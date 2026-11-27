Sucre Water Canal Cut by Landslides
Rain-fed slides have buried a mountain canal that Sucre depends on, and crews are walking in to clear it.
Society: Bolivia
Landslides set off by heavy rain have cut the main water canal serving Sucre, Bolivia’s constitutional capital, leaving much of the city short of water. Elapas, the city’s water utility, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that slides in the Cancha Cancha and Socapampa sectors interrupted raw water flowing to its El Rollo and Los Ángeles treatment plants.
Mayor Fátima Tardío said on Thursday she expects water service to be fully restored on Friday 27 November. She also announced that the city will declare an emergency while crews work on a third slide that still blocks the canal.
Key Facts
- Who. Elapas, Sucre’s water utility, cut supply in some districts after the canal was blocked.
- What. Landslides buried parts of the Ravelo canal, the main raw water channel to the city.
- Where. Sucre, Bolivia. Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 and part of district 5 are hit hardest.
- As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT
- Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).
Rain-fed slides have buried a mountain canal that Sucre depends on, and crews are walking in to clear it.
The Ravelo canal is the main channel that carries raw, untreated water from the mountains above Sucre to the city’s plants. Heavy rain this week loosened the slopes along its route, and slides buried parts of it.
Luis Navarro, Elapas general manager, said on Thursday 26 November that crews cleared Cancha Cancha and Socapampa on Wednesday. A third slide, in the Ocururu sector, however, still stops water reaching the plants.
There is no vehicle access to Ocururu, so crews must walk five to eight kilometres to reach it. Navarro said the slopes “came down from the hills and mountain ranges, they have flooded us, they have blocked our canals.”
He expected the work to last until 16:00 on Thursday. Treatment then takes 8 to 10 hours, so normal distribution could return only on Thursday night.
Several roads had themselves slipped or been blocked by slides, Navarro said. Transport blockades also slowed his crews on Wednesday, he added.
Navarro put the split between the two systems at “70-30” and said “the other 70% is what is affected right now.” The Cajamarca system, Sucre’s second water source, covers about 30% of demand, and its flow improved with the recent rains, so some neighbourhoods have normal supply.
Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 and part of district 5 are hit hardest. Navarro asked residents for patience while crews work.
Luis Ayllón, governor of Chuquisaca, the department of which Sucre is the capital, said Elapas “is making every effort, but it is not enough.” He said hospitals “need water at all times, which is what worries us most.”
The governorate sent a crew of workers and arranged heavy machinery from Sedcam, the departmental roads service, where machines can reach. The city’s risk-management unit has worked since Wednesday with the sub-mayors of Sucre’s eight districts to map the worst shortages and organise tanker-truck deliveries.
The municipal plan prioritises schools, health centres and the neediest areas. Elapas recommended “responsible and rational use” of drinking water while the works continue.
Elapas had first said supply would return gradually from 02:00 on Thursday 26 November, a plan the third slide ended. It has not said how often the canal has been cut this way before, what the repair costs or whether a permanent fix is planned.
Tardío expects full service on Friday 27 November, while Elapas pointed to Thursday night as the earliest return of normal distribution. Whether the Ocururu slide is cleared in time will decide which date holds.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Sucre short of water?
Landslides buried parts of the Ravelo canal, the channel that brings raw water to the city’s treatment plants. Without that flow the plants cannot supply some districts.
When will the water return?
Elapas pointed to Thursday night at the earliest, while the mayor expects full service on Friday. The date depends on clearing the third slide.
Is there any other water source?
Yes, the Cajamarca system supplies Sucre’s smaller share of demand. Its flow improved with the rain, so some neighbourhoods have normal supply.
Sources
Elapas notice on the landslides, 25 November · Elapas manager’s account of the third landslide, 26 November · Elapas manager on the split and the city’s tanker plan, 26 November · Chuquisaca governor’s statement, 26 November · Mayor’s emergency announcement, 26 November · Mayor’s expectation of full service on Friday, 26 November
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Connected Coverage
Bolivia news · Bolivia Bridge Falls, 500 Families Cut Off · Bolivia drivers’ strike over diesel