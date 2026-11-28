A senior Hawks officer refused a bribe and alerted investigators, who then trapped the suspects. The Hawks tie the case to a long-running corruption inquiry at a water utility.

Photo: Mariannebritsstrodl / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Crime and Justice: South Africa

South Africa’s elite crime-fighting police unit, the Hawks, arrested two men in KwaZulu-Natal province on Friday 27 November 2026 after a senior Hawks officer was allegedly offered a bribe of R2 million, or 2 million rand (about US$115,000). The Hawks say the officer turned it down and alerted investigators, which set up the arrests.

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The money was allegedly meant to buy protection for an individual and his associates from ongoing criminal investigations. The Hawks have not named the two suspects.

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Key Facts Who. Two unnamed suspects, arrested by the Hawks, South Africa’s elite crime-fighting police unit.

What. They allegedly offered a senior Hawks officer R2 million (about US$115,000) to block investigations.

When. Arrested Friday 27 November 2026; first court appearance Monday 30 November 2026, Durban.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:45 GMT.

A senior Hawks officer refused a bribe and alerted investigators, who then trapped the suspects. The Hawks tie the case to a long-running corruption inquiry at a water utility.

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The Serious Corruption Investigation unit, a specialist team of the Hawks, ran the operation in KwaZulu-Natal, the province on South Africa’s east coast that includes the port city of Durban. The two suspects remain suspects until a court rules.

The Hawks say R1 million (about US$57,600 at 17.37 rand to the dollar at Friday’s close) changed hands. Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said: “Further investigation led the team to the suspects’ vehicle where the outstanding amount of R1 million was discovered.”

Preliminary investigations, the Hawks say, tie the alleged payment to probes of money laundering and kickbacks at uMngeni-uThukela Water, the bulk water utility for KwaZulu-Natal, earlier called Umgeni Water. The Hawks have named no target and have not said who the protected individual is.

Durban harbour and waterfront, KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: RishHans / Wikimedia Commons (CC0), file photo.

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The utility has been under scrutiny for years. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), a state body that probes corruption and can seek civil recovery, gave President Cyril Ramaphosa a final report dated June 2023 alleging that uMngeni officials manipulated procurement.

The SIU put alleged kickbacks and money laundering at R270 million (about US$15.5 million) and referred a senior official and 60 others for prosecution in 2020. As of early November 2026 no one had been charged, and no court has made a finding on the SIU’s allegations.

A lawyer for the senior official named in the SIU report said, as reported on 8 November 2026, that his clients had not been arrested and no court had found wrongdoing. The Hawks’ statement does not connect that official to Friday’s arrests.

The National Prosecuting Authority, the state prosecution service, told reporters in the week of 2 November 2026 that a docket, the formal case file, had been registered. Mogale said at the time that an investigation into alleged corruption at the water board was under way.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina agreed in November 2025 to an independent forensic and legal investigation into the utility. The Democratic Alliance (DA), a political party, had asked for it, according to a DA statement that month.

Separately, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia told Parliament on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that Cabinet had agreed Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, should head the Hawks. The unit has had no permanent head since Godfrey Lebeya, the former national head of the Hawks, retired in May 2025.

The statement stressed the Hawks’ resolve: “The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [the Hawks’ formal name] has reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption, including attempts to undermine law enforcement processes and compromise the integrity of its members.” It added: “The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be communicated as the matter progresses.”

Cabinet’s agreement of 25 November on Mkhwanazi, announced by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, would end a gap of about 18 months at the top of the Hawks. The arrests rule nothing in or out for the SIU’s allegations, because the Hawks have said only that preliminary investigations link the payment to probes at the utility.

For readers abroad, the case tests whether the Hawks can protect their own officers while pursuing cases that involve public money. Durban is a port city and the utility serves the region around it, so investors who follow South African governance will watch how the courts handle it.

The next step is dated: the two suspects are due in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday 30 November 2026 on corruption charges. Their pleas are not yet known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the two suspects accused of?

They are accused of offering a bribe to a senior Hawks officer to shield an individual from investigations. They are suspects, not convicts, until a court rules.

Is this tied to the water utility corruption case?

The Hawks say preliminary investigations link the alleged payment to probes at uMngeni-uThukela Water. They have named no target, so no link to any person has been shown.

Who will lead the Hawks?

Cabinet has agreed that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi should head the unit. The appointment follows a long period without a permanent chief.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: Hawks statement of 27 to 28 November 2026; SIU final report of June 2023; National Prosecuting Authority comments to reporters, week of 2 November 2026; Department of Water and Sanitation · Hawks (DPCI) · Special Investigating Unit · National Prosecuting Authority · Department of Water and Sanitation

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