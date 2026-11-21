The first woman to serve as South Africa's deputy president later led the United Nations agency for gender equality.

The Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of South Africa's presidency. File photo, 2024. (Photo: Ruby D-Brown, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SOUTH AFRICA · POLITICS

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who became South Africa’s first woman deputy president in 2005, has died at 71. The Presidency, the office of the head of state in Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, announced her death late on Friday 20 November 2026.

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For US readers, she was also a senior United Nations leader, because she ran UN Women, the UN agency for gender equality, for eight years. Her family has asked for privacy, and the cause of death has not been announced.

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Key Facts Who Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa’s first woman deputy president, later head of UN Women, the UN gender agency.

What happened The Presidency, South Africa’s head-of-state office, announced her death on Friday evening, 20 November 2026.

Her age She was 71 when she died.

Her roles Deputy president 2005 to 2008, then head of UN Women 2013 to 2021.

What is next Deputy President Paul Mashatile, as acting president, will share details after talking to her family.

The first woman to serve as South Africa’s deputy president later led the United Nations agency for gender equality.

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What Happened

The Presidency said Acting President Paul Mashatile learned of her death that evening with shock and sadness. It said he conveyed condolences to the Mlambo-Ngcuka family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the people of South Africa.

The Presidency’s statement names Mashatile, South Africa’s deputy president, as Acting President. President Ramaphosa paid tribute from Silicon Valley, California, where he has been on a working visit, and called her death a very sad moment for South Africans.

The Presidency said the family deeply appreciates messages from South Africans and the global community. Mashatile will communicate further details after due consultation with the family.

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Her Career

In a statement dated 20 November 2026, the Secretary-General, the head of the United Nations, called her a lifelong champion of the rights and empowerment of women and girls. He said that as a young teacher in KwaZulu-Natal province and an activist against apartheid, the racial segregation system that ended with the 1994 elections, she learned that freedom is incomplete until it reaches every woman and girl.

She served as deputy president from 2005 to 2008, the first woman to hold the post, under then President Thabo Mbeki. From 2013 to 2021 she was executive director of UN Women, and the Presidency also describes her as a former UN Under-Secretary-General, a senior post in the UN leadership.

The Secretary-General said she believed that gender equality is a right to be claimed, not a favour to be granted. He sent condolences to her family, to the government and people of South Africa, and to women and girls everywhere.

Why It Matters

Her two main posts add up to about 11 years: three as deputy president and eight at UN Women. Both roles made her a public voice on women’s rights well beyond South Africa.

Her death came while Ramaphosa was on a working visit to California, and the Presidency’s first statement came from Acting President Mashatile. How the government honours a former deputy president will show how South Africa chooses to mark the first woman to hold the office.

What It Means for You

Nothing changes for visitors or investors in South Africa, because the announcement concerns a former office holder and not a serving one. It does not affect the serving government.

Readers who follow gender policy at the United Nations should expect tributes from UN Women and from other governments in the coming days. Our South Africa coverage will follow any official announcement on funeral arrangements.

What Is Not Known

The Presidency has not given a cause of death, a place of death or any funeral details. It has also not said whether the government will declare a period of national mourning.

The Presidency has promised further details only after consulting the family. It is not known who will lead the funeral arrangements.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: South Africa holds its interest rate; South Africa murders fall.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Was Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka?

She was South Africa’s deputy president from 2005 to 2008, the first woman in that office. She later led UN Women, the UN agency for gender equality, from 2013 to 2021.

When Did Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Die?

The Presidency announced her death on the evening of Friday 20 November 2026. She was 71, and no cause has been given.

Who Is South Africa’s Acting President?

Paul Mashatile, the deputy president, is named Acting President in the Presidency’s statement on her death. President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute from California, where he has been on a working visit.

Will There Be a State Funeral?

The Presidency has not said. It will communicate further details after consulting her family, who have asked for privacy.

Sources: The Presidency of South Africa, announcement on the passing of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, 20 November 2026; United Nations, statement by the Secretary-General on the passing of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, 20 November 2026.

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