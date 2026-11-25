South Africa's economy is still growing slowly, and the forward-looking signal has cooled. That comes just as the central bank weighs whether to raise interest rates.

The Old Reserve Bank and Mutual buildings on Church Square in central Pretoria, pictured in 2014 (file photo). Photo: Fritz Joubert / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

SOUTH AFRICA · ECONOMY

South Africa’s early-warning gauge for its economy slipped 0.3% in September, to 119.3 from 119.6 a month earlier, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the central bank, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026. It was the third fall in four months.

The index is still 1.8% higher than a year ago, but the annual gain was 6.2% in May. It is built to signal turns in business activity several months ahead.

Key Facts Who. The South African Reserve Bank, the central bank, publishes the gauge every month.

What. The gauge, which signals business turns months ahead, fell 0.3% in September.

Trend. It is 1.8% above a year earlier, against a gain of 6.2% in May.

Why. The dip comes five days after a split rate vote, with three members wanting a hike.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money betting market, gives a January rate rise 54% (25 November, 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

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South Africa’s economy is still growing slowly, and the forward-looking signal has cooled. That comes just as the central bank weighs whether to raise interest rates.

The biggest drags were fewer approved residential building plans and slower growth in real money supply, meaning money in circulation after inflation, the SARB said. A weaker outlook among South Africa’s trading partners and fewer job adverts also pulled the index down.

Three items helped: a higher US dollar price index for the country’s main export commodities, a wider gap between long-term and short-term government borrowing rates, and stronger growth in new car sales. Four of the seven series available fell and three rose.

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The index has lost ground since the spring. It stood at 121.5 in March, according to the SARB’s release of 27 October 2026, so the gauge now sits about 2.2 points lower.

Monthly moves have been choppy this year. The same release showed falls of 1.0% in June and 0.8% in July, followed by a 1.1% rise in August to 119.6.

The reading follows the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee, the panel that sets interest rates, decided on Thursday 19 November 2026 to hold the repo rate, its main rate, at 7.25%. Four members voted to hold and three wanted a 25-basis-point (0.25 percentage point) increase.

SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in the committee’s statement: “we decided to pause for now.” He added that the bank “will not hesitate to raise rates if needed, to return inflation to target over the policy horizon.”

Inflation is the pressure point. Consumer prices were 5.2% higher in October, and the SARB said fuel inflation is around 40%, with transport accounting for over a third of all inflation.

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The bank expects growth to pick up to about 2% a year over its forecast period, from just over 1% now. It also called fixed investment, at about 13% of output, one of the lowest rates in the world.

For US readers with South African exposure, the gauge sends a mixed message. Slower momentum argues for patience, while inflation above the bank’s 3% target keeps a rate rise on the table.

The SARB notes that the indicators are revised continuously as underlying data change, so September’s reading may move. The committee’s next statement is due on Thursday 28 January 2027.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, traders put a 25-basis-point South African rate rise at the 28 January 2027 meeting at 54% and no change at 34%, with US$33,593 traded (25 November 2026, 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time). These are bets, not forecasts by the central bank. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is South Africa’s Leading Business Cycle Indicator?

It is a monthly index from the central bank that combines several economic series to signal changes in business activity months ahead. It is a guide to direction, not a growth forecast.

Does the Dip Mean a Recession Is Coming?

Not by itself, because the gauge points to momentum rather than to a recession. The central bank’s own outlook, issued days earlier, still describes a gradual recovery.

How Does the Gauge Relate to Interest Rates?

The central bank weighs growth against inflation when it sets rates. A weaker gauge gives it less reason to tighten, though inflation still drives the decision.

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Sources: South African Reserve Bank, Composite business cycle indicators for South Africa, release of 24 November 2026; South African Reserve Bank, Composite business cycle indicators for South Africa, release of 27 October 2026; South African Reserve Bank, Statement of the Monetary Policy Committee, 19 November 2026; Polymarket, South African Reserve Bank decision in January market, 25 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error