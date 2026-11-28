A bamboo company in Suriname wants to sell carbon removal abroad. For now its registration rests on its own statement.

Photo: Forrestjunky / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Climate Business: Suriname

Suriname Bamboo Company (SUBACO) in Paramaribo said in a press release on 28 November 2026 that it has joined Puro.earth, a carbon registry, and the company says it is the first in Suriname. That “first” is the company’s own claim, and we have not verified it.

Puro.earth, which the release describes as Helsinki-based, is a standard and registry for durable carbon removal, meaning carbon dioxide taken out of the air and stored for a long time. SUBACO says in its press release that it joined in early November.

Key Facts Who. SUBACO, a bamboo company in Paramaribo, Suriname, says it is the first Suriname firm on Puro.earth.

What. It says it registered its first biochar (plant charcoal) production facility on 23 November 2026.

Registry. Not confirmed in Puro’s registry on 28 November 2026; release gives no site or volume.

As of. 28 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

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A bamboo company in Suriname wants to sell carbon removal abroad. For now its registration rests on its own statement.

According to the release, SUBACO then registered its first production facility, a separate step from joining, at its pilot site in Suriname on 23 November 2026 under the Puro.earth Biochar Methodology (Edition 2025), Puro’s rulebook for biochar projects. The company calls registration “the next step towards certification”.

Biochar is a stable form of carbon made by heating plant residues, and SUBACO says it uses residues from bamboo planting and processing. Puro’s blog post of 3 December 2025 says Edition 2025 of the method brought stricter biomass sourcing criteria and an updated durability threshold.

We could not confirm the registration in the Puro Registry, Puro’s public record of certificates, on 28 November 2026. The release names no site, no volume of carbon, no price and no timetable for certification.

The Paramaribo waterfront. (File photo, December 2015; Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The release says each Puro certificate is proof that one tonne of carbon dioxide has been removed, and that companies buy them to meet climate targets. Its website says it has certified over 100 engineered carbon removal projects, as of 28 November 2026, and calls its certificates CORCs (CO2 Removal Certificates).

If certification follows, a Suriname supplier would add a South American source to the projects behind those certificates. Nothing in the release says who would buy them.

Femia Wesenhagen, co-founder and Chief Bamboo Officer of SUBACO, put it this way in the release of 28 November 2026. “Joining Puro.earth means that what we build here can be measured, verified and recognised by the world.”

She added that Suriname “is becoming an energy producer” and that the company wants it “known as a carbon removal producer too”. She called the registration “a first for Suriname”.

Benno Fuchs, chief operating officer of Puro.earth, said in the same release that welcoming a Suriname supplier shows durable carbon removal “can be built wherever there is the expertise and the will to meet a rigorous standard”. He said SUBACO chose to build its CDR (carbon dioxide removal) operations to these standards “from day one”.

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SUBACO grows Guadua, a giant bamboo, for engineered construction materials, biomass energy and biochar products, the release says. Certified carbon removal would be “a fourth revenue stream”, and the company says the work builds on almost a decade of research in Suriname and creates jobs in the interior.

Its exhibitor profile for the Suriname Energy, Oil & Gas Summit (SEOGS 2026) says it works about 1,000 hectares in partnership with indigenous communities. These are company statements, and we have not verified them.

Suriname’s second national climate plan, covering 2020 to 2030 and filed with the UN climate secretariat, says its forests act as a carbon sink of global significance, making it a carbon-negative country. The release makes the same point and calls Suriname “one of the few carbon-negative countries”.

The release gives no date for certification, so no next step has a named date. The location and size of the facility, any buyer and any carbon volume are also not given.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is SUBACO certified to sell carbon removal?

Not yet. The company says registration is the next step towards certification, and the release gives no date.

What is the Puro Registry?

It is the record kept by Puro.earth of its carbon removal certificates. We could not confirm SUBACO’s entry on 28 November 2026.

More: Suriname news

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