St. Vincent PM Faces Court Over Citizenship

St. Vincent and the Grenadines · Politics

Published Tuesday 10 November 2026 · Source: Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court proceedings; Constitution of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Godwin Friday and Foreign Minister Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are back in the High Court in Kingstown, the capital, on Tuesday 10 November 2026. Lawyers are due to make closing arguments in two election petitions that ask whether holding Canadian citizenship made both men ineligible to stand.

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Justice Gertel Thom, a retired appeal judge sitting as an acting High Court judge, is expected to reserve her decision afterwards. The petitioners ask the court to declare both elections of 27 November 2025 invalid, and what would follow is not yet reported.

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Key Facts Case. Two petitions challenge the 2025 election wins of Prime Minister Friday and Foreign Minister Bramble.

Claim. Petitioners say Canadian citizenship barred both men under Section 26(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Stage. Closing arguments begin on Tuesday 10 November 2026 before Justice Gertel Thom.

Politics. Friday’s New Democratic Party (NDP), now governing, won 14 of 15 seats in 2025.

Not known. When the judge will rule, and what follows if the petitions succeed.

Who Is Challenging Whom

Augustus Carlos Williams, a defeated candidate of the Unity Labour Party (ULP), the former governing party now in opposition, contests Friday’s win in the Northern Grenadines constituency. Luke Browne, another losing ULP candidate, contests Bramble’s win in the East Kingstown constituency.

Friday won his seat with 2,185 votes to Williams’s 339, and Bramble won his by 1,001 votes. Friday called the petitions frivolous in March 2026.

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What the Constitution Says

Section 26(1)(a) of the 1979 Constitution, the country’s founding law, bars anyone who, by their own act, has acknowledged allegiance to a foreign power or state. The petitioners argue that taking Canadian citizenship is such an act.

The central question is whether Canadian citizenship counts as acknowledging such allegiance, or whether Commonwealth citizenship, the status Canada shares with Saint Vincent, keeps both men eligible under Section 25, which sets who may stand for Parliament. The Commonwealth is the association of mostly former British territories.

Kingstown, the capital of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, seen from the sea, in a file photo. Photo: giggel, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

How the Case Reached This Point

The trial opened on 28 July 2026 and heard witnesses on both sides, including Friday and Bramble, as we reported when the prime minister was cross-examined. Testimony ended on 1 October, and written submissions were due on 4 November.

Stuart Young, a senior counsel (a senior barrister) and former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, leads the petitioners’ lawyers. Anand Ramlogan, a senior counsel and former Trinidad and Tobago attorney general, leads the lawyers for Friday and Bramble.

In Plain English Election petition: a court case that challenges the result in one constituency, a local voting district.

a court case that challenges the result in one constituency, a local voting district. Reserve a decision: the judge hears all arguments first and announces the ruling on a later date.

the judge hears all arguments first and announces the ruling on a later date. Senior counsel (SC): a senior barrister, a rank given to leading lawyers in Commonwealth legal systems.

What Happens Next

Oral submissions are scheduled from Tuesday 10 to Friday 13 November 2026. After that Thom is expected to reserve her decision, and no ruling date has been announced.

What It Means for You

For Saint Vincent, the case could decide who holds two of the government’s most senior posts, in a country where Friday’s party holds 14 of 15 seats. Background on the islands is in our guide to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Latin America and the report on the Caribbean currency it shares.

A neighbour’s vote is covered in Grenada’s election.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when Thom will rule, or what the court would order if it upheld either petition. Whether the losing side would appeal has not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the St. Vincent election petition about?

Two defeated candidates say Prime Minister Friday and Foreign Minister Bramble were not qualified to stand because they hold Canadian citizenship. The respondents say Commonwealth status keeps them eligible.

Who is the judge?

Justice Gertel Thom, a retired appeal judge sitting as an acting High Court judge in Kingstown.

When will the court decide?

No date has been set. Oral arguments run from 10 to 13 November 2026, after which the judge is expected to reserve her decision.

What did the 2025 election result look like?

Friday’s New Democratic Party won 14 of 15 seats on 27 November 2025, ending the long rule of the Unity Labour Party.

Sources: Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (the regional court system, including the High Court in Kingstown), cause list and election petition proceedings, July to November 2026; Constitution of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1979), sections 25 and 26.

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