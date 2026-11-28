Tanzania’s newborn death rate has barely moved in recent years, according to the partnership’s data. This deal tries to change that where the deaths are concentrated.

File photo. A street in central Mwanza, Tanzania, undated. Photo: Isingo Raphael, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Health: Tanzania

The Beginnings Fund, a philanthropic initiative backed by the US charity Gates Foundation, signed a five-year, US$75.4 million plan with Tanzania’s government in Dar es Salaam on 26 November 2026, with President Samia Suluhu Hassan as guest of honour. The aim is simple and hard: fewer mothers and newborns dying in 210 of the country’s busiest health facilities.

The memorandum was signed by Alice Kang’ethe, the fund’s chief executive, and Dr Grace Magembe, the Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, at the Third National Scientific Conference on maternal, newborn and child health. It covers 13 mainland regions and about 7.3 million women and newborns, and it sits beside about US$167 million of Tanzanian government financing over the same five years.

Key Facts Who. Tanzania’s government and the Beginnings Fund, a philanthropic initiative backed by the US charity Gates Foundation.

What. A five-year, US$75.4 million partnership for safer childbirth in 210 high-volume health facilities.

Where. 13 mainland regions, reaching about 7.3 million women and newborns; signed in Dar es Salaam.

When. Signed 26 November 2026; headline targets are due by 2030.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

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Tanzania’s newborn death rate has barely moved in recent years, according to the partnership’s data. This deal tries to change that where the deaths are concentrated.

The fund is backed by the Gates Foundation, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (a children’s charity) and the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity in Abu Dhabi. It hopes to work in 14 African countries by 2032, prevent more than 695,000 deaths and improve care for more than 62 million women and newborns.

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The fund has already announced partnerships with Malawi, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia and Zanzibar, and a separate US$9.6 million goes to Zanzibar, which brings its Tanzania total to US$85 million. None of the reports gave a split between donors.

The need is plain in the numbers: neonatal mortality, meaning deaths in a baby’s first 28 days, fell only from 25 per 1,000 live births in 2015/16 to 24 in 2022, according to the partnership’s data. The 2022 Demographic and Health Survey, a national household survey, also gives 24, and puts maternal deaths at 104 per 100,000 births over the preceding seven years.

A new government mortality report, presented by President Samia at the conference, gives lower figures for 2024/25: 76 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and 17 newborn deaths per 1,000. It is built on routine data from health facilities, which can miss deaths outside them, so it cannot be compared directly with the household survey.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals ask for maternal deaths below 70 per 100,000 and newborn deaths of 12 or fewer per 1,000 by 2030. The conference heard that specialised newborn wards rose from 14 in 2018 to 438 by 2025, which shows capacity is growing even where the headline rates are slow to follow.

The money goes where the deaths are, according to the partnership. A total of 130 priority facilities sit in Mwanza, Tabora, Dar es Salaam, Kagera and Simiyu, regions with 46% of neonatal deaths nationally, and 80 more lie in Mara, Dodoma, Morogoro, Shinyanga, Mbeya, Lindi, Mtwara and Pwani.

About 10,000 health workers are to receive skills training, more than 650 will train as specialists and about 500 are to be recruited. Clinics will get ultrasound and digital monitoring equipment, neonatal care units and better health information systems, with a target of cutting maternal deaths and stillbirths by 33% and newborn deaths by 50% by 2030.

File photo. Aerial view of the National Main Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Photo: Mxcarter, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The partnership aims to prevent more than 50,000 deaths and stillbirths by 2031. Delivery partners include the state Medical Stores Department, which supplies public health facilities, and the Ifakara Health Institute, a Tanzanian research body.

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Dr Shamma Khalifa Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, said on 26 November: “Where a woman lives should not determine whether she survives childbirth or whether her baby has a healthy start in life.” Kang’ethe added the same day: “We know what it takes to save the lives of our moms and newborns. Solutions exist.”

President Samia told the conference: “The right to quality health care should not depend on where someone lives, their income or their status.” She also acknowledged parliamentary concerns about staffing shortages.

Dr Austin Demby, Sierra Leone’s health minister, told delegates on 26 November: “If a woman dies this week, we should not wait until the end of the year to understand why.” Tanzania’s Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa urged regional heads to know where deaths occur and to investigate their causes.

Civil society representative Christina Peter Tairo said civil society groups are “strategic partners” and asked for a formal role in planning and monitoring. President Samia said recruitment would continue as economic conditions allowed, and the government wage bill limits how many staff can be hired.

A separate private agreement with the Amsons Group covers new maternity and child-health wards in 11 councils across nine regions, including Zanzibar, starting at Mbagala in Dar es Salaam, and is described as a separate agreement. For American readers the signal is about who pays: this money comes from philanthropy and the Tanzanian state, not from Washington.

None of the reports says who would pay for the clinics once the five years end.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the money come from the United States?

No. It comes from the Beginnings Fund, which is backed by foundations, and from the Tanzanian government’s own budget.

Why focus on only some regions?

The plan targets the regions where most newborn deaths occur, so that limited funds reach the places with the greatest need.

Can the new mortality figures be compared with older ones?

Not directly, because the new report uses facility data and the older figures come from household surveys. Each method can miss different deaths.

Sources Statements and signed memorandum of the Tanzanian Ministry of Health, the President’s Office for Regional Administration and Local Government and the Beginnings Fund, 26 November 2026; Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey 2022; government mortality report presented 26 November 2026; Sustainable Development Goals targets (United Nations).

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