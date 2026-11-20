Mexico’s retail sales slipped 0.3% in September as expected, but yearly growth cooled to 2.2%, below forecasts.

Shoppers on Calle Madero, Mexico City. (File photo) Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Mexican shoppers spent a little less in September, ending a month in which sales had jumped. Retail sales fell 0.3% from August, according to figures released on Friday 20 November 2026 by INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute.

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The fall was exactly what analysts had forecast, so the monthly figure held no surprise. The yearly picture was weaker than expected, with sales up 2.2% on September 2025 against a forecast of 2.7%.

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Key Facts What happened Mexico’s retail sales fell 0.3% in September 2026 from August; yearly growth slowed to 2.2%.

Versus forecast Analysts expected the same monthly fall, but yearly growth missed the 2.7% forecast.

Prediction markets Polymarket: 94.6% odds Banxico holds rates in December (20 November 2026, 07:27 ET).

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 20 November 2026, 12:27 GMT

Mexico’s retail sales slipped 0.3% in September as expected, but yearly growth cooled to 2.2%, below forecasts.

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What Changed in September

Month on month, retail sales fell 0.3%, reversing part of the 1.2% gain recorded in August. The consensus, the median forecast of analysts, was also a 0.3% fall.

Compared with September 2025, sales rose 2.2%, down from 3.3% in the year to August. That is 0.5 percentage points below the 2.7% forecast, so the yearly figure counts as a miss.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

Taken together, the two readings describe a cooling from a strong August rather than a sharp reversal. Sales are still higher than a year ago, but the pace of that growth has slowed by 1.1 points in one month.

The release gives only the August and September readings, so a longer trend cannot be drawn from this data alone. One weak month after a strong one is common in monthly retail figures and does not by itself signal a lasting change.

What Is Not Known Yet

The figures released so far do not say which kinds of shops drove the fall, so the cause is not confirmed. It is also unclear whether September was a one-off pause or the start of a weaker run.

INEGI’s detailed breakdown by product type and by region would help answer that. Until it is reviewed, any explanation remains a guess.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

Retail sales are one early guide to how Mexican households are coping. A modest monthly dip with sales still above last year’s level points to slower growth, not a slump.

For companies selling to Mexican consumers, including US retailers and brands, the message is caution rather than alarm. The yearly miss is the part worth watching, because it shows momentum was weaker than analysts had priced in.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money on outcomes (ET is US Eastern Time), traders put the chance that Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, leaves its rate unchanged in December at 94.6%. A cut of 0.25 percentage points stands at 3.5%, and the market had traded US$34,116 as of 20 November 2026, 07:27 ET.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

These prices are bets, not polls or forecasts by the central bank. Today’s weaker yearly retail number has not, so far, moved the market far from a hold.

What Would Change the Picture

A positive monthly reading for October would suggest September was a pause. Another fall would confirm that spending is losing momentum.

On the yearly measure, a rate back above the 2.7% forecast would point to a temporary dip. A rate at or below 2.2% would show the slowdown continuing.

What to Watch Next

INEGI is due to publish third-quarter GDP, a broad measure of output, and its monthly economic activity index (IGAE) on Monday 23 November 2026. Both will show whether September’s retail cooling is part of a wider pattern.

Inflation for the first half of November follows on Tuesday 24 November. Price data matter here because they shape how far households’ money stretches.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Mexican retail sales change in September 2026?

Sales fell 0.3% from August, matching the analyst forecast. Compared with September 2025 they rose 2.2%, below the 2.7% forecast.

Was the September result better or worse than expected?

The monthly fall matched forecasts exactly. The yearly rate of 2.2% missed the 2.7% forecast by 0.5 percentage points.

What would show whether the slowdown is continuing?

The next monthly reading is the test. A figure above zero would suggest a pause, while another fall would confirm weaker spending.

Why does it matter to investors in the United States?

Mexico is the largest US trading partner in goods. Weak retail data can affect expectations for Mexican companies and the peso.

Sources: INEGI (Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía), monthly survey of commercial companies, release of 20 November 2026, inegi.org.mx; RT economic calendar for forecasts and previous values; Polymarket, 20 November 2026. This is news, not investment advice.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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