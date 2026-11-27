Rain-fed slides have buried a mountain canal that Sucre depends on, and crews are walking in to clear it.

File photo. Casa de la Libertad, a historic building in Sucre, Bolivia's constitutional capital, 2013. Photo: Marcelo Claros Marzana, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Society: Bolivia

Landslides set off by heavy rain have cut the main water canal serving Sucre, Bolivia’s constitutional capital, leaving much of the city short of water. Elapas, the city’s water utility, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that slides in the Cancha Cancha and Socapampa sectors interrupted raw water flowing to its El Rollo and Los Ángeles treatment plants.

Mayor Fátima Tardío said on Thursday she expects water service to be fully restored on Friday 27 November. She also announced that the city will declare an emergency while crews work on a third slide that still blocks the canal.

Key Facts Who. Elapas, Sucre’s water utility, cut supply in some districts after the canal was blocked.

What. Landslides buried parts of the Ravelo canal, the main raw water channel to the city.

Where. Sucre, Bolivia. Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 and part of district 5 are hit hardest.

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Washington aims at Brazil’s jets. Mexico waits” Get the brief

Rain-fed slides have buried a mountain canal that Sucre depends on, and crews are walking in to clear it.

The Ravelo canal is the main channel that carries raw, untreated water from the mountains above Sucre to the city’s plants. Heavy rain this week loosened the slopes along its route, and slides buried parts of it.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Bolivia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Luis Navarro, Elapas general manager, said on Thursday 26 November that crews cleared Cancha Cancha and Socapampa on Wednesday. A third slide, in the Ocururu sector, however, still stops water reaching the plants.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Supreme Court of Justice building in Sucre, aerial view. File photo, October 2025.

There is no vehicle access to Ocururu, so crews must walk five to eight kilometres to reach it. Navarro said the slopes “came down from the hills and mountain ranges, they have flooded us, they have blocked our canals.”

He expected the work to last until 16:00 on Thursday. Treatment then takes 8 to 10 hours, so normal distribution could return only on Thursday night.

Several roads had themselves slipped or been blocked by slides, Navarro said. Transport blockades also slowed his crews on Wednesday, he added.

Navarro put the split between the two systems at “70-30” and said “the other 70% is what is affected right now.” The Cajamarca system, Sucre’s second water source, covers about 30% of demand, and its flow improved with the recent rains, so some neighbourhoods have normal supply.

Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 and part of district 5 are hit hardest. Navarro asked residents for patience while crews work.

Luis Ayllón, governor of Chuquisaca, the department of which Sucre is the capital, said Elapas “is making every effort, but it is not enough.” He said hospitals “need water at all times, which is what worries us most.”

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The governorate sent a crew of workers and arranged heavy machinery from Sedcam, the departmental roads service, where machines can reach. The city’s risk-management unit has worked since Wednesday with the sub-mayors of Sucre’s eight districts to map the worst shortages and organise tanker-truck deliveries.

The municipal plan prioritises schools, health centres and the neediest areas. Elapas recommended “responsible and rational use” of drinking water while the works continue.

Elapas had first said supply would return gradually from 02:00 on Thursday 26 November, a plan the third slide ended. It has not said how often the canal has been cut this way before, what the repair costs or whether a permanent fix is planned.

Tardío expects full service on Friday 27 November, while Elapas pointed to Thursday night as the earliest return of normal distribution. Whether the Ocururu slide is cleared in time will decide which date holds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sucre short of water?

Landslides buried parts of the Ravelo canal, the channel that brings raw water to the city’s treatment plants. Without that flow the plants cannot supply some districts.

When will the water return?

Elapas pointed to Thursday night at the earliest, while the mayor expects full service on Friday. The date depends on clearing the third slide.

Is there any other water source?

Yes, the Cajamarca system supplies Sucre’s smaller share of demand. Its flow improved with the rain, so some neighbourhoods have normal supply.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →