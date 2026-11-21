Telcel blames network upgrade work for a Friday outage in Mexico City. It has not said how many customers lost service or when recovery will finish.

File photo, 2012. A mobile phone antenna tower in San Pedro Yeloixtlahuaca, in Mexico's Puebla state. (Photo: DEVDEVDEV, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · TELECOMS

Telcel, Mexico’s largest mobile carrier, lost service for users in Mexico City and nearby areas on Friday 20 November 2026. Customers reported no signal, no mobile internet and failed calls, and many were still waiting for a stable connection in the afternoon.

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Telcel is owned by América Móvil, the telecom group of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. Telcel describes the fault as a degradation of its network and blames upgrade work.

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Key Facts Who Telcel, Mexico’s biggest mobile carrier, lost service in Mexico City and nearby areas.

Scale About 3,700 complaints on outage tracker Downdetector by 12:13 local time, against a usual 15 a day.

Cause Telcel blames capacity upgrade work on its network and says the origin of the fault is resolved.

Open Telcel has given no customer count and no time for full recovery.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Telcel blames network upgrade work for a Friday outage in Mexico City. It has not said how many customers lost service or when recovery will finish.

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Reports began to climb around 11:00 in Mexico City on Friday, which was 12:00 p.m. Eastern time in the United States. Users in the capital and nearby areas said their phones showed no bars, mobile internet stopped and voice calls failed.

Downdetector, an outage-tracking website, counted about 3,700 user complaints by 12:13 local time. On an ordinary day it logs an average of about 15, so the count at that moment was roughly 250 times a normal day.

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About 70% of the complaints concerned mobile signal, while mobile data and voice calls each drew between 13% and 16%. The exact split differs slightly between reports.

Downdetector collects reports from users themselves, so its count measures complaints rather than confirmed lost connections. Telcel has not published a figure of its own, which leaves the true scale unknown.

Telcel described a “degradación”, or degradation, in some localities of its Región 9, the network zone covering Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Morelos. It told users “la red está arriba”, meaning the network is up, and said people with intermittent service were rejoining gradually.

In a statement it said the failure came “derivado de trabajos de incremento de capacidad en nuestra red”, meaning from work to increase capacity on its network. Telcel said the origin of the fault had been resolved, but that congestion from call attempts meant recovery would be gradual.

Telcel apologised for the inconvenience, yet it did not say what exactly failed. When a network returns, many phones try to reconnect and place calls at the same moment, which is the congestion Telcel describes.

Users were still reporting problems into the afternoon. Telcel itself had warned that a rush of call attempts would slow the return to normal.

Complaints also appeared against AT&T Mexico, the local network of the US carrier, and against Telmex, the fixed-line and internet company also owned by Slim. AT&T said its network was operating normally and that the difficulties came from causes outside its own network.

Reports of faults also came from other cities, but Telcel’s statements name only its Región 9. No report on the outage cites a comment from Mexico’s telecom regulator.

América Móvil’s shares trade in New York on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker AMX, so US investors can buy the group directly. The group reported third-quarter results in October, and no report on the outage mentions an effect on its finances.

For US readers, the practical effect lands on visitors, remote workers and businesses in Mexico City that rely on a Telcel line. Because Telcel runs such a large network, a fault in its capital-region network reaches many people at once.

Whether Telcel will compensate customers is also unstated. It has promised only a gradual recovery.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Telcel Say Caused the Outage?

Telcel said the failure came from work to increase capacity on its network and that its origin was resolved. It warned that congestion from call attempts meant recovery would be gradual.

Does the Outage Affect América Móvil Shares?

No report shows an effect on the company’s finances. The reporting describes a service problem, not a financial one.

Were Other Carriers Affected?

Complaints also appeared against AT&T Mexico and Telmex. AT&T said its network was operating normally.

Sources: Telcel, statements to users, 20 November 2026; Downdetector outage tracker data, 20 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error