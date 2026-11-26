A stopgap crossing built after August’s collapse is gone, and workers now climb ladders over the gap while high water blocks any new road.

File photo. Farmland and mountains at Liriuni, in Cochabamba department, Bolivia. Photo: Sisace, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Bolivia: Floods

A provisional vehicle bridge was swept away at about 03:00 on Wednesday 25 November 2026 in Totora, a municipality in Bolivia’s Cochabamba department. More than 500 families in the Yungas de Vandiola, a remote mountain valley area, are cut off.

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No casualties have been reported. Óscar Céspedes, environment secretary of the Gobernación (the regional government of Cochabamba department), said on Thursday 26 November 2026: “We are on an orange alert.”

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Key Facts Who. More than 500 families in the Yungas de Vandiola; the Cochabamba regional government (Gobernación) is responding.

What. A provisional vehicle bridge collapsed in heavy rain at Sewenkas, Totora municipality, Cochabamba department.

When. About 03:00 on Wednesday 25 November 2026; a river-rise warning runs to Saturday 28 November.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 17:45 GMT.

A stopgap crossing built after August’s collapse is gone, and workers now climb ladders over the gap while high water blocks any new road.

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The bridge that failed was already a stopgap. The main bridge at the same spot, known as Sewenkas or Sehuencas, collapsed in August 2026 and cut off more than 1,000 families.

A provisional bridge was opened afterwards to restore the link. In the early hours of Wednesday, heavy rain raised the river and swept that crossing away.

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René Camacho, who heads the Gobernación’s risk-management unit, described the damage on Wednesday 25 November 2026. He said that the vehicle bridge opened provisionally after the main bridge’s earlier collapse had itself collapsed.

“We have several communities isolated inside the Yungas de Vandiola,” Camacho said (translated from Spanish, as are all quotes here). The emergency makes it hard to move humanitarian aid and to bring response brigades into the valleys.

Gobernación risk staff have travelled to the site for a technical assessment. Their task is to establish the extent of the damage and to count the affected communities and families.

File photo: the Tuichi River in Madidi National Park, northern Bolivia. Photo: Fabian Horacio Salinas Zamorano, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Road maintenance workers are crossing the gap one by one over the wreckage of the collapsed crossing. They climb down a metal ladder to the middle of the damaged structure, then use a wooden ladder to reach the far bank, with no safety measures against the current.

High water still prevents work from starting on a new provisional road. Until the river drops, the ladders are the only way across.

Céspedes said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that the Gobernación is waiting for the municipalities to report on the extreme rain. “We are waiting, as the Gobernación, for the report that all the municipalities can issue on the extreme rainfall we have had,” he said.

Once those reports arrive, the Gobernación will draw up work plans to coordinate support for the municipalities with the greatest damage. The reports give no dates for those plans or for a new bridge.

The rain is not confined to Cochabamba. Searpi, a river-control agency in Santa Cruz department, reported river levels of 4.33 metres on the Yapacaní and 10.70 metres on the Ichilo in a bulletin reported late on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

The municipality of Yapacaní, in the same department, issued a red alert for an extraordinary river rise. Forecast heavy rain in the towns of Quirusillas and Samaipata could also send water down the Piraí River basin, with possible effects in El Torno, La Guardia, La Angostura and Porongo, all in Santa Cruz department.

Senamhi, Bolivia’s national weather and hydrology service, keeps a warning in force for possible river rises and overflows until Saturday 28 November 2026. Forecasters also expect more rain on Thursday 26 November.

The same crossing has now failed twice since August 2026, first the main bridge and then its temporary replacement. For the families beyond the gap, the river level decides when any repair can begin, and the Gobernación’s assessment will show how many are affected.

The next fixed date is Saturday 28 November, when the Senamhi warning is due to expire. The municipal reports the Gobernación is waiting for will decide where support goes first.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the bridge in Totora?

A provisional vehicle bridge at Sewenkas was destroyed by heavy rain and rising rivers. It had replaced the main bridge that collapsed in August 2026.

Why can vehicles not reach the cut-off communities?

The only way across is an improvised ladder crossing over the wreckage, and high water prevents work on a new provisional road. Vehicles cannot cross for now.

When will the bridge be replaced?

No date has been given. The Gobernación says it will draw up work plans once it has the reports of all municipalities.

Sources: Gobernación de Cochabamba (statements by its risk-management unit on 25 November 2026 and by its environment secretary on 26 November 2026); Senamhi (warning for river rises, valid to 28 November 2026); Searpi (river-level bulletin, 25 November 2026).

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