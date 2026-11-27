Brazil · Companies

Brazilian steel and mining group CSN has hired a new finance chief while it tries to bring down heavy debt after a quarterly loss. Its board elected Mario Augusto da Silva on Thursday 26 November 2026 as executive director for Finance and Investor Relations, CSN said in a material-fact notice (a “fato relevante”) to the securities regulator CVM.

He starts on Tuesday 1 December 2026 and takes over duties that have been held on an interim basis since the previous finance chief resigned. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, to give CSN its full name, runs steel, mining, logistics, energy and cement businesses, with shares traded in São Paulo.

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Key Facts Who. Mario Augusto da Silva, elected finance director of CSN, a Brazilian steel group

What. Board election announced to regulator CVM on Thursday 26 November 2026; he takes over interim duties

Next. Starts Tuesday 1 December 2026

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 27 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

CSN has named a finance director who once led Cosan, an energy group, as it carries net debt of more than four times adjusted earnings.

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The appointment ends a gap that opened on Monday 9 November 2026, when Antonio Marco Campos Rabello resigned as finance director, according to a CSN notice. Since then, finance has been run by chief executive Fabio Schvartsman, and investor relations by Pedro Barros Mercadante Oliva, CSN’s notice of 26 November said.

Schvartsman, a former chief executive of mining giant Vale, became CSN chief executive on Thursday 3 September 2026. Benjamin Steinbruch, who had led the company for 24 years, moved to chairman of the board, CSN said in a notice of 2 September 2026.

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Silva was chief executive of Cosan, a Brazilian energy and logistics holding company, from April 2016 until he resigned in 2017, and earlier vice-president for finance and investor relations of Braskem, a Brazilian petrochemical maker. Cosan announced on 19 April 2016 that he had taken over the top job.

The post matters because of the balance sheet. In its third-quarter results of November 2026 CSN reported a net loss of R$1.25 billion (about US$221 million) against a profit of R$76 million (about US$13 million) a year earlier, converted here at R$5.65 per US$, the 26 November 2026 market close.

File photo. Steelworks chimneys at sunset in Volta Redonda, the Rio de Janeiro state city that hosts CSN’s main steel plant.

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$2.20 200-day average $1.15 What Companhia Siderurgica Nacional does. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and internationally. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The Steel Segment offers produce and sells of flat and long steel. The Mining Segment engages in extraction, processing and marketing of iron…

Net debt, meaning borrowings minus cash, stood at R$44.92 billion (about US$7.95 billion), or 4.23 times adjusted EBITDA, a rough measure of operating cash profit before interest, tax and depreciation. Net debt rose 6.6% on the previous quarter, according to the results.

On Sunday 8 November 2026 CSN announced that it had signed an agreement on 7 November to sell its cement unit, CSN Cimentos, to Huaxin, a Chinese cement group, at an enterprise value of R$12.7 billion (about US$2.25 billion). Enterprise value includes the unit’s own debt, so the cash reaching CSN will be lower, yet the headline figure equals about 28% of the group’s net debt.

The notice gives no reason for the choice beyond the election itself, and CSN has not said whether Silva will take part in closing the cement sale or in any wider debt plan. The closing date is not confirmed in the published notices.

Delays at its ports add to the pressure on a group that must keep lenders convinced. On Wednesday 17 June 2026 the federal audit court TCU ordered the port regulator Antaq to prove within 180 days that Congonhas Minérios, a CSN-linked company, had resumed promised investment at the Tecar coal and ore terminal in Itaguaí, after finding that only 9% of planned spending had been made.

For lenders and investors weighing exposure to steel and iron ore, the finance director is the executive who must turn debt talk into a schedule. The next dated step is Silva’s start on Tuesday 1 December 2026.

CSN’s weak quarter is set out in our report on the CSN third-quarter loss of US$221 million, and its debt history in our report on the CSN bond exchange. The cement unit’s sale is covered in our report on the bids for CSN Cimentos.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does a finance director matter at CSN?

The finance director manages the debt, the banks and the dealings with investors. At a group with heavy borrowing, that role shapes how credible any repayment plan looks.

Does the appointment change CSN’s debt plans?

The notice does not say so, and CSN has not described any new plan. Investors will watch what Silva does once he takes up the post.

Who ran finance at CSN before the appointment?

Chief executive Fabio Schvartsman covered finance on an interim basis, and Pedro Barros Mercadante Oliva covered investor relations. Both arrangements end when Silva starts.

Sources: CSN material-fact notices of 2 September, 8 November, 9 November and 26 November 2026 and third-quarter 2026 results, https://ri.csn.com.br/; Brazil’s securities regulator CVM, filings database, https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br; Federal audit court TCU, ruling of 17 June 2026 on early port contract renewals, https://portal.tcu.gov.br/