A police general who exposed alleged crime inside the police service is set to run the unit that investigates serious crime. Key details of his start are still open.

POLITICS · SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa’s Cabinet has agreed that Lieutenant-General (Lt-Gen) Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal province, should lead the Hawks, the country’s elite crime-fighting unit. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia confirmed the decision to Parliament on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

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The Hawks, formally the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, handle organised crime, corruption and other serious cases. The post has had no permanent head since May 2025.

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Key Facts Who Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, named by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia.

What Cabinet agreed to make him national head of the Hawks, the elite crime unit.

Where South Africa; announced in Parliament.

As of 25 November 2026, 19:45 GMT.

A police general who exposed alleged crime inside the police service is set to run the unit that investigates serious crime. Key details of his start are still open.

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The Hawks have been led by a deputy in an acting role since their head, Godfrey Lebeya, retired in May 2025. Under South African law the police minister appoints the head, but only with Cabinet’s agreement.

Cachalia’s office said on 29 October 2026 that he had submitted a Cabinet memorandum. Police ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said it sought “Cabinet’s concurrence for the appointment”.

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Lt-Gen Siphesihle Nkosi has led the unit in an acting capacity in the meantime. As late as 3 November Cabinet had not yet decided, and President Cyril Ramaphosa had confirmed that Mkhwanazi was under consideration.

The Union Buildings in Pretoria, seat of South Africa’s presidency (file photo, Wikimedia Commons)

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Mkhwanazi became a national figure on 6 July 2025, when he alleged that criminals had infiltrated the South African Police Service. His claims led to the Madlanga Commission, a judicial inquiry into the allegations.

KwaZulu-Natal is the province on South Africa’s east coast that includes the port city of Durban. Mkhwanazi has served as its provincial police commissioner, the most senior police officer in the province, and the Hawks post would move him to a national role.

Cachalia told Parliament that he had already put Mkhwanazi in charge of the priority and organised crime committee of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), the joint security-coordination body. Cabinet, he said, concurred with his proposal that Mkhwanazi head the Hawks.

On 31 October Cachalia said he wanted Mkhwanazi to help fight the country’s crime cartels, and in Parliament he called the appointment “an important step in fighting organised crime”. ActionSA, a South African political party, welcomed the proposal on 29 October 2026.

Not everyone agrees. Paul O’Sullivan, a private forensic investigator, has criticised the idea of Mkhwanazi taking the post, and his group Forensics for Justice said it would challenge the appointment in court unless the government met demands he set out in a 29 October email.

No start date has been announced, and the government has not said who will replace Mkhwanazi in KwaZulu-Natal. It has also not said how his role in the Madlanga Commission process will be treated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi?

He is the police commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal province. His July 2025 allegations of criminal infiltration of the police led to the Madlanga Commission.

What happens next?

The government has not announced a start date for his new post. It has also not named a successor in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sources: statements by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia to the National Assembly, 25 November 2026, and by the police ministry, 29 October 2026 (no Cabinet statement or parliamentary record available online yet).

More: South Africa news

Related coverage: the Madlanga Commission explained, police chief Masemola reinstated.

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