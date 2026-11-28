South Africa’s court has cleared a plan for one state health fund, while clinics, insurers and schools still work as before. Here is how care and learning are organised, and what stays unsettled.

The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, which passed the National Health Insurance Act. Photo: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0, March 2024.

South Africa Explained

South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled on Friday 27 November 2026 that the National Health Insurance Act, a law creating one state fund to pay for health care, survives two constitutional challenges. For a reader abroad, nothing changes at the clinic or on the insurance bill yet because the Act is not in force, but a legal hurdle to a state-run system is cleared.

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The Department of Health gave no start date in its statement of 27 November 2026 and said it will announce the next step at a later stage. Visitors to the Cape Town Sevens on 5 and 6 December 2026 and families weighing a move will find both public and private care available.

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Key Facts Who. The Constitutional Court dismissed challenges by medical-schemes body Board of Healthcare Funders and Western Cape province.

What. The National Health Insurance Act, one state fund buying care, stands but has no start date.

Schools. The class of 2025 matric (school-leaving exam) pass rate was a record 88%.

When. Cape Town Sevens rugby takes place on 5 and 6 December 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

South Africa’s court has cleared a plan for one state health fund, while clinics, insurers and schools still work as before. Here is how care and learning are organised, and what stays unsettled.

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What Did the Constitutional Court Decide?

On Friday 27 November 2026 the Constitutional Court, South Africa’s highest court on constitutional matters, dismissed both applications against the National Health Insurance Act, 20 of 2023, the Department of Health said in a statement that day. The challenges came from the Board of Healthcare Funders, the industry body for medical schemes and their administrators, and from the Western Cape provincial government.

The Department says the court found that Parliament’s process “met the constitutional requirements for meaningful public participation”. Public participation is the duty to let citizens comment on a Bill before it becomes law.

We could not open the judgment text on Saturday morning, 28 November 2026, so this account rests on the Department’s statement. We therefore report no vote counts and no judge names.

The Act was published in Government Gazette No. 50664 on 16 May 2024, the official journal of South African law. It sets up a National Health Insurance Fund as the single purchaser and single payer of health services for its users.

In its 27 November 2026 statement, issued by spokesperson Foster Mohale, the Department said it “remains committed to a health system that is accessible, equitable, affordable and of good quality”. It added that it “will, at a later stage, announce the next step regarding the implementation of the NHI”.

The General Household Survey 2025 from Statistics South Africa, the national statistics office, found that 15.5% of South Africans were on a medical aid scheme, against 15.9% in 2002. The share on medical aid has barely moved since 2002.

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Is the Law Actually in Force Yet?

Section 59 of the Act says it takes effect on a date fixed by the President by proclamation in the Government Gazette. Different dates may be fixed for different provisions, so the law could arrive in stages.

The South African Government’s page for the Act lists its commencement as “To be proclaimed” on 28 November 2026. The ruling therefore clears a legal hurdle without starting the scheme.

The Department has not said when it will announce implementation, and its statement gives no start date for the scheme. The Act’s own words describe a “single purchaser and single payer”, the stated aim of one state fund buying care for its users.

Section 33 says that once National Health Insurance has been fully implemented, as the Minister determines through regulations in the Gazette, medical schemes “may only offer complementary cover to services not reimbursable by the Fund”. We have found no regulation that fixes what full implementation means.

Today’s private cover therefore keeps working under its current rules. Any limit on what schemes may sell would come only after a regulation that no one has yet published.

How Would One State Fund Pay for Care?

Under sections 2 and 4(1) of the Act, a single purchaser, the National Health Insurance Fund, buys health services for users. Section 3(5) exempts the Fund from the Competition Act, South Africa’s competition law.

Sections 4(4), 5 and 7(2) require users to register with the Fund and with an accredited provider, and to follow referral pathways. In plain terms, a patient would register at an accredited clinic or doctor and follow set referral routes.

The Board of Healthcare Funders and the Western Cape provincial government challenged the Act’s constitutionality. The Department’s position is that Parliament’s process met the constitutional test, and the court dismissed both applications.

The Department’s statement does not describe either applicant’s arguments, and it has not announced the next step. The start date and shape of the scheme therefore remain open.

Who Is Covered, and What About Foreigners?

Section 4(1) of the Act says the Fund buys services for South African citizens, permanent residents, refugees and prisoners. It also covers “certain categories or individual foreigners determined by the Minister of Home Affairs” by notice in the Gazette.

Section 4(2) says an asylum seeker or illegal foreigner would be entitled only to emergency medical services and to services for notifiable conditions of public health concern, meaning diseases that must be reported. Section 4(3) says all children, including children of asylum seekers or illegal foreigners, would be entitled to basic health care services.

On our reading of section 4(1), a foreigner on a work or student visa would not become an NHI user unless the Minister of Home Affairs lists that group. Until then, foreign residents pay through private cover or directly, and our healthcare guide for foreigners and guide to moving to South Africa cover the practical side.

World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, lists the HSBC SVNS sevens series stop at Cape Town Stadium on 5 and 6 December 2026. Section 4(5) of the Act says a visiting foreigner would need travel insurance to receive care under that policy, and without it only the emergency and notifiable-disease rights in section 4(2) would apply.

File photo: the Union Buildings in Pretoria, seat of South Africa’s presidency. Wikimedia Commons.

Where Do South Africans Get Care Today?

The General Household Survey 2025 from Statistics South Africa found that 73.3% of households said they would first go to a public clinic or hospital when a member fell ill or was hurt. Another 24.4% said they would first turn to the private sector.

Medical aid cover is uneven across provinces, the same survey shows. It reached 25.9% in the Western Cape and 22.1% in Gauteng, against 9.5% in KwaZulu-Natal and 8.2% in Limpopo.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), the state regulator of medical schemes, reports 70 registered schemes in its Annual Report 2025/26. Of these, 16 are open to anyone and 54 are restricted to an employer or profession.

The CMS says about 9.17 million people were beneficiaries in 2024, up from about 9.13 million in 2023, and that growth “remains below broader population growth”. Schemes paid out R259.3 billion (US$14.9 billion) in benefits in 2024, up 8.52%, at R17.37 to the dollar (market close of 27 November 2026, applied to these 2024 amounts).

Out-of-pocket spending reached R46.3 billion (US$2.7 billion) in the same report, converted at that rate. The industry’s solvency ratio, a measure of a scheme’s reserves relative to its annual contributions, stood at 40.87% in 2024 against a legal minimum of 25%.

How Big Is South Africa’s School System?

The Department of Basic Education’s School Realities 2025, published in February 2026, counts 13,596,869 learners, as pupils are called there, in 24,766 ordinary public and independent schools. Those schools employed 459,906 educators.

Public schools held 12,840,275 learners in 22,259 schools, according to the same report. Independent schools, which are private, held 756,594 learners in 2,507 schools, about 5.6% of all learners.

School Realities 2025 puts public schools at 30.6 learners per educator when all educators are counted and 34.0 when only state-paid educators are counted. The second figure is higher because it leaves out educators the state does not pay.

Most children attend public schools, and independent schools hold about 5.6% of learners. Public care is also the first choice for most households, though by a smaller margin.

Foreign families weighing private schooling can compare typical fees in our international school costs guide. Those fees apply only to the independent sector, which School Realities 2025 puts at 2,507 schools.

What Does the Matric Result Say About Quality?

Matric, the National Senior Certificate school-leaving exam, produced an 88% pass rate for the class of 2025, a record, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced on Monday 12 January 2026. More than 900,000 candidates wrote the exam and over 656,000 passed.

Bachelor passes, which qualify a candidate for university entry, fell from 48% to 46% of candidates but rose in number to over 345,000, the Department of Basic Education said that day. More than 66% of them came from no-fee schools.

Mathematics tells a harder story, Gwarube said on 12 January 2026: its pass rate fell from 69% to 64%, and only 34% of candidates wrote it. She said the struggle for quality “must now intensify, especially in gateway subjects”, the ones that open doors to further study.

“So, as we celebrate, we do so with clear eyes,” Gwarube said on 12 January 2026, and told learners at no-fee schools, state schools that charge no fees, that “talent lives everywhere”. Whether a record pass rate reflects stronger learning is the open point, and the minister said the next phase needs “clear eyes”.

For a parent, investor or traveller, the next step is the Department of Health’s promised announcement on implementation, for which no date has been given, and you can follow it in our report on the ruling and in South Africa news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the court ruling start National Health Insurance?

No. The Act takes effect only on a date the President fixes by proclamation, and none has been announced.

Will I lose my private medical cover?

Not now. A limit on what schemes may sell would follow only after a regulation that says when the system is fully implemented.

Would a foreign resident be covered?

Only if the Minister of Home Affairs lists their category. Until then, foreign residents pay through private cover or directly.

What does the Act say about visitors?

Under section 4(5), a visiting foreigner would need travel insurance to receive care under that policy. Without it, only the emergency and notifiable-disease rights in section 4(2) would apply.

Do most South African children attend public schools?

Yes. Independent schools hold about 5.6% of learners in ordinary schools, and the rest attend public schools.





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