Transnet says Durban's container jam will not clear before the new year. A full fix of the terminal could take about three more years.

File photo. Pier 2 of the container terminal at the Port of Durban, South Africa. Photo: Pechristener, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Port Crisis

Transnet, South Africa’s state-owned ports and rail group, says the container jam at Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT) will last into January 2027. Solly Letsoalo, Transnet’s group chief operating officer, said in an interview on Monday 23 November 2026 that the current plan “won’t take us out of the backlog in December.”

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He added that full recovery of the terminal could take about three more years once the backlog clears. That matters to anyone who ships goods through Durban, from medicine importers to fruit exporters and retailers stocking for Christmas.

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Key Facts Who. Transnet, South Africa’s state ports and rail group, and ICTSI, a Philippines-based terminal operator.

What. Congestion at Durban Gateway Terminal lasts into January; full recovery could take about three years.

Where. Durban Gateway Terminal, a container terminal at the Port of Durban.

When. Letsoalo spoke on Monday 23 November 2026; Transnet announced its measures on 18 November.

As of. 25 November 2026, 09:30 GMT.

Transnet says Durban’s container jam will not clear before the new year. A full fix of the terminal could take about three more years.

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International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), a Philippines-based port operator, has run DGT since January 2026 under a 25-year concession in which ICTSI holds 49% and Transnet 51%. Letsoalo said an operating-system failure at DGT in August coincided with the peak of the citrus export season, and “that backlog has never been recovered.”

Transnet said in a statement issued on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it had dedicated Berth 102, a berth at the Port of Durban, to ships carrying their own cranes. It also supported diverting vessels to the Ngqura Container Terminal, a second port terminal near Gqeberha.

The same statement said the sixth and last refurbished ship-to-shore crane, the giant crane that lifts boxes off ships, would be commissioned on Friday 20 November 2026 and handed to operations the next day. It also said Transnet Freight Rail, the group’s rail arm, had made trains available to carry import containers to Gauteng, the province around Johannesburg, and that pharmaceuticals and auto parts would be prioritised before vessels berth.

Letsoalo put the size of the problem at roughly 10 or 11 vessels a day that cannot berth when they arrive. He said clearing the extra retail backlog would take about two months, and that no auto-industry containers were waiting as of Monday.

On medicine, Transnet said 18 of the 41 containers identified by the health department as urgent had been cleared and delivered, with seven more due in the coming days. Letsoalo said no ship carrying urgently required pharmaceutical products was stuck or waiting, and that the ships still due had left India and Rotterdam.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said on Wednesday 18 November 2026: “I’m not going to stop until this gets resolved.” Transnet’s 18 November statement names pharmaceuticals and auto parts as the cargo it is prioritising.

Why Full Recovery Takes Years

The three-year estimate rests on equipment. Letsoalo said ICTSI is bringing in new ship-to-shore cranes and must resurface the terminal yard so that rubber-tyred gantry cranes, which run on wheels, can be used.

He said the first phase, using new equipment, would be finished in about a year and a half. Until then the terminal uses new and second-hand machines of the current, less efficient design.

The harbour and waterfront of Durban, South Africa. (File photo, undated, RishHans, CC0, Wikimedia Commons)

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Importers and Growers Pay the Price

Industry voices are less patient. The Southern African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF), which represents the freight-forwarding industry, reported on 16 November 2026 that waterside volumes were down 19%, with 13 to 14 vessels waiting at anchorage.

Boitshoko Ntshabele, chief executive of the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa, called the 2026 season unprofitable. Growers packed 201 million 15kg cartons for export this season, 1.5% fewer than in 2025.

Letsoalo said no relief is expected before January. He expects the backlog to fall then because the festive-season peak will have passed.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Durban port be back to normal?

Letsoalo says the backlog should start to fall in January. Full recovery of the terminal could take about three more years once the backlog clears.

Why is the recovery so slow?

The operator must bring in new cranes and resurface the terminal yard for different machines. Until then it works with older, less efficient equipment.

Are medicines still stuck?

Transnet says it is clearing the health department’s urgent list first. It says 18 of the 41 urgent containers had been cleared and seven more were due in the coming days.

Sources Transnet group chief operating officer Solly Letsoalo, 23 November 2026; Transnet and Durban Gateway Terminal statement on decongestion measures, 18 November 2026; Department of Transport, Minister Barbara Creecy, 18 November 2026; Southern African Association of Freight Forwarders, cargo movement update, 16 November 2026; Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa, November 2026

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