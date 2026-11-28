The judges settled how the law was made, not whether it will work. The timing, the cost and the remaining court cases are still open.

The Constitutional Court on Constitution Hill, Johannesburg. Photo: Mihi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0), September 2014 file photo.

Health Policy: South Africa

South Africa’s Constitutional Court, its highest court on constitutional questions, cleared a first legal hurdle on Friday 27 November 2026 for National Health Insurance (NHI), a single state fund to buy care. The law is still not in force, and the next step belongs to President Ramaphosa and the Health Department.

The court dismissed challenges brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), the industry body of medical schemes and administrators, and by the Western Cape provincial government. Both asked whether Parliament, and in the Western Cape case its provincial chamber, ran a meaningful public participation process before it passed the Act.

Key Facts Who. The Constitutional Court, South Africa’s top court, dismissed two challenges to the NHI Act.

What. National Health Insurance (NHI), one state fund to buy care, is not in force.

Next. The President can start the law by proclamation; no start date had been published by Saturday.

As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, 12:45 GMT.

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The judges settled how the law was made, not whether it will work. The timing, the cost and the remaining court cases are still open.

Parliament passed the National Health Insurance Act 20 of 2023 in December 2023, and Ramaphosa signed it in May 2024. It was published on 16 May, but Section 59 of the Act leaves the start to the President, who can bring all of the Act or parts of it into force by proclamation in the Government Gazette, the official state journal.

On 24 February 2026 the Presidency, the office of the head of state, through spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa had agreed with Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to delay proclaiming any NHI sections until the Constitutional Court ruled on these challenges. The court heard the cases in May 2026.

In that statement the Presidency said: “Government remains committed to the National Health Insurance and will work within the requirements of the law and judicial process to ensure that there is no undue delay.” The condition for waiting has now been met, because the judgment is out.

The Union Buildings in Pretoria, seat of South Africa’s presidency, where President Ramaphosa’s office sits. File photo.

The court was unanimous in the BHF case, but in the Western Cape case five of the 11 judges dissented, so the margin was six to five. Justice Steven Majiedt, who is retiring, announced the decisions in court.

According to reports of the judgment, the court held that leaving costing, funding and service-package detail out of the Act was a deliberate choice that Parliament was entitled to make. The court also found no evidence that Parliament approached consultation with a closed mind.

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said in a Friday statement: “The Department will, at a later stage, announce the next step regarding the implementation of the NHI.” He gave no date.

BHF managing director Katlego Mothudi, whose members lost the case, said: “Substantial legal and practical questions remain before the NHI can become fully operational.” He added that the body would consult its legal team.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: “While we are disappointed by the outcome, we respect the authority of the Constitutional Court and will study the judgment carefully.” His provincial health minister, Mireille Wenger, said South Africans need “better healthcare now” and “cannot wait through years of litigation and a decades-long implementation process”.

The ruling does not end the litigation. Cases on the substance and individual provisions of the Act were held in abeyance, meaning paused, until this judgment, and the Western Cape Government expects them to proceed.

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One of them is the BHF’s application to the Gauteng High Court, a regional court in Johannesburg, to review and set aside Ramaphosa’s decision to sign the bill. The Western Cape Government says other cases raise separate concerns about the constitutionality, rationality, affordability and feasibility of the NHI model.

The Act creates a National Health Insurance Fund as the single purchaser of services from accredited public and private providers. Once it is fully implemented, medical schemes, the private health funds that members pay into, may only offer complementary cover for services the Fund does not reimburse.

Statistics South Africa, the national statistics office, found in its 2025 General Household Survey that 15.5% of South Africans belong to a medical aid scheme. Those members are the people whose private cover would change most once the Fund is fully running.

No costing is published in the Act itself. Neither the Health Department nor the Presidency had said by Saturday morning which sections would start first.

For Americans who live in or visit South Africa, private cover keeps working today, because no part of the Act has been brought into force. US health and insurance firms active in the country face the same open timetable as the local schemes.

The next step has no date yet. It will come either as a proclamation by the President in the Government Gazette or as the Department’s announcement, which it says will follow later.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the National Health Insurance Act in force?

No. It starts only when the President issues a proclamation in the Government Gazette, and none had been published by Saturday morning.

Can NHI still be stopped in court?

Other cases challenging the content of the Act were paused pending this ruling and are expected to proceed. They include the industry body’s bid to set aside the President’s decision to sign the bill.

Does private medical aid change now?

No, because nothing in the Act has started and private cover works as before. If the Fund is fully implemented, medical schemes could offer only complementary cover.

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