on 11 March 2026 before a pre-trial judge.

The accusation hearing opened on 20 August 2026 before the Juzgado Sexto de Conocimiento, a Bogotá trial court. It was postponed to 25 November; the defence had announced a nullity request, a motion to void the decision to send the case to trial.

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The prosecution’s written accusation says that between August 2024 and January 2025 Roa used his post improperly to benefit private interests. It says he asked Luis Enrique Rojas, then president of Hocol, to favour businessman Juan Guillermo Mancera, namely by awarding a regasification project for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Chuchupá-Ballena to Mancera’s company Gaxi.

File photo: An Ecopetrol office building in Bogotá. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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Prosecutors allege that one instruction came at a lunch in Bogotá in August 2024, after a Hocol board meeting. They say Roa paid 1.8 billion pesos (about US$511,000 at 3,524 pesos per US$, the market close of 24 November 2026) for apartment 901 in Bogotá, against the prosecution’s market valuation of 2.73 billion pesos (about US$774,000), so the price was about 34% below the valuation.

Roa has always denied wrongdoing. His defence says buying an apartment is not a crime and that the purchase was lawful, paid with his own funds and bank loans.

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Roa left the presidency of Ecopetrol in July 2026, after a period of leave. The two companies are now under new managements, according to the radio report.

Rojas, Hocol’s former president, asked through his lawyer Diego Henao to be recognised as a victim, and Roa’s defence argues that he does not meet the requirements. On 20 August the judge recognised Rojas as a victim, and Roa’s defence appealed to the Bogotá Superior Tribunal, a higher court.

In general, victim status lets a party take part in the proceedings and claim damages. Ecopetrol is Colombia’s state-controlled oil company, and its shares trade in New York as American depositary receipts (ADRs, tradable certificates for foreign shares) under the ticker EC.

It is not known what the judge will decide on the companies’ request, or when. We found no figure for any compensation claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why would Ecopetrol and Hocol want victim status?

In general, the status lets a party take part in the proceedings and claim damages.

Is Ricardo Roa convicted?

No. He has always denied wrongdoing, and the case has not reached a verdict.

Has the plan been confirmed?

Not by the companies in a statement we could find. It rests on a radio report of 25 November, and we have not seen the court record.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: Fiscalía General de la Nación accusation (hearing of 20 August and 25 November 2026); Fiscalía General de la Nación · Ecopetrol · Hocol

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error