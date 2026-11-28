Suzano’s chairman says Brazil is not facing an apocalypse, but that the world is entering a harder period and companies can prepare. He did not say who expects a crisis.

Source: Wikimedia Commons / Under the same moon... (CC BY 2.0)

BRAZIL · COMPANIES

David Feffer, chairman of the board of Suzano, a Brazilian pulp and paper company, said that experts expect a strong crisis in 2027 or 2028 and that companies should get fit for it. He spoke in an interview published on Saturday 28 November 2026.

Suzano makes pulp, the wood fibre used in paper and tissue. Its shares trade on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, and its American depositary receipts (US-listed certificates of those shares) trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker SUZ.

Key Facts Who David Feffer, chairman of Brazilian pulp maker Suzano.

Message Experts expect a strong crisis in 2027 or 2028; get fit. Brazil lagged peers.

Company Third-quarter revenue rose 36% to R$16.5 billion (US$2.97 billion); net debt US$14.7 billion.

As of 28 November 2026, 17:30 GMT

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Suzano’s chairman says Brazil is not facing an apocalypse, but that the world is entering a harder period and companies can prepare. He did not say who expects a crisis.

Feffer said this is not an apocalyptic moment, but that Brazil grew over 40 years while the world grew much more. “I think the government does the best it can, but if in 40 years we grew much less than the others, something has to be done differently,” he said, in our translation from the Portuguese.

He pointed to China, South Korea and Singapore as countries that pulled ahead. In his account, countries that caught up invested heavily in education, kept a state that covers the basics with a safety net for the vulnerable, and encouraged capitalism.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

At home, he praised Porto Digital, a technology hub in the state of Pernambuco, and the Ayrton Senna Institute, an education non-profit named after the late Formula One champion, for its education work in Pernambuco. He also said Brazil has abundant cheap energy for the era of artificial intelligence (AI) and more than 200 million people who consume, work and are peaceful.

Official Data Show Modest Growth, Not Collapse

IBGE, Brazil’s national statistics office, reported on 1 September 2026 that gross domestic product (GDP, the value of all goods and services produced) grew 0.5% in the second quarter from the first, seasonally adjusted. Compared with a year earlier, the economy grew 2.0%.

Container terminal at the Port of Santos, São Paulo state, Brazil, in a 2010 file photo. Photo: Jorge Andrade (CC BY 2.0) / Wikimedia Commons.

What He Expects Next

Feffer calls himself a Stoic, a follower of the ancient philosophy of calm acceptance of what cannot be controlled. He said history moves “like a waltz: two steps forward, one back,” and that the world is now in the step back, “not the end of the world, a moment to catch breath.”

On the risk ahead he said that “experts say we will have a strong crisis in 2027 or 2028” and that “what we can do is get fit.” He added that if the crisis does not come, “we will be fine anyway,” and he did not say who the experts are or what kind of crisis they expect.

He was more specific about money: “We know the fiscal situation will get a little worse and credit more expensive, so we have to prepare to do our best.” Fiscal refers to the state of public finances, and he said each company can prepare in its own field.

Suzano has been protecting itself against storms while it keeps investing in technology and innovation, the interview’s introduction says. He added that what works for Suzano does not work for retail.

Suzano’s Debt Rose After a Tissue Deal

In results furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K (the report a foreign company files with the US regulator), dated 5 November 2026, Suzano reported third-quarter net revenue of R$16.5 billion (about US$2.97 billion), up 36% from R$12.2 billion (about US$2.19 billion) a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (a measure of operating profit), rose 9% to R$5.7 billion (about US$1.02 billion).

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The quarter includes the start of Arbex, a tissue joint venture with Kimberly-Clark, the US consumer-goods group, which Suzano controls with 51% and has consolidated fully since 1 July 2026. The adjusted EBITDA margin, the share of revenue left as operating profit, fell to 34% from 41% in the second quarter.

Net income rose 6% to R$2.08 billion (about US$375 million), and operating cash generation, adjusted EBITDA minus essential maintenance spending, was R$3.84 billion (about US$690 million). Net debt, borrowings minus cash, stood at US$14.7 billion, up 15% from the previous quarter because of the Arbex acquisition.

Leverage, net debt measured against operating profit, was 3.7 times in US dollars, against 3.3 times a year earlier. On a pro forma basis, which adds Arbex’s earnings for the past 12 months, it was 3.4 times.

The average net export price of pulp was US$591 per tonne, up 13% from the third quarter of 2025. The release says cash production cost rose largely because of “the conflict in the Middle East” and higher wood costs.

All reais in this report are converted at R$5.56 per US$, the market close of 27 November 2026 (RT, a market-data provider; the central bank’s official rate that day was R$5.54). Suzano reports its results in reais, so the dollar values are our conversions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Suzano’s Chairman Say About Brazil’s Economy?

David Feffer said this is not an apocalyptic moment, but that Brazil has grown much less than other countries and should prepare for a harder period. He described the present as a step back in a longer waltz of progress.

What Is Suzano?

Suzano is a Brazilian pulp and paper company listed on B3 and the NYSE. It reports results in reais and furnishes them to the US securities regulator.

How Is Suzano Preparing?

The interview says it has been protecting itself against storms while continuing to invest in technology and innovation. Its latest results show higher debt after taking control of Arbex, a tissue venture.

Sources Suzano, third-quarter 2026 earnings release, furnished to the US SEC on Form 6-K, 5 November 2026

IBGE, Brazil’s statistics office, second-quarter 2026 national accounts, as summarised in the Finance Ministry note of 1 September 2026. Interview with David Feffer published on 28 November 2026. Exchange rate: R$5.56 per US$, market close of 27 November 2026

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